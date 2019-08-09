6 of the best new albums and songs you can stream on Spotify this weekend

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great songs and albums to listen to over the weekend.

In addition to Bon Iver’s surprise-released new album, you can listen to Lana Del Rey’s new protest song and Social House’s debut EP.

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes old but relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

This week, Bon Iver has surprise-released his new album “i,i” three weeks ahead of schedule. You can also listen to Lana Del Rey’s new protest song and Social House’s debut EP.

Keep reading to see all our picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “i,i” by Bon Iver

caption “i,i” is the follow-up to Bon Iver’s 2016 album “22, A Million.” source Jagjaguwar

Bon Iver’s fourth studio album wasn’t due to be released for another more weeks, but Justin Vernon wouldn’t be Bon Iver if he paid much attention to convention and structure.

In a statement, Vernon described “i,i” as his “most adult record, the most complete,” as reported by Pitchfork.

“It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective,” he continued. “And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.”

Listen to “i,i” here.

2. “Looking For America” by Lana Del Rey

caption Lana Del Rey will release her new album “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” on August 30. source Universal Music Operations Limited

“Looking For America” is a poignant, haunting response to the country’s gun violence crisis: “Pulled over to watch the children in the park / We used to only worry for them after dark,” she sings.

Del Rey said she’ll donate the song’s proceeds to relief funds for the victims of the Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton shootings.

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video,” she wrote on Instagram.

Listen to “Looking For America” here.

3. “Everything Changed…” by Social House

caption Mikey Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson form the musical duo Social House. source SRV LabelCo, LLC

Mikey Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson don’t have anything to prove. While they’re currently riding high off their collaboration with Ariana Grande (“Boyfriend”) – not to mention their crowd-pleasing performance with the headliner at Lollapalooza – they were already well-known by her fans as producers on her two biggest hits, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.”

But if they did have any doubters left, their debut EP is the perfect response. “Everything Changed…” makes a strong case for Social House as a headliner-in-the-making.

The six-track project pairs emotional themes with glistening trap beats. The minimal production smartly allows space for Foster and Anderson’s vocals to breathe and flourish.

Listen to “Everything Changed…” here.

4. “Now, Not Yet” by Half Alive

caption The Californian band consists of lead singer Josh Taylor, drummer Brett Kramer, and bassist J Tyler Johnson. source RCA Records

At its core, Half Alive’s glossy debut album is a “slick slice of summertime fun,” as described by NPR.

But “Now, Not Yet” is more than just fodder for your beach playlist. Josh Taylor’s shimmering voice is the perfect vehicle for the album’s profound themes, which resonate more deeply with each listen.

Listen to “Now, Not Yet” here.

5. “Ella” by Esmé

caption Esmé is an Australian singer-songwriter. source Debene Records

“Ella,” named for the legendary jazz singer, is the lead single from Esmé’s upcoming EP. The ethereal, electro-soul single embodies her mercurial talent for blending genres and making deep, melodic basslines feel weightless.

“I was always drawn to a certain kind of jazz voice growing up, a breathy sound that almost seems fragile, but it isn’t, and often reminiscent of a horn instrument,” Esmé said of the song in a press release. “Listening to voices like Ella Fitzgerald always took me to a lighter place when I was young; this song kind of pays homage to that feeling, and to her.”

Listen to “Ella” here.

6. “If You Pray Right” by Brockhampton

caption The 14 members of Brockhampton refer to themselves as “the best boy band since One Direction.” source Question Everything, Inc.

True to form, hip-hop’s most prolific group of artists have released two lead singles in less than two weeks. The second, “If You Pray Right,” offers a slightly more exciting peek into Brockhampton’s upcoming sophomore album, “Ginger.”

Each member of the boy band showcases some dexterous rapping here – but, as DIY noted, the song’s impressive bookend verses from Dom McLennon and Joba deserve some extra praise.

Listen to “If You Pray Right” here.