For an effective, mid-priced night cream that will give you a smooth, soft and more youthful-looking complexion, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream is our top pick.

We all know how important it is to get your beauty sleep. Not only is your body busy repairing and rejuvenating itself, your skin cells are at their most productive. While it’s good to use a moisturizer during the day, it’s even more beneficial to treat your skin at night.

As you get older, your skin starts needing more help to maintain its youthful appearance. We have yet to find a miracle solution to turning back the years. However, using a good night cream will help moisturize, repair, brighten, and firm, so not only will you wake up feeling rested, you’ll have a softer, smoother, and younger looking complexion we all desire.

When choosing a night cream for anti-aging, you should keep a few things in mind. First off, look out for ingredients such as retinol, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid – all known anti-aging powerhouses. You should also make sure you use the right night cream for your skin type. However, don’t expect instant results as most creams take time to work. Finally, make sure you get that eight hours.

For maximum results, it’s best to apply your night cream after your serum. If you feel it’s too rich to use every night, then start with two or three times a week and build up.

After extensive research, reading hundreds of expert and buyer reviews, and thorough testing of the best night creams out there, we have come up with the cream of the crop.

Here are the best night creams you can buy:

The best night cream overall

The First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream is our top anti-aging night cream because it works wonders on your complexion and it’s relatively affordable, too.

This anti-aging night cream from clean beauty brand First Aid Beauty (a.k.a FAB) offers a cleaner alternative to other often chemical-laden night creams. The Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream is designed to combat the signs of aging and give you smoother, softer, and more supple skin. While many good night creams cost top dollar, this one won’t completely break the bank, which is why we love it.

A thicker version of FAB’s cult classic Ultra Repair Cream, it is formulated with a super-charged cocktail of peptides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and colloidal oatmeal as well as conditioning butters and waxes – all of which are great for targeting the signs of aging.

The Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream feels thick but isn’t too heavy or greasy after you put it on your skin. In the morning, my complexion looked smoother and felt softer and more hydrated.

It’s not just me who loves this night cream. It features on Red Book’s “best night creams” list and is highly rated on Sephora with a whopping 20,000 loves. One happy customer said, “I love the way my skin looks when I wake up now. I am noticing my forehead wrinkles are fading and my cheeks look plumped and glowing!”

Pros: Good for all skin types, including sensitive skin, good for eczema, free from parabens, sulfates, and phalates, free from artificial fragrance, cruelty-free

Cons: None

The best night cream on a budget

Cerave’s Skin Renewing Night Cream is a simple but effective anti-aging night cream that gives you smoother, more radiant skin without the hefty price tag.

While most good quality night creams are uber expensive, you don’t always have to spend a fortune to get good results. Budget-conscious beauty lovers will love Cerave’s Skin Renewing Night Cream. Developed with dermatologists, this anti-aging night cream is designed to hydrate your skin and restore your skin barrier, so you can wake from your slumber with beautiful skin that looks refreshed and renewed.

The non-greasy formula is packed with powerful anti-aging ingredients including peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which all help soften and revitalize tired skin overnight. It’s fragrance free and ideal for sensitive skin.

When I put Cerave’s Skin Renewing Night Cream to the test, I was pleasantly surprised. The cream is very thick but absorbed easily. The next morning, my skin looked smoother, felt more hydrated, and my fine lines were less visible. I love that it is fragrance-free and my sensitive skin didn’t react.

It’s not just me who is a fan of this no-frills workhorse. It is highly recommended by dermatologists and beauty experts alike and features on “best of” lists on Bustle and Best Seekers. It also gets an average of 4 out of 5 from over 900 Amazon reviewers. Happy customers reported visibly smoother and softer skin.

Pros: Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, suitable for sensitive skin, very affordable

Cons: Thick formula is better suited for dry skin

The best night cream to splurge on

If you have the budget, Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Night is a wrinkle-fighting warrior that can help make your skin look brighter, smoother, and more toned.

This beauty favorite is formulated with a smorgasbord of potent anti-aging ingredients including retinol, glycolic acid, peptides, and vitamins. Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Night is designed to support natural cell turnover, repair environmental damage, and minimize the appearance of pores and wrinkles, all while you snooze, so you end up with beautifully soft, smooth, and radiant skin.

