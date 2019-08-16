7 of the best new albums and songs you can stream on Spotify this weekend

caption Normani released the music video for her new single “Motivation” on Friday. source YouTube/Normani

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great songs and albums to listen to over the weekend.

Normani surprised fans with a music video to accompany her latest single, “Motivation.” You can also listen to Taylor Swift‘s new single “Lover,” Miley Cyrus‘ “Slide Away,” and Rosalía and Ozuna’s “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi.”

Editor’s note: Some of the images below may be considered NSFW.

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes old but relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

This week, Normani surprised fans with an electrifying music video for her latest single “Motivation.” You can also listen to Taylor Swift’s latest single “Lover,” Rosalía and Ozuna’s “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi,” Miley Cyrus’ “Slide Away,” and more.

Keep reading to see all our picks and why we think you’ll enjoy them.

1. “Motivation” by Normani

caption Normani debuted her latest single “Motivation” on August 16. source Keep Cool/RCA Records

Normani gives another captivating performance with her catchy new single, “Motivation,” and the awe-inspiring new music video inspired by the early 2000s.

The R&B-tinged pop song shows off Normani’s smooth vocals while the 808s and trumpets make for an invigorating beat – which the singer uses to showcase some of her signature killer dance moves.

Her “Motivation” music video is also full of moments that pay homage to some of the best music videos of the early ’00s (including Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” and Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s “I’m Real”).

Listen to “Motivation” here.

3. “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” by Rosalía and Ozuna

caption Rosalía dropped her latest single “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” featuring Ozuna on August 16. source Columbia Records

Rosalía and Ozuna teased their fans about their first collaboration on Wednesday. Shortly after, they released the mid-tempo reggaeton track, “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” (“Me For You, You For Me”), with hints of airy steel drums and flirty lyrics.

The new music video, directed by RJ Sanchez and Pasqual Gutiérrez III, shows off Rosalía and Ozuna’s chemistry as they sing to each other in extravagant locations while sporting a slew of fashion-forward looks.

Listen to “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi” here.

2. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

caption Taylor Swift debuted her highly anticipated single “Lover” on August 16. source Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift dropped the title track for her highly anticipated seventh album, “Lover.” The romantic pop song with an enticing bridge features intimate lyrics about being in love with someone, and wanting be that way “forever and ever.”

Listen to “Lover” here.

4. “Slide Away” by Miley Cyrus

caption Miley Cyrus debuted “Slide Away” on August 16. source RCA Records

Miley Cyrus sings about heartbreak just a few days after her and Liam Hemsworth announced they’ve split up. The pop-rock track features trippy sound waves and telling lyrics about letting go of a relationship that’s run its course.

Fans are already speculating that the lyrics are about their relationship, referencing in particular the lyrics, “So won’t you slide away / Back to the ocean, I’ll go back to the city lights.”

Listen to “Slide Away” here.

5. “Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy)” by Jorja Smith

caption Jorja Smith is an English singer-songwriter. source FAMM

Jorja Smith teamed up with Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy for a flirtatious R&B bop. The duo also debuted the sensual music video on Friday, accentuating their complimentary raspy vocals as Smith takes to the streets of London with her friends.

The track marks the 22-year-old’s first single since her 2018 debut album, “Lost and Found.”

Listen to “Be Honest” here.

6. “Juicy” by Doja Cat and Tyga

caption Doja Cat featured Tyga in her new single “Juicy.” source Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Rapper Doja Cat tapped Tyga for a playful remix of her single, “Juicy.” The upbeat hip hop track celebrates “natural beauty,” while the 23-year-old uses fruit imagery throughout the colorful music video.

Listen to “Juicy” here.

7. “Basking in the Glow” by Oso Oso

caption Oso Oso released “Basking in the Glow” on August 16. source Triple Crown Records

Oso Oso (made up of frontman Jade Lilitri and drummer Aaron Masih) just released their third album, “Basking in the Glow,” a pop-punk, guitar-forward record that’s already getting rave reviews.

As described by Pitchfork, the 10-track record “achieves the rare feat of making a more maximalist, cinematic album without piling on overdubs, string sections, or convoluted song structures.”

Listen to “basking in the sun” here.