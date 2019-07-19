6 of the best new albums and songs you can stream on Spotify this weekend

caption Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King.” source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes old but relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

This week, Beyoncé has released an album to supplement her starring role in Disney’s new “The Lion King” remake, which she curated and executive produced. You can also listen to Nas’ long-awaited “The Lost Tapes 2” and a new single from Charli XCX.

Keep reading to see all our picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé

caption The album was curated and executive produced by Beyoncé. source Columbia Records

“The Lion King” hardly needs any extra evidence to cement its iconic status, but original music from Beyoncé never hurts. “The Lion King: The Gift” features music from and inspired by Disney’s new remake.

Naturally, the superstar herself is a dominating voice throughout the record, taking center stage on songs like “Bigger” and “Find Your Way Back” – although it also leans on an eclectic array of performers, from Nigerian artists like Tekno and Yemi Aldade to headliners like Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z. The couple’s 7-year-old daughter even features on a track, called “Brown Skin Girl,” which many fans have already dubbed an album highlight.

Listen to “The Lion King: The Gift” here.

2. “Willow” by Willow

caption The self-titled album was written and produced entirely by Willow Smith and Tyler Cole. source Roc Nation Records

Willow Smith, who releases music under her first name only, is in the process of carving a space in experimental pop that’s entirely her own. Her short-but-sweet self-titled album continues to define her as a singular voice, who blends genres with ease and makes music to float to.

Listen to “Willow” here.

3. “The Lost Tapes 2” by Nas

caption The new album is the sequel to Nas’ 2002 compilation “The Lost Tapes.” source Def Jam Recordings

Although Nas released his album “Nasir” just over one year ago, fans have been clamoring for a sequel to his compilation “The Lost Tapes” since 2002.

“The Lost Tapes 2” doesn’t disappoint. Most notably, it features production from an all-star lineup: Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, No I.D., Swizz Beatz, and more are all credited.

Listen to “The Lost Tapes 2” here.

4. “Gone” by Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens

caption “Gone” is the third collaborative single released from the singer’s upcoming album, “Charli.” source Atlantic Records UK

This is the kind of collaboration that makes so much sense, the only issue is wondering why they didn’t team up sooner. This week, Pitchfork bestowed “Gone” with its “Best New Track” honor.

“This song is about breaking down but it’s also about breaking free. It feels like one big external scream,” Charli XCX wrote on Instagram. “Both this song and video are a huge release of energy for me. When I hear it and when I dance to it I feel truly euphoric and alive, like I’m pushing out all the bad feelings from my brain.”

Listen to “Gone” here.

5. “How Do You Sleep?” by Sam Smith

caption This is Sam Smith’s second single in 2019, after the Normani-featuring “Dancing With a Stranger.” source Capitol Records UK

For his second dance-floor-worthy single this year, Sam Smith employed a tried-and-true pop production team. Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and Ilya are all known for creating thumping, infectious music – recently and notably on Ariana Grande’s platinum album “Thank U, Next.”

In a press release, as reported by Spin, Smith said that the song and its music video channel his “inner dancing queen.”

“This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video,” Smith said. “Time to dance darlings.”

Listen to “How Do You Sleep?” here.

6. “Prophet” by King Princess

caption King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, is gearing up to release her debut album. source Zelig Records, LLC

As King Princess gears up to release her debut album this fall, titled “Cheap Queen,” she has established a pattern of releasing warm, magnetic singles.

The soulful, intimate, startlingly mature “Prophet” follows the cheekier titular track. The Brooklyn-born artist called it “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” and Uproxx dubbed it “her best song yet.”

Listen to “Prophet” here.