In testing, I found this night cream has a luxurious whipped butter-like texture and a pleasant, clean fragrance. It absorbed quite quickly and didn’t feel too heavy. A little goes a long way, which makes the high price tag more bearable. The next morning my skin looked brighter, smoother, and seemed more toned.

It’s not just me who loves Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Night, it features on numerous “best of” lists including Total Beauty and Marie Claire. It got the highest tester score for reducing wrinkles and diminishing age spots on Good Housekeeping and had more than 4,000 “loves” on Sephora, with happy customers reporting soft, glowing skin with less visible fine lines and wrinkles.

Pros: Targets all signs of aging, good for acne-prone skin, effective

Cons: Expensive

The best all-natural night cream

Goop’s Replenishing Night Cream is made with 89% organic ingredients and is free from potentially irritating chemicals like artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates.

Goop’s Replenishing Night Cream is the crème de la crème of natural night creams. Part of the Goop by Juice Beauty skincare line created in partnership with none other than Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow, this award-winning night cream is packed with potent organic ingredients such as sandalwood nut oil, linseed extract, and hyaluronic acid that work to plump, brighten, and firm skin overnight.

The nourishing formula is designed to visibly improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and give you a healthy glow. People often question the effectiveness of natural skincare products, but the beauty (no pun intended) of this night cream is that not only does it produce great results, but it is also full of organic ingredients.

Approximately 89% of the total contents are organic and there are no potentially harmful chemicals that you need to worry about. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s worth it. You can sleep easy knowing you’re paying for a very effective product that it is doing nothing but good for your complexion.

This is my new favorite night cream. It has a thick, luxurious texture that is a bit like butter and a delicious subtle citrusy fragrance. It absorbs easily and doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on your skin. In the morning, my skin felt soft, smooth, and had a fabulous glow.

It’s not only me who is a huge fan of the Goop Replenishing Night Cream, this Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner gets rave reviews from editors, beauty junkies, celebrities, and experts. It is recommended over and over by sites such as Instyle and The Cut, and gets a big thumbs up from pretty much anyone who has tried it with shoppers saying how good their complexion looks after using it.

Pros: Contains up to 89% organic ingredients, free from artificial fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and other potentially toxic chemicals, cruelty-free

Cons: Expensive

The best night cream that won’t make you break out

If you want to wake up with a glowing and more youthful-looking skin, then try Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream. It’s thick but absorbs quickly and won’t clog your pores.

If you’re prone to breakouts, you probably run screaming at the thought of adding a rich, greasy night cream to your skin routine. With Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream you can relax when your head hits the pillow. This night cream works magic on your complexion without causing breakouts and it’s affordable, too.

Most night creams are thick, rich, and often feel greasy your skin. If you are prone to breakouts, opt for gentle, oil-free moisturizing formulas that include glycolic acid, retinol, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. They should also be non-comedogenic, which means they won’t clog pores. Watch out for silicone, one of the biggest pore-clogging culprits, which is often found in skin creams.

Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream is formulated with powerful anti-aging ingredients including mineral-rich bladderwrack extract to soften and nourish your skin, hyaluronic acid to effectively hydrate, and collagen and elastin to plump your skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also oil-free and won’t clog your pores.

In testing, I loved the texture of the cream. It felt thick but absorbed quite quickly. I also liked the fresh seaweed smell, although some reviewers said they found it too strong. The next morning my skin felt smooth, looked healthier, and not a pimple to be seen.

It’s not just me who loves Mario Badescu’s Seaweed Night Cream. It is recommended by Bustle and Total Beauty, and gets an average 4.4 out of 5 from over 300 Ulta reviewers who love how it moisturizes your skin without causing breaks out. One happy customer said, “It leaves your skin feeling supple and well hydrated without being greasy. It has a nice light scent and the texture is very pleasant.”

Pros: Oil-free, non-comedogenic, ideal for combination, oily, and sensitive skin, affordable

Cons: Contains parabens

