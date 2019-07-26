6 of the best new albums and songs you can stream on Spotify this weekend

caption Chance the Rapper performing at Coachella on April 21, 2019. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great songs and albums to listen to over the weekend.

In addition to Chance the Rapper’s long-awaited debut album, you can listen to Taylor Swift’s newest song and a collaboration between Majid Jordan and Khalid.

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes old but relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

This week, Chance the Rapper has unveiled his long-awaited debut studio album, “The Big Day.” You can also listen to Taylor Swift’s newest song and a collaboration between Majid Jordan and Khalid.

Keep reading to see all our picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “The Big Day” by Chance the Rapper

caption “The Big Day” is Chance the Rapper’s debut studio album. source Chance the Rapper LLC

For fans of his Grammy-winning 2016 mixtape, Chance the Rapper’s debut album kicks off on a familiar note: “All Day Long,” which features vocals from John Legend, recalls the infectiously enthusiastic “All We Got,” featuring Kanye West.

In fact, Chance draws from a variety of A-list collaborators throughout “The Big Day,” from Death Cab for Cutie’s front man Ben Gibbard (“Do You Remember”) to Timbaland (“Big Fish”) and Shawn Mendes (“Ballin Flossin”).

As promised, the production on his debut studio album is richer and more eclectic than any of Chance’s previous projects – but without compromising his famous humility and charm.

Listen to “The Big Day” here.

2. “I Don’t Wanna Die” by Girl Wilde

caption Girl Wilde is the stage name of Alex Barnes. source Girl Wilde

“I Don’t Wanna Die” is the second single from Girl Wilde’s upcoming debut EP, slated for release later this year.

For the uninitiated: The singer-songwriter, whose music has been dubbed “bubblegum grunge,” is something like a combination between Maggie Rogers, Hayley Kiyoko, and Avril Lavigne. And her newest release is the kind of punchy, electro-pop head-banger that her fans have come to crave.

Listen to “I Don’t Wanna Die” here.

3. “The Archer” by Taylor Swift

caption Swift previously released two singles from her upcoming album, “Lover.” source Taylor Swift/Universal Music Group

Taylor Swift has made a habit of making the fifth song on every album feel like an emotional laser. She even acknowledged as much on Instagram Live when she announced she would suddenly release “The Archer,” the fifth song on the tracklist of her upcoming album, “Lover.”

“Track five is kind of a tradition that really started with you guys, because I didn’t realize I was doing this,” she said. “Instinctually, I was putting a very vulnerable honest emotional song as track five. So because you noticed this, I started to put the songs that were honest, emotional vulnerable, and personal as track five.”

“‘The Archer’ is not the next single,” she continued. “It’s just a song I love on the album. I haven’t made a video for it or anything. This is just sort of a glimpse into another side of the album I wanted to show you.”

The intimate, slow-burning song is Charly Bliss’s “Young Enough” meets Lorde’s “Supercut” meets LCD Soundsystem’s “Oh Baby” meets some of Swift’s best lyricism.

Listen to “The Archer” here.

4. “Indigo” by Alice Gray

caption Alice Gray is set to release her debut EP later this summer. source Alice Gray

In a press release, Alice Gray describes her newest single as “a dreamy sexy summer song about a night swim with your lover.” And indeed, it would fit perfectly on the soundtrack for a coming-of-age indie movie that follows a big-city girl who moves to the suburbs in the summer and falls in love with the local rebel. If that sounds too specific, you haven’t heard “Indigo” yet.

Listen to “Indigo” here.

5. “The 1975” by The 1975

caption “The 1975” is the lead single for the band’s upcoming album, “Notes on a Conditional Form.” source Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

The 1975 has been teasing their fourth studio album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” since before they even released their third – and as any fan knows well, every album by The 1975 kicks off with a song named after the band.

But this one is different than anything fans have heard before. It’s less of a song and more of a sharp, strikingly sincere social commentary: Very little replay value, but painfully necessary to hear at least once.

Listen to “The 1975” here.

6. “Caught Up (feat. Khalid)” by Majid Jordan

caption The musical duo consists of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman. source OVO Sound/Warner Records Inc.

Majid Jordan – who rose to fame largely underneath Drake’s wing, having featured on “Hold On, We’re Going Home” – makes music to listen to when the party’s winding down at 3 a.m. “Caught Up” is no different, and Khalid’s vocals blend seamlessly into the smooth production.

Listen to “Caught Up” here.