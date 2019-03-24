The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon / Business Insider

The Nintendo Switch is a great gaming console, but it can be made even better with high-quality accessories.

We recommend the Pro Controller, Orzly Carry Case, SteelSeries Arctis 7, and a few more great Switch accessories.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most innovative gaming consoles of the past decade. It’s extremely versatile, allowing you to play both at home in your living room and on the go. Plus, there are a ton of excellent games for it.

Even though you get the Switch and its controllers in the box, it can be helpful to have a few accessories on hand to make the device even more portable and easier to use.

Of course, there are hundreds of accessories for the Nintendo Switch out there, and they’re not all created equal. Some simply don’t do the job they’re designed to do in an effective way. That, however, is why we’ve put together this guide to help you find the best Nintendo Switch accessories for your needs.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019:

The best Nintendo Switch controller

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller makes playing with the Switch feel more like console gaming, thanks to its solid feel and excellent design.

Looking to step up your Switch gaming with a controller that’s comfortable, well built, and high quality? The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is absolutely the way to go. It looks a lot like an Xbox controller, and that’s a good thing. It’s easy to hold, feels great, and is clearly well made.

There are a number of things that make the Pro Controller such a great pick, but the biggest one is its design. It features two joysticks, along with a D-Pad on the left, four control buttons on the right, and the standard Nintendo Switch control buttons in the middle, including a home button and a screenshot capture button. The controller is particularly helpful during games like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” where precision controls can help in gameplay.

While an excellent choice, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller isn’t perfect, though it’s close. Issues include the fact that the controller can, occasionally, have connectivity issues, and it is a little more expensive with a price tag of $57.

Still, we’ve been using the Pro Controller for some time, and we find that it’s well worth the cash. Plus, the connectivity issues are extremely rare. Most reviewers seem to agree – Trusted Reviews gave the controller 4/5, while IGN gave it an even better 8.8/10.

Pros: Well-designed, clearly well-built, makes portable gaming feel like console gaming

Cons: A bit pricey, can have connectivity issues

The best Nintendo Switch carry case

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch has a sturdy hard case and a sleek design, plus, it has enough room for your Switch and a few Joy-Con controllers.

If you want to be able to take your Nintendo Switch on the road with you, then it’s worth finding a quality carry case. Orzly has been building cases and screen protectors for devices like phones and smartwatches for some time now, and the company has brought its expertise to the Nintendo Switch with the Orzly Carry Case.

There are a few reasons why the Orzly case for Nintendo Switch is such a great option. For starters, it has plenty of room for your Switch and all your accessories. Not only can it fit the Switch with Joy-Con controllers attached, but it can also hold up to eight games and extra accessories in the top pouch.

It’s good at keeping your device safe, too. The case has a nice hard exterior, along with a handle so you can carry your Switch and accessories easily.

In our experience, we found that the carry case was great for carrying a Switch and basic accessories, but if you want enough room for a Pro Controller or more than eight games, then you’ll need to get something a little bigger.

Pros: Nice and hard exterior, plenty of room for basic accessories, classy design

Cons: Not enough space for Pro Controller and other larger accessories

The best Nintendo Switch screen protector

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector for Nintendo Switch is nice and thick, so it’ll better protect your Switch from those dings and bumps.

If you use the Switch on the go a lot, then protecting the display is extremely important. You’ll want to keep that display nice and safe, especially if you dock and undock it a lot. If you want a strong, protective screen protector, then we recommend the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch.

There are a few reasons this screen protector is better than others. It’s a little thicker than other screen protectors, coming in at 0.3 millimeters. That means that it should be super protective against those bumps and scratches on the road.

In the box, you’ll actually get two screen protectors, so if one gets damaged, there’s another one to replace it with. You’ll also get wet wipes and a microfiber cloth to clean the protector on your Switch.

The screen protector has gotten thousands of excellent reviews on Amazon, too. Based on more than 14,000 reviews, it currently has an average of 4.7 stars. Last but not least, the screen protector is very inexpensive. The only potential downside is that given its thickness, it’s more noticeable than other screen protectors.

Pros: Thick, two in the box, inexpensive

Cons: Thickness makes it noticeable

The best Nintendo Switch controller charging dock

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Charging Joy-Con controllers is relatively easy, but as soon as you add the Pro Controller into the mix, it complicates things, which is exactly why this PowerA dock is a great buy.

