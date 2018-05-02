The most exceptional new homes in North America, according to architects

- source
- Bilyana Dimitrova
The American Institute of Architects has named the 11 winners of its 2018 Housing Awards.
These buildings won the prestigious recognition for exceptional designs that emphasize sustainability and are well integrated into surrounding environments. The jury – which consisted of five longtime architects – gave the awards to homes in four categories: one- and two-family custom residences; one- and two-family production homes; multifamily housing; and specialized housing.
Check the winners out below.
Dubbed the Ghost Wash House, this residence sits along the hillside of Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
- Bill Timmerman
Along the windows, the house features a bar that shields its residents from the intense setting sun. The home spans 8,500 square feet and contains three bedrooms.
- Bill Timmerman
“The Ghost Wash House is not a house in the desert, but a house of the desert,” the jury wrote.
- Bill Timmerman
In Austin, Texas, the South 5th Residence offers residents a very large living-room window.
- Casey Dunn
The building is partially made from a rare type of oak.
- Casey Dunn
The home is “very innovative, as are the structural approaches to dealing with a difficult site,” the jury wrote, referring to Austin’s zoning requirements for building around existing trees.
- Casey Dunn
Overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan, 150 Charles is a condo complex with a layered facade.
- Frank Oudeman
Some of the condos’ living rooms open up to expansive patios.
- Bilyana Dimitrova
“The use of green space throughout is exceptional,” the jury wrote.
- Frank Oudeman
The design of the Underhill house in Matinecock, New York was inspired by the history of its location — an early Quaker settlement.
- Michael Moran
The home has a back courtyard that faces a garden.
- Michael Moran
The house has “a warm, welcoming modern design with a great use of wood and iron in its ceilings,” the jury wrote.
- Michael Moran
Stationed along a remote lake shore outside of Toronto, this two-story residence serves as a vacation home. Its architects call it the Bear Stand.
- Nic Lehoux
The 3,300-square-foot retreat sits on a site that spans nearly 100 acres. Its wooden interiors take inspiration from the surrounding woods.
- Nic Lehoux
“The project shows a deep commitment to understanding the site,” the jury wrote.
- Nic Lehoux
In Palm Springs, California, the Linea Residence G has a huge pool.
- Mark Ballogg
The home had a very low construction cost—one fourth the price per square foot as its high-priced neighboring residences. The architect has completed 200 similar homes in the Palm Springs region.
- Mark Ballogg
Linea Residence G won because it was relatively affordable to build but didn’t sacrifice its modern design. “This house is remarkably beautiful and … accentuates the nearby landscape,” the jury wrote.
- Mark Ballogg
This home at 3106 St. Thomas in New Orleans is the first unit of a proposed housing project called Starter Home. It would provide affordable homes in some of the city’s historic neighborhoods.
- Will Crocker
The design makes use of its unusual location in a narrow alley beside a warehouse and two-family home.
- Will Crocker
The jury considered the project innovative because of the way the home makes use of a tiny lot at an affordable price.
- Will Crocker
The Navy Green project, a 450,000-square-foot apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, transformed a former naval site into a housing development that covers nearly an entire city block.
- FXCollaborative
The complex includes four affordable, multi-family residential buildings, two rows of market-rate townhouses, retail space, and a central green space.
- Jeremy Bittermann
“The public green space is a fantastic amenity for all users,” the jury wrote.
- Jeremy Bittermann
In Los Angeles, Mariposa1038 sits in Koreatown, one of the city’s densest neighborhoods. The building’s facade features an eye-catching window design.
- Paul Vu
All units have backyards or balconies and can be cooled by cross-ventilation. A rooftop deck provides skyline views.
- Paul Vu
The jury found Mariposa1038 “to be an exceptionally creative and appealing project.” The judges said: “Conceptually it’s quite simple, nonetheless it’s wholly unique and beautiful.”
- Paul Vu
In New Haven, Connecticut, Yale University recently built a dormitory complex in a 1920s Gothic style.
- Peter Aaron
The complex holds Yale’s Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College. It features dorms with 904 student beds, a 300-seat dining hall, a common room, a library, a lounge for faculty and special events, and shared academic and recreation spaces on the lower levels.
- Peter Aaron
“It’s stunning both in terms of its massive scale and and its careful attention to the tiniest architectural detail,” the jury wrote.
- Peter Aaron
The Crest Apartments in Van Nuys, California provide housing for 64 homeless families, including 23 veterans.
- Iwan Baan
The 45,000-square-foot project includes studio apartments, community spaces for residents, social-services offices, a communal kitchen, a laundry room, a residents’ lounge, and a community garden.
- Iwan Baan
“This project does an excellent job of embracing and addressing every aspect of its location,” the jury wrote, adding that the building “embraces sustainability, low energy usage, and a healthy indoor living environment.”
- Iwan Baan