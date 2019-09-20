6 of the best new albums and songs you can stream on Spotify this weekend

caption Tove Lo performs onstage at the Northside Festival in June. source Yuliya Christensen/Getty Images

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great songs and albums to listen to over the weekend.

This week, you can listen to new albums from Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, "Habits (Stay High)" hitmaker Tove Lo, and Blink-182.

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

Keep reading to see all our picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “Jaime” by Brittany Howard

caption Brittany Howard rose to fame as the lead singer-songwriter of Alabama Shakes. source Brittany Howard/ATO Records, LLC

Brittany Howard has tried on plenty of musical masks – from the popular, futuristic rock of Alabama Shakes to the countrified acoustic stylings of Bermuda Triangle – and she has succeeded wearing all of them. But on her solo debut, Howard is stupefying in her confidence and convictions. It seems that she’s finally and entirely herself.

“Jaime” is named for Howard’s older sister who died at 13 years old. The album tackles sprawling issues like racism, religion, and queer love, but still manages to stay focused. Howard localizes her thematic ambition by staying honest about her own feelings and experiences.

“Everything needed to be centered around me: the vision, the music, the arrangements, the sounds,” she recently told Pitchfork. “Not in a selfish way, but in a completely-taking-your-power-and-owning-it way. It is strange being in the center, but I’m getting used to it.”

2. “Family and Loyalty” by Gang Starr featuring J. Cole

caption Gang Starr is best known for two ’90s albums, “Step in the Arena” and “Daily Operation.” source Gang Starr Enterprises, LLC

Gang Starr’s influential hip-hop tragically disappeared when one-half of the the duo, Guru, died in 2010.

Now, DJ Premier has revived the group with a new single called “Family and Loyalty,” featuring a posthumous verse from his partner and a feature from J. Cole.

“This record means so much to me. It’s a continuation of what I never wanted to end,” DJ Premier said in a statement, as reported by Pitchfork. “It’s a very foreign place for me and very emotional. I get happy, sad, excited; my feelings are kind of all over the place. But predominantly, just very happy to be making music with Guru again.”

3. “Lucy” by Soccer Mommy

caption Soccer Mommy is the stage name of Sophie Allison. source Loma Vista Recordings/Concord

“Lucy,” Soccer Mommy’s first new song of 2019, follows the critical acclaim of her 2018 debut studio album, “Clean.” And happily, as Abby Jones notes for Pitchfork, she hasn’t lost or abandoned her ability to bring entire people to life within the space of a three-minute song.

“Characters inhabit Soccer Mommy songs like a collection of twisted short stories,” Jones writes. “Over a chorus of woozy guitars, she begs, ‘Oh Lucy, please/Quit taunting me,’ hinting that the titular character might be merely a projection of evil thoughts. With the self-awareness of adulthood, the most unnerving conflicts are the ones that occur within yourself.”

4. “Sunshine Kitty” by Tove Lo

caption Tove Lo is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from Sweden. source Universal Music AB

“Sunshine Kitty” may surprise fans who only know Tove Lo for her provocative, hazy club hits like “Habits (Stay High),” but her earworm hooks and songwriting prowess are stronger here, on her most mature project yet, than ever before.

“I was definitely going through some shit on ‘Lady Wood’ (2016) and ‘Blue Lips’ (2017). I was working through it for everyone to watch, but that’s just how I deal with everything,” she recently told Billboard. “This album is written from a calmer place so, naturally, it’s me looking out instead of looking in.”

5. “Feelings” by Lauv

caption Lauv is a 24-year-old independent artist. source Lauv

If Lauv is on a mission to prove he’s not a one-hit-wonder (after the overwhelming success of his 2018 hit “I Like Me Better”), it’s working.

“Feelings” may not have the same radio-bait bassline, but it’s certainly the same sparkling, heartsick electro-pop that he’s come to be known for – only better, because it hasn’t been overplayed yet.

6. “Nine” by Blink-182

caption “Nine” is Blink-182’s ninth studio album. source Viking Wizard Eyes, LLC/Columbia Records

It’s almost impossible to escape the influences of Blink-182 at their peak. Unfortunately, it’s also impossible to recreate that kind of magic, which requires both precise cultural timing and the perfect musical blend of catchy and innovative.

Knowing all that, you wouldn’t be blamed for having low expectations for the band’s ninth studio album, a far cry from their pop-punk days of rebelling against adulthood and conventional wisdom – but, in a delightful twist, “Nine” is good. Really good.

Critics largely agree that there’s something to enjoy for both loyal listeners of “All The Small Things” and newer generations of Juice Wrld fans.

“What it does offer is a bumper crop of high-grade, ultra-processed, huff-it-and-grin punk singalongs that find a middle place between re-creating the ‘TRL’ days and nodding to what works on radio now,” Spencer Kornhaber writes for the Atlantic.