While you can charge your Joy-Con controllers on your actual Nintendo Switch, if you need something to charge your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, too, then it’s worth checking out the PowerA Joy-Con and Pro Controller Charging Dock. This device charges all your controllers at once, making them accessible and regularly charged up.

Because the Pro Controller has its USB-C charging port on the back, it can make using a charging dock a little tricky. However, the PowerA includes a small plug-in to make docking the controller a little easier. It’s also sleek and stylish, and should look right at home on any TV stand.

Another great thing about the charging dock is the fact that it isn’t overly expensive. It costs $14.99, which is cheaper than many other charging docks for the Nintendo Switch.

There are, however, some downsides to it. We’ve been testing the dock for a while now, and while it does work very well, the built-in cables don’t seem to be the strongest out there.

Pros: Charges Joy-Con and Pro Controllers, well-designed, inexpensive

Cons: Wires seem a little flimsy

The best Nintendo Switch headset

source SteelSeries

Why you’ll love it: The SteelSeries Arctis 7 not only looks great and is extremely comfortable, but it sounds good, and should make your Switch gaming experience more immersive.

Dozens of great gaming headsets have been released over the past few years, but if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, then the best one for you is probably the SteelSeries Arctis 7. SteelSeries has a history of developing excellent headsets, and the Arctis 7 is one of the best it’s made.

The Arctis 7 has a lot going for it. It can work with the Switch both in docked and in handheld mode. When docked, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 can be used wirelessly with the wireless transmitter plugged into the Switch’s dock. In handheld mode, you can use the Artcis 7 in wired mode with the Switch’s headphone jack.

The Arctis 7 also sounds great. The headset offers nice, present lows without going over the top, with a nicely-tuned mid range and crisp, detailed high end. That should help make games sound immersive and full without sounding unnatural.

We’ve been using the headset for over a year now, and particularly like the fact that it’s so comfortable. There’s a ton of padding in the ear cups, and the stretchy headband means that it fits nicely on all head sizes.

But what downsides are there? Well, there aren’t many to this headset, but there are some. For starters, at $120 it’s a little more expensive than what some might want to pay, though for what you’re getting its really a pretty good price.

Pros: Well-designed, great sound for gaming, built-in microphone, very comfortable

Cons: A little pricey for some

The best joy-con controller handles

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The MoKo Grips turn your Joy-Con controllers into console-style controllers, making them much easier to hold and more convenient for multiplayer games.

Buying a Pro Controller isn’t the only way to get a more comfortable controller experience with the Switch. If you want, you can use a MoKo Grip to make single Joy-Con controllers a little more comfortable, too.

The grip essentially gives your Joy-Con controllers handles, plus it has the left and right trigger buttons on the controllers. It’s really a simple way to make the Joy-Con experience more comfortable, but it does the job beautifully – and at a great price.

We’ve been using the MoKo Grips for a few days now, and found that they’re perfect for games like “Super Smash Bros,” especially if you want to play with others.

They won’t really work that well for games where you need to use the controller vertically, like “Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu” or “Eevee.” Still, that’s not really an expectation for these grips, as they’re meant for console-style games.

Pros: Comfortable, inexpensive, great for multiplayer games

Cons: None at this price

The best Gamecube-style Switch controller

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Feeling nostalgic? The PowerA GameCube style Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch looks and feels like the original GameCube controller, and it works excellently with the Nintendo Switch.

Sometimes in tech it’s worth looking to the past, and for many, there’s no better Nintendo controller than the humble GameCube controller, especially for games like “Super Smash Bros: Ultimate.” Thankfully, with the Switch you can have the GameCube controller experience, thanks to the PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch.

This controller looks almost exactly like a classic GameCube controller, but it has Nintendo Switch controllers like the Home button and ‘+’ and ‘-‘ buttons. Apart from that, however, using the controller will make you feel like it’s 2003 again.

But what about feel? Thankfully, the controller feels a lot like the original GameCube controller, so if that’s what you’re looking for, then you’ll get it here.

It also makes things a little more convenient thanks to the fact that it works wirelessly, though it is a little unfortunate that it uses two AA batteries instead of a rechargeable one. The other main downside is the fact that the controller is a little expensive, coming in at $49.27.

Still, despite the downsides the controller is a great way to relive your favorite GameCube memories.

Pros: Feels like original GameCube controller, works wirelessly

Cons: Expensive, AA batteries instead of rechargeable