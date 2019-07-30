A no-pull harness is a safe and effective method for training your dog to walk nicely on a leash.

The Freedom No-Pull Harness from 2 Hounds Design excels at its job, providing ample control over even the most aggressive pullers.

Having a dog that pulls on the leash during walks can be frustrating, to say the least. Whether it’s a sudden movement, such as chasing after a squirrel, or general pulling, a no-pull harness can help curb this habit and make walks more enjoyable.

If you’re not familiar, a no-pull harness works by applying pressure along a dog’s shoulders and chest. Once the pulling starts, the dog’s body is directed back toward you. Not only does this give you more control, but it also reinforces polite leash walking.

If your dog is a biter, like mine, you’ll be relieved to know that most no-pull harnesses take just seconds to put on. The same buckles that secure the harness in place, provide a quick-release mechanism for removing the harness. Most no-pull harnesses have front and back rings. If your pup is just learning to walk nicely on a leash or you have an especially strong puller, you can use both rings for maximum control. A step down is clipping the leash to just the front ring. If the dog behaves well enough, you can eventually simply use the back ring.

As with collars, harnesses come in several sizes. Getting the appropriate measurements for your dog is crucial. Not only is it important to make sure the harness fits right, and isn’t too snug or too loose, having an ill-fitting harness can lead to discomfort or even chafing. In some cases, if the harness is too big the dog could potentially slip out on walks. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s website for sizing charts, as a size small in one brand might be medium or extra-small in another.

Here are the best no-pull dog harnesses you can buy:

The best no-pull dog harness overall

source Amazon

The 2 Hounds Design Freedom No-Pull Harness stands out for its durable back-control loop and overall ease of use.

The advantage of any no-pull harness is that it distributes pressure evenly to discourage pulling. The Freedom No-Pull Harness has a distinctive back loop that not only lets you easily connect the leash when necessary, but also gently tightens around the chest when the dog starts to pull. A separate front loop is designed for steering the dog. You can choose to use both rings for optimal control.

Some harnesses are cumbersome and bulky. This no-pull harness gets the job done without any extra material, making it an especially comfortable choice for warmer months. It’s also slender enough to fit under a coat or outer layer. The strap that goes around the legs has a soft velvet lining to keep potential harness-related sores at bay.

Many dog owners find the innovative design to be just what they needed, especially for those with dogs that pull hard or are typically tough to walk on a leash. On Amazon, buyers said they don’t feel tugs or pulls from the dog, and that the harness changed their dogs’ overall behavior.

Four points of adjustability make this versatile harness a solid choice for puppies and seniors. If you have a puppy or are dealing with a dog with an aversion to harnesses, PetMD suggests adjusting the straps before putting the harness on. Having to resize the harness once it’s on is not only potentially uncomfortable, you can also risk pinching your dog in the process. But once you have the sizing down, it takes minimal effort to put it on.

The Freedom No-Pull Harness is the priciest option on our list, however, the manufacturer offers a warranty against chewing – it will replace up to two chewed straps – which adds value to the purchase.

Pros: Works for dogs of all sizes, comes with a “chew” warranty, efficient minimal design

Cons: A bit pricey, accompanying leash is a bit flimsy, no reflective elements

The best value no-pull dog harness

source Amazon

This Chai’s Choice Best Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness is comfy, comes with two leash attachment points, and features reflective material for early morning or late evening walks.

If you’re trying to get your dog to like wearing a harness, having comfortable material helps. This Chai’s Choice no-pull harness comes with soft sponge padding in the chest and belly. Its lightweight mesh lining allows the material to breathe. Many dog owners find that the extra padding adds comfort and keeps the material from rubbing.

Pulling is minimized thanks to two leash attachments. You’ll find a D-ring on the back and an O-ring on the front of the harness. Either ring has its advantages, but many dog owners choose to use both simultaneously, especially when trying to train a dog to walk politely on the leash.

Many practical features help set this no-pull harness apart as a solid all-around value. Many dog owners appreciate the reflective material, which makes pooches more visible in low-light conditions. The back handle, which is useful for those with smaller dogs or who want more control over their pet, also doubles as a seat belt attachment for safer car rides. The outer layer features scratch-resistant material. A range of colors and sizes are available, from extra-small to extra-large.

Pros: Two leash attachment points, back handle adds control and doubles as seatbelt attachment, reflective material

Cons: A few owners say the front buckle seems relatively flimsy, front adjustment piece is a bit bulky on some dogs, straps tend to loosen over time

The best budget no-pull dog harness

source Amazon

This affordable Copatchy No Pull Dog Harness is easy to adjust, has sponge-filled padding, and is easy on the wallet.

