The 22 best NFL touchdown celebrations of 2018

The NFL has been full of fantastic touchdown celebrations ever since the league chose to relax the rules surrounding excessive and group performances.

Check out whether or not your favorite team made the list.

Check out whether or not your favorite team made the list.

After the 2016 season came to an end, the NFL decided to relax league rules surrounding excessive and group celebrations, allowing teams and players to get creative with their post-touchdown performances.

As a result, 2017 was full of memorable touchdown celebrations, like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hide-and-seek celebration between wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back LeVeon Bell, the Minnesota Vikings’ post-touchdown game of duck, duck, goose, and the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles’ group rendition of the Electric Slide.

Still, it feels as though it took the league a year to get comfortable testing the new rules and going big on touchdown celebrations. Once 2018 came along, players began taking turning touchdown celebrations into a full-blown performance.

Without further ado, here are the best touchdown celebrations of 2018.

Dallas Cowboys — Amari Cooper impersonates Markelle Fultz’s free throw

Amari Cooper really did Markelle Fultz's latest FT routine as a TD celebration. ????: FOX #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/09RdV8iXRA — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2018

Newly-minted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper poked fun at Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, who has struggled with his shooting form since he was drafted first overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The latest from Markelle Fultz at the FT line: pic.twitter.com/OJZPKEfvf1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

To his credit, Fultz took the joke in stride and said “Good shot boy” in response on Snapchat.

Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Lockett reenacts the Allen Iverson step-over

Lockett hit em with the Iverson stepover ???????????? @TDLockett12 pic.twitter.com/JhvxIHTvCk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 25, 2018

In yet another homage to the NBA, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett did a near-perfect impersonation of Allen Iverson’s famous step-over of Tyronn Lue.

Kansas City Chiefs — Tyreek Hills operates the CBS TV camera

After scoring his second touchdown of the game, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill jumped into the stands and took over operations of the CBS TV camera just in time to record the referree throwing his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty flag.

Chicago Bears — Offense rows a boat

After a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Miller, the Chicago Bears sprinted to the endzone to row a boat.

Seattle Seahawks — Surf’s up in the endzone

The Seahawks offense celebrated a touchdown in tropical Seattle by breaking out their surf boards.

Minnesota Vikings — Offense hosts a limbo contest

the Vikings really used Adam Thielen as a limbo stick ???????????? ???? @thecheckdownpic.twitter.com/CWHYop81mE — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 26, 2018

The Minnesota Vikings broke into a Limbo contest after a 26-yard Dalvin Cook touchdown.

Cleveland Browns — Tight ends perform the Dragon Ball Z Fusion Dance

Cleveland Browns tight ends Darren Fells and David Njoku performed the Dragon Ball Z Fusion Dance just before halftime.

San Francisco 49ers — Marquise Goodwin does a long jump

Marquise Goodwin with the long jump TD celebration ???? ???? @thecheckdown pic.twitter.com/ztzZ0kFWIt — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 16, 2018

A wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and a former Olympian who competed in the long jump, Marquise Goodwin celebrated a touchdown by getting some track-and-field practice in on the gridiron.

Kansas City Chiefs — Defense runs a tip drill

CHIEFS WITH THAT TIP DRILL ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5EKskIXjS1 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 7, 2018

After intercepting Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles in the endzone, the Kansas City Chiefs defense celebrated with a tip drill that ended with a windmill spike.

Seattle Seahawks — Doug Baldwin charges the mound

Tyler Lockett hits Doug Baldwin with the pitch. Baldwin charges the mound and benches clear in this TD celebration. ????pic.twitter.com/4UU3ycWqGs — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 28, 2018

After Tyler Lockett hit him with a pitch, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin charged the mound and the benches cleared.

Chicago Bears — Defense does the Temptation Walk in Motown

After sealing the game with an interception, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fullerand the defensive team rushed to the endzone for a coordinated dance. Many mistook the Thanksgiving Day celebration as a remake of the original “Super Bowl shuffle,” but it was actual a tribute to Motown legends the Temptations.

Chicago Bears — Eddie Jackson leads the defense through a calisthenics routine

That same game, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson pulled in an interception and took it to the house before leading the rest of the defense through a calisthenics workout.

Chicago Bears — Tariq Cohen sleeps off his Thanksgiving food coma

The itis got to Tarik Cohen ????

(via @GetYaPopcorn) pic.twitter.com/2dolO7svct — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2018

To cap off his team’s Thanksgiving Day show, Chicago Bears running back Tariq Cohen slept off his food coma in the endzone after hauling in a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Tennessee Titans — Tajae Sharpre bowls a strike

#Titans take the lead over the #Eagles and follow it up with a bowling TD celebrationpic.twitter.com/RN82KRVHYu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2018

One season after the Philadelphia Eagles did their own bowling touchdown, the Tennessee Titans celebrated in the same fashion after scoring a go-ahead touchdown against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Pittsburgh Steelers — JuJu Smith-Schuster gives birth

Congrats to JuJu Smith-Schuster on giving birth……. to a football.pic.twitter.com/dvao0CGp4T — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave birth to a football after scoring a touchdown. We’re so happy for him!

Seattle Seahawks — Offense dances it out

After a 10-yard touchdown pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, four players showed off their dance moves with a synchronized routine.

Dallas Cowboys — Ezekiel Elliott donates to the Salvation Army

Zeke eating and feeling generous this holiday season ???? ????: FOX #WASvsDALpic.twitter.com/0UBOA7y5w8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2018

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott made headlines last season for jumping into the Salvation Army kettle behind the endzone. This year, he opted to make a donation instead.

Green Bay Packers — Aaron Jones and Davante Adams crank dat

Hi @souljaboy thought you should see this pic.twitter.com/DnRzN0Jx1m — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 26, 2018

The Green Bay Packers threw it all the way back to 2007 for this touchdown celebration.

Cincinnati Bengals — Joe Mixon plays the piano

After Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran the ball in for a touchdown, he celebrated by playing some tunes on the piano.

Chicago Bears — Eddie Jackson leads the orchestra

Chicago fans asking for an encore after this one from @EJackson_4 ????#GetYaPopcorn pic.twitter.com/H9gyP6QSHL — Get Ya Popcorn (@GetYaPopcorn) November 19, 2018

Eddie Jackson celebrates his pick-six by channeling his inner conductor.

Washington Redskins — Trey Quinn pays tribute to The Office’s Michael Scott

That's how you do The Scarn.

Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/zKQxhKsIRC — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) November 23, 2018

With his first career touchdown, Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn celebrated by doing The Scarn, a dance move popularized by The Office’s Michael Scott. Actor Steve Carell, who played Michael on the show, showed Quinn some love when he saw the dance on Twitter.

Seattle Seahawks — David Moore plays double dutch

Seahawks took a double dutch break ???? (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/3wZVwt3hZj — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) October 7, 2018

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore skipped rope with his teammates after scoring a touchdown.

