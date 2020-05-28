I asked nail artists and industry experts to share their favorite nude nail polishes for every skin tone — here are the 11 they recommend

source ORLY

What constitutes a “nude” is different for just about every skin tone, especially when you consider different undertones.

Those with lighter, cooler undertones should generally reach for blush pinks. If you have deeper, warmer undertones, something like an orangey-brown should read as a true nude for you.

I spoke to a handful of nail artists to find the best nude polishes for every skin tone. Here are the ones they recommended.

As a perpetual nail biter, one of the easiest ways to keep from gnawing off my own fingernails is to always have a manicure. And after years of trial and error, I’ve realized that the key to having manicured nails that look well-maintained, no matter how chipped the ends may get or how gnarly my cuticles may become after a week, is a good nude polish.

Now, “nude” means very different things to different people. Some only choose a nude that’s a dead ringer for their skin tone. For others, anything that’s not a bright color counts as a nude. Opacity also plays a role, with some nudes swiping on almost completely sheer, while others have a distinct color to them. The list below includes a bit of everything.

How to choose the right nude for you

If you’re looking for something to compliment you without completely blending in, opt for one shade lighter or one shade darker than your natural skin tone.

Paler skin tones and super deep skin tones should opt for polishes with cooler undertones since they tend to compliment the blues in your skin. If you’re somewhere more in the medium or olive range, reach for warmer tones.

The experts we consulted

Since finding the best nude nail polish goes beyond just seeing what looks good in the bottle, I made sure to tap some of the best nail artists in the game. Brittney Boyce is an LA-based nail artist who specializes in nail art and gel extensions, while Elle is a celebrity artist who works with clients like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. Queenie Nguyen is also a celebrity nail artist who specializes in nail art and who has worked with Saoirse Ronan.

Deborah Lippmann is a household name – a nail guru whose eponymous line is full nudes and bright colors alike. And Naomi Gonzalez-Longstaff is the creative director of Le Petit Nails, a mobile nail bar in Florida. She’s also a celebrity artist and has worked as a nail lead backstage at NYFW for Zoya. Just a heads up: some of these experts have listed products from their own lines.

Here are the 10 best nude nail polishes for various skin tones:

Tom Ford Sugar Dune

source Tom Ford

Tom Ford’s Sugar Dune is a grayish-nude that’s ideal for deeper skin tones. “It’s is a nice creamy, high glossy nude,” says Boyce. “This nude is great for spring and summer.” It’s also perfect as the base of a cool-toned French manicure – or if you’re interested in a nude that goes beyond pink or brown.

Essie Wild Nude

source Essie

This classic shade just a touch of sparkle to make it pop. “It’s a light tan nude that is opaque and stands out because of the whitewash foundation,” says Queenie Nguyen, a nail artist in LA. That cooler base means that it can also look complimentary on tan and dark skin tones so don’t be afraid to experiment if you’re in the market for a more milky pink hue.

ORLY First Kiss

source Amazon

Don’t be fooled by the coraly-pink color of the bottle – it actually looks a lot lighter in person. “This is my absolute favorite nude polish,” says Brittney Boyce, a nail artist at Nails of LA. “It’s the perfect milky nude that matches everyone’s skin tone. This is my go-to shade for a base color under 95% of my nail art.” It gives you a sheer wash of color, so it looks like you’re wearing polish without being too bright.

ORLY Lovella

source Orly

This gorgeous hue was actually called out by more than one of our artists for its versatility. “It’s a beautiful pink nude with a slight cool grey undertone,” says Nugyen. “It looks amazing on all skin tones and it’s great for everyday wear to complement other colors.” Boyce agrees, adding that it’s very opaque and applies very easily, making it an easy nude to throw on for any occasion.

Deborah Lippmann I’m My Own Hero

source Deborah Lippmann

For another great milky gray, reach for this gorgeous shade from Deborah Lippmann. Deeper, cooler tones will be well-complimented by a grayish nude like this “It’s a fabulous nude,” says Deborah Lippmann of her own polish.

LeChat Dare to Wear Laced Up

source Amazon

“It’s a perfect blush creme,” says celebrity nail artist Elle, whose celebrity clients include Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez. “It has enough pink to neutralize olive skin tones, which can make a nude cream look yellow, while for a fair skin tone it creates a perfect not-white nude.” Plus, it has enough pigment not to be too sheer, so you get a true wash of color when you swipe it on.

Deborah Lippmann Brand New Day

source Deborah Lippmann

If your undertones are a little warmer, a beige, like Deborah Lippmann’s Brand New Day, is perfect. “It’s a really sheer shade of sandy beige,” Lippmann says. “It’s the perfect clean neutral for polished nails.”

This is the kind of polish I tend to reach for when I’m just looking for a totally nude-looking manicure. It fits most skin tones with warmer undertones.

Chanel Particuliere

source Chanel

Darker tones who want to think outside of the beige range for nudes will love this gorgeous brown from Chanel. “The new nude for darker and olive tones is a chocolatier hue, like Chanel’s Particuliere,” says celebrity nail artist Elle, whose clients include Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez. It still has a whiter undertone, making it great for cooler skin tones, too.

Naomi Polish in Sand and Skin

source Naomi

“This polish creates perfect nude coverage, especially for tan and ebony skin tones, with a rich and silky base,” says nail artist Naomi Gonzalez-Longstaff of one of her namesake polishes. “Its bronze, peachy, sandy hues bring out the best in skin tones from light to dark.” Apply as one coat for a sheer gloss, or layer it with a second coat for an opaque look.

Essie Topless & Barefoot

source Essie

It’s impossible to talk about nudes without bringing up Essie’s Topless & Barefoot – the ultimate creamy hue that is pretty much a universal nude. “It takes the guessing out of choosing a shade to flatter,” says Elle. It also has just the faintest hint of a metallic sheen, giving it a little more allure than your typical nude.

Zoya Nail Polish in Nyssa

source Zoya

Another great option for deeper tones is this beautiful chocolate brown from Zoya. It has warmer undertones, which makes it a little more flexible for medium skin tones looking for a browner shade – or anyone with deeper tones who wants a true match for their skin tone.