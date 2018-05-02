The 8 best new TV shows of 2018 so far

source FX

As we get further into the year, we’ve started thinking about the new shows we’ve loved the most.

There’s good news and bad news: there haven’t been that many great shows so far, but less required viewing is a bit better for your TV watching schedule.

With excellent writing and performances that stand out among the overwhelming amount of TV shows that exist now, these are the best new shows of 2018.

We’ll update this list with new shows we love as the year goes on.

Here are the best TV shows of 2018, ranked (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores):

8. “Everything Sucks!” — Netflix

source Netflix

Critic Score: 69%

Audience Score: 90%

“Everything Sucks!” tells the story of Kate Messner, a high school sophomore who’s coming to terms with her sexuality. Her journey, which happens to take place in the 90s, showcases how hard it was to be an LGBTQ+ teen two decades ago. The season, which really picks up in the final episodes, also follows a lovely romance between Kate’s dad and her friend Luke’s mom, which is one of the few “parent” stories on a teen show that’s not a complete waste of screen time. Unfortunately, Netflix already canceled the show. But there’s an active campaign to bring it back.

7. “Trust” — FX

source FX

Critic Score: 76%

Audience Score: 62%

“Trust” tells the story of the Getty family – more specifically the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III in 1973 (sans Christopher Plummer). Brendan Fraser makes a major comeback with his Emmy-worthy performance as James Fletcher Chase. It’s also glamorous and quite stylish thanks to executive producer Danny Boyle, who directed a few episodes.

6. “Killing Eve” — BBC

source BBC America

Critic Score: 100%

Audience Score: 88%

The female-driven “Killing Eve” is stylish, thrilling, and has incredible performances from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. It isn’t a typical spy thriller, and that’s what makes it so great. Oh’s performance is truly extraordinary, and proves, like she did with her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” that she’s one of the best TV actors ever.

4. “Barry” — HBO

source John P. Johnson/HBO

Critic Score: 98%

Audience Score: 83%

Bill Hader proves he has serious acting chops as a hitman who decides he wants to be an actor after going to one acting class. Hader’s performance makes the unlikely premise work. “Barry” balances the violence with quirky characters and meta jokes about being an actor in LA that feel very fresh.

4. “Queer Eye” — Netflix

source Netflix

Critic Score: 96%

Audience Score: 88%

You’ll laugh and sob while watching this makeover show, where the fabulous new Fab Five make over men in the state of Georgia. These men find common ground with people who are different in many ways: culturally, politically, emotionally, and that’s what makes this reboot so special.

3. “Wild Wild Country” — Netflix

source Netflix

Critic Score: 100%

Audience Score: 97%

“Wild Wild Country” tells a wild story from United States history. It doesn’t judge its vast set of quirky characters, and has many jaw-dropping moments throughout every episode that will you won’t believe.

2. “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — FX

source FX

Critic Score: 87%

Audience Score: 93%

The series, which is Ryan Murphy’s best work to date, gives us a glimpse of Gianni Versace’s life, impact, and death. But more than that, it’s an examination of the men Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan, murdered. It showcases the lives of gay men in the 90s, a time that’s not so long ago, but was much different than today.

1. “The Terror” — AMC

source AMC

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 89%

Set in the Canadian Arctic, “The Terror” follows a British expedition stuck in ice, haunted by a horrifying creature. The show is terrifying and impeccably made – from the sets to the costumes to the performances. The limited series stars some of your favorite British actors, including some from “Game of Thrones” like Ciaran Hinds (Mance Rayder), Tobias Menzies (Edmure Tully), and Clive Russell (The Blackfish). Jared Harris, who played Lane Pryce on AMC’s “Mad Men,” also stars.