7 noteworthy albums and songs to stream on Spotify this weekend

caption Miley Cyrus performs at the Radio 1 Big Weekend on May 25, 2019. source Jo Hale/Redferns

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great songs and albums to stream on Spotify over the weekend.

In addition to Miley Cyrus’ bold new EP “She Is Coming,” you can listen to Mark Ronson’s new collaboration with Camila Cabello and Phantogram’s first single in three years.

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes old but relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

This week, in addition to Miley Cyrus' bold new EP "She Is Coming," you can listen to Mark Ronson's new collaboration with Camila Cabello and Phantogram's first single in three years. Keep reading to see our four additional picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “Mother’s Daughter” by Miley Cyrus

caption “She Is Coming” is the first of three EPs that will precede Miley Cyrus’ seventh studio album. source RCA Records

The six tracks on Miley Cyrus’ new EP, “She Is Coming,” work to reconcile the many-varied faces of her career – from the hip-hop-heavy “Bangerz” and experimental “Dead Petz” to the nostalgic, country-infused “Younger Now.”

In this way, the EP is not always successful. But its lead track, “Mother’s Daughter,” certainly is. The song is deliciously carefree, irresistibly confident, and serves as the perfect thesis statement for Cyrus’ current era.

Listen to “Mother’s Daughter” here.

2. “Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)” by Mark Ronson

caption “Find U Again” is likely the second single off Mark Ronson’s upcoming album. source RCA Records

Mark Ronson is responsible for a truly mind-boggling number of hits, including “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars, “Electricity” with Dua Lipa, and his most recent joint, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Miley Cyrus. The impossibly catchy “Find U Again” continues that tradition.

Ronson told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that he was trying to find someone who would match the song’s existing melody, and Camila Cabello “just nailed it.”

“I think I was literally driving,” he said, “and either ‘Havana,’ ‘Consequences,’ I can’t remember – something came on and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the voice.'”

Listen to “Find U Again” here.

3. “Into Happiness” by Phantogram

caption Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel form the duo known as Phantogram. source Republic Records

Phantogram’s new single is the duo’s first major release in three years. Fans have been scrambling for their unique brand of dreamy, electronic, dark-pop-rock – and “Into Happiness” doesn’t disappoint. As they’ve recently hinted on social media, the song appears to signal a brighter, more optimistic era for Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel.

Listen to “Into Happiness” here.

4. “Glad He’s Gone” by Tove Lo

caption Tove Lo is famous for hits like “Habits” and “Talking Body.” source Island Records

Tove Lo built a reputation on irresistible hooks and unfiltered lyrics. “Glad He’s Gone” is just that. The singer describes it as, “the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she’s going through a breakup.” The song’s bubbly, glossy production makes it a must-add to any summertime playlist.

Listen to “Glad He’s Gone” here.

5. “Love Yourself / With My Whole Heart” by Sufjan Stevens

caption “Love Yourself / With My Whole Heart” was released on Wednesday. source Asthmatic Kitty Records

Everything that made us fall in love with Sufjan Stevens – heartfelt lyricism, sparkling synths, smooth melodies – is on full display in his short new project.

“Love Yourself / With My Whole Heart,” which is basically comprised of two main tracks, was released to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month on Saturday. And it’s the perfect segue into a month that’s ostensibly designed to celebrate love, in all its forms. In a press release, Stevens said the second song, “With My Whole Heart,” was born of his desire to “write an upbeat and sincere love song without conflict, anxiety or self-deprecation.”

Listen to “Love Yourself / With My Whole Heart” here.

8. “Nightmare” by Halsey

caption A still from Halsey’s “Nightmare” music video. source Halsey/YouTube

Halsey’s newest single was released last week, but it manages to still feel fresh with every listen. It’s unlike anything the singer has produced before. But as Jason Lipshutz noted for Billboard, it’s her most daring, relevant, and important song to date.

“‘Nightmare’ and its video,” Lipshutz wrote, “serve as an inadvertent catharsis following a national story that has proved deeply upsetting to women across the country. Halsey’s latest single is that ‘angry anthem,’ at a time when many needed one.”

Listen to “Nightmare” here.

7. “ZUU” by Denzel Curry

caption “Zuu” is Denzel Curry’s fourth studio album. source Concord

Denzel Curry is one of the best and most influential “SoundCloud rappers” in the game, so his ascent to mainstream stardom is definitely one to watch. He’s currently opening for superstar teen Billie Eilish on her North American tour, and his new album “Zuu” is exactly the kind of fresh, frenzied, and exhilarating music that those fans will come craving.

Listen to “Zuu” here.