Dog accessories can be expensive. This affordable harness covers all the basics and even has some extra features. As with most of the best no-pull harnesses, you’ll find clips along the chest and neck. Not only does this provide more control and help reduce pulling, but it also makes it easier to put the harness on and remove it when necessary. Users report that the harness is easy to put on.

Comfort and control are some of the most crucial features in a dog harness. You can clip the leash to the front or back loops, or use both for strong pulling or dogs that are just learning to walk nicely on a leash. Such a setup can also prevent potential harm to the dog’s trachea, according to Whole Dog Journal.

Regardless of which method you choose, the harness will help minimize pulling in a safe and effective way. One Amazon buyer and owner of a 30-pound puppy said, “When [the dog] pulls on the leash, he slows down because the vest pulls at his chest, and doesn’t hurt his neck.”

This no-pull harness comes with a handle on the back. Several dog owners particularly like this feature and find it useful for a variety of situations. Like the Chai’s Choice, the handle can be used as a car seat belt attachment. Many buyers appreciate the sponge-filled material in key places, which makes the harness more comfortable for the dog and minimizes chafing. The breathable mesh material keeps the animal from overheating on walks.

This Copatchy No Pull Dog Harness is more affordable than our other value pick, the Chai’s Choice. But, we recommend the Chai’s Choice harness over this one if you enjoy taking walks with your pooch in low light, as the Copatchy harness doesn’t have reflective material.

Pros: Back handle, two leash attachments, breathable mesh material

Cons: Doesn’t have reflective material, some complaints of inconsistent sizing, front clips aren’t the most durable

The best harness for extended wear

source Amazon

Features like extra padding and reflective materials make this Ruffwear Everyday No Pull Dog Harness a solid pick for extended wear.

The Ruffwear Everyday No Pull Dog Harness is popular among dog owners who need something designed for day-long use. From a day on the trails to romps around the field and even refreshing stream dips, this rugged harness is made for outdoor adventures.

When you need maximum control over your dog, you’ll find it in the two leash attachment points. The first is a central ring on the back that’s designed for typical everyday walks. Reinforced webbing along the chest minimizes pulling and provides even better control. Some dog owners prefer to use just one ring, while others are more comfortable using both, especially with dogs that like to pull a lot.

Comfort is crucial, especially in a harness designed for extended wear. This harness allows for a customized fit with four points of adjustment, and you won’t restrict motion any more than necessary when making these adjustments. Extra padding adds another element of comfort.

According to the Harmony Animal Hospital, the harness is helpful for dogs with back issues. Another handy feature is a storage pocket for ID tags. If you’re tired of your dog’s ID tags slapping around and making noise, simply tuck them away until the walk is over. Reflective materials make your dog more visible to others on the road or trails.

Pros: Comes with extra padding, reflective materials, designed for extended wear

Cons: On the pricier side, no rear handle, questionable front clip durability

The best no-pull dog harness for versatility

source Amazon

Instead of excelling at a single task, the Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness satisfies most daily canine demands.

Maybe you already have a no-pull harness that’s specifically designed for training and want one that’s designed for all-purpose use, or you’re looking for one harness that does it all. This no-pull harness from Rabbitgoo offers something for every dog.

For example, the dual metal leash rings minimize pulling and choking, making the harness a particularly suitable choice for dogs with sensitive tracheas. One Amazon buyer said, “The front clip is excellent for the early stages of training, helps the dog learn that pulling is unacceptable.”

The easy-on, easy-off design makes this harness especially appealing for those with wiggly puppies or whose dogs just can’t stand having a harness put on. The harness slips on over the dog’s head and is then buckled up. Once the harness is on, simply adjust the straps to ensure a proper fit. According to the American Kennel Club, you should be able to slide two fingers underneath any strap on the harness. If you have an escape artist, check to make sure the harness is secured by gently trying to pull it over the dog’s head.

Whether your dog is on a training walk or is romping around, the harness has soft cushioning for added comfort. It’s also made with a durable nylon material that holds up to daily adventures. Many owners appreciate the top handle, which provides an extra element of control, like when an excited dog comes in contact with other animals or when you need to secure a dog with a seat belt. Another perk is reflective elements, which make you and your pooch more visible in darker settings.

Pros: Dual metal leash attachments, back handle, soft cushioning

Cons: Some complains that the material tends to get twisted, straps aren’t very flexible, neck portion has to slide over the head