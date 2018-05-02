The most exceptional new homes in North America, according to architects

By
Leanna Garfield, Business Insider US
-
150 Charles, an condo complex in New York City designed by COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design.

caption
150 Charles, an condo complex in New York City designed by COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design.
source
Bilyana Dimitrova

The American Institute of Architects has named the 11 winners of its 2018 Housing Awards.

These buildings won the prestigious recognition for exceptional designs that emphasize sustainability and are well integrated into surrounding environments. The jury – which consisted of five longtime architects – gave the awards to homes in four categories: one- and two-family custom residences; one- and two-family production homes; multifamily housing; and specialized housing.

Check the winners out below.

Dubbed the Ghost Wash House, this residence sits along the hillside of Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

caption
Ghost Wash House, designed by Architecture-Infrastructure-Research, winner in custom residences
source
Bill Timmerman

Along the windows, the house features a bar that shields its residents from the intense setting sun. The home spans 8,500 square feet and contains three bedrooms.

caption
Ghost Wash House, designed by Architecture-Infrastructure-Research, winner in custom residences
source
Bill Timmerman

“The Ghost Wash House is not a house in the desert, but a house of the desert,” the jury wrote.

caption
Ghost Wash House, designed by Architecture-Infrastructure-Research, winner in custom residences
source
Bill Timmerman

In Austin, Texas, the South 5th Residence offers residents a very large living-room window.

caption
South 5th Residence, designed by Alterstudio Architecture, winner in custom residences
source
Casey Dunn

The building is partially made from a rare type of oak.

caption
South 5th Residence, designed by Alterstudio Architecture, winner in custom residences
source
Casey Dunn

The home is “very innovative, as are the structural approaches to dealing with a difficult site,” the jury wrote, referring to Austin’s zoning requirements for building around existing trees.

caption
South 5th Residence, designed by Alterstudio Architecture, winner in custom residences
source
Casey Dunn

Overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan, 150 Charles is a condo complex with a layered facade.

caption
150 Charles, designed by COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design, winner in custom residences
source
Frank Oudeman

Some of the condos’ living rooms open up to expansive patios.

150 Charles, an condo complex in New York City designed by COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design.

caption
150 Charles, designed by COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design, winner in custom residences
source
Bilyana Dimitrova

“The use of green space throughout is exceptional,” the jury wrote.

caption
150 Charles, designed by COOKFOX Architects, DPC and Alan Wanzenberg Architect & Design, winner in custom residences
source
Frank Oudeman

The design of the Underhill house in Matinecock, New York was inspired by the history of its location — an early Quaker settlement.

caption
Underhill, designed by Bates Masi + Architects, winner in custom residences
source
Michael Moran

The home has a back courtyard that faces a garden.

caption
Underhill, designed by Bates Masi + Architects, winner in custom residences
source
Michael Moran

The house has “a warm, welcoming modern design with a great use of wood and iron in its ceilings,” the jury wrote.

caption
Underhill, designed by Bates Masi + Architects, winner in custom residences
source
Michael Moran

Stationed along a remote lake shore outside of Toronto, this two-story residence serves as a vacation home. Its architects call it the Bear Stand.

caption
The Bear Stand, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, winner in custom residences
source
Nic Lehoux

The 3,300-square-foot retreat sits on a site that spans nearly 100 acres. Its wooden interiors take inspiration from the surrounding woods.

caption
The Bear Stand, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, winner in custom residences
source
Nic Lehoux

“The project shows a deep commitment to understanding the site,” the jury wrote.

caption
The Bear Stand, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, winner in custom residences
source
Nic Lehoux

In Palm Springs, California, the Linea Residence G has a huge pool.

caption
Linea Residence G, designed by Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects, winner in production homes
source
Mark Ballogg

The home had a very low construction cost—one fourth the price per square foot as its high-priced neighboring residences. The architect has completed 200 similar homes in the Palm Springs region.

caption
Linea Residence G, designed by Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects, winner in production homes
source
Mark Ballogg

Linea Residence G won because it was relatively affordable to build but didn’t sacrifice its modern design. “This house is remarkably beautiful and … accentuates the nearby landscape,” the jury wrote.

caption
Linea Residence G, designed by Poon Design Inc. and Prest Vuksic Architects, winner in production homes
source
Mark Ballogg

This home at 3106 St. Thomas in New Orleans is the first unit of a proposed housing project called Starter Home. It would provide affordable homes in some of the city’s historic neighborhoods.

caption
3106 St. Thomas, designed by OJT, winner in production homes
source
Will Crocker

The design makes use of its unusual location in a narrow alley beside a warehouse and two-family home.

caption
3106 St. Thomas, designed by OJT, winner in production homes
source
Will Crocker

The jury considered the project innovative because of the way the home makes use of a tiny lot at an affordable price.

caption
3106 St. Thomas, designed by OJT, winner in production homes
source
Will Crocker

The Navy Green project, a 450,000-square-foot apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, transformed a former naval site into a housing development that covers nearly an entire city block.

caption
Navy Green, designed by FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP, winner in multifamily housing
source
FXCollaborative

The complex includes four affordable, multi-family residential buildings, two rows of market-rate townhouses, retail space, and a central green space.

caption
Navy Green, designed by FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP, winner in multifamily housing
source
Jeremy Bittermann

“The public green space is a fantastic amenity for all users,” the jury wrote.

caption
Navy Green, designed by FXCollaborative and Curtis + Ginsberg Architects LLP, winner in multifamily housing
source
Jeremy Bittermann

In Los Angeles, Mariposa1038 sits in Koreatown, one of the city’s densest neighborhoods. The building’s facade features an eye-catching window design.

caption
Mariposa1038, designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, winner in multifamily housing
source
Paul Vu

All units have backyards or balconies and can be cooled by cross-ventilation. A rooftop deck provides skyline views.

caption
Mariposa1038, designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, winner in multifamily housing
source
Paul Vu

The jury found Mariposa1038 “to be an exceptionally creative and appealing project.” The judges said: “Conceptually it’s quite simple, nonetheless it’s wholly unique and beautiful.”

caption
Mariposa1038, designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects, winner in multifamily housing
source
Paul Vu

In New Haven, Connecticut, Yale University recently built a dormitory complex in a 1920s Gothic style.

caption
Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College at Yale University, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, winner in specialized housing
source
Peter Aaron

The complex holds Yale’s Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College. It features dorms with 904 student beds, a 300-seat dining hall, a common room, a library, a lounge for faculty and special events, and shared academic and recreation spaces on the lower levels.

caption
Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College at Yale University, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, winner in specialized housing
source
Peter Aaron

“It’s stunning both in terms of its massive scale and and its careful attention to the tiniest architectural detail,” the jury wrote.

caption
Benjamin Franklin College and Pauli Murray College at Yale University, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, winner in specialized housing
source
Peter Aaron

The Crest Apartments in Van Nuys, California provide housing for 64 homeless families, including 23 veterans.

caption
Crest Apartments, designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture, winner in specialized housing
source
Iwan Baan

The 45,000-square-foot project includes studio apartments, community spaces for residents, social-services offices, a communal kitchen, a laundry room, a residents’ lounge, and a community garden.

caption
Crest Apartments, designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture, winner in specialized housing
source
Iwan Baan

“This project does an excellent job of embracing and addressing every aspect of its location,” the jury wrote, adding that the building “embraces sustainability, low energy usage, and a healthy indoor living environment.”

caption
Crest Apartments, designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture, winner in specialized housing
source
Iwan Baan