A solar-powered private island in the Maldives with 15 overwater bungalows is the best new luxury hotel to visit in 2019

caption The resort opened on December 26. source Kudadoo

A tiny resort in the Maldives has been dubbed the best new luxury resort of 2019.

Kudadoo Maldives is home to 15 one- or two-bedroom overwater residences and, in case the unobstructed ocean views aren’t sufficient, also has an infinity pool that looks out over the water. It opened on December 26, but is already attracting high-profile guests.

The hotel is part of the growing trend of eco-friendly tourism: The resort’s sloped roof generates enough energy to serve 50 guests and 100 staff at any given moment.

Kudadoo now numbers as one of many luxury hotel offerings in the Maldives, including the world’s first underwater hotel villa, where a single night’s stay costs $50,000, and a resort that’s home to an underwater sculpture museum.

It also joins the ranks of a seven-bedroom Swiss chalet that’s been named the world’s best ski lodge and a resort in Bali with “the world’s best views” as must-see stops for wealthy travelers who are seeking the lap of luxury around the world.

Keep reading for a look at the island retreat.

Kudadoo Maldives is on a private island in Lhaviyani Atoll in the Indian Ocean. Guests fly into Malé International Airport …

… and are then flown to the resort, which is about 40 minutes away, by private seaplane.

The resort consists of 15 bungalows that arch out over the water in a circular shape.

Kudadoo is an adults-only resort that only welcomes guests over the age of 15. Parties can also rent out the entire island for private events, in which case guests of all ages are welcome.

Both one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences are available.

The resort prides itself on its exclusivity and its wellness services, not to mention its eco-friendly status.

The resort’s 984 solar panels (visible in the photo below) enable it to be entirely solar-powered.

And its environmentally friendly approach doesn’t end there: The resort relies on minimal single-use plastics (plastic straws and utensils, for example, are banned) …

… and the buildings were built with sustainably sourced wood.

The resort has a bar …

… and a restaurant that relies heavily on locally caught seafood.

According to its website, Kudadoo is also home to the Maldives’ first Himalayan salt chamber.

It’s said to cleanse sinuses and ease muscles.

That’s in addition to an extensive range of massages, facials, and acupuncture and reflexology treatments.

The resort has a gym, but if that’s not enough, a yoga and meditation guru is also on site.

As can be expected for a luxurious, all-inclusive stay in a remote location, it doesn’t come cheap.

A one-bedroom residence booked for two adults starts at $3,400 per night …

… and a two-bedroom residence (four guests) starts at $4,800 per night.

