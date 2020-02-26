RANKED: The 18 best beaches in the world where you can be completely naked

caption Playa de Bolonia in Spain is a sandy spot to sunbathe without your swimsuit. source Lukasz Janyst/Shutterstock

From Spain to the US, the best nudist beaches around the world aren’t just designated spaces where you can sunbathe naked.

Globehunters considered different factors including average summer temperature and local Airbnb prices to determine the top beaches where visitors can go nude.

The booking comparison site then gave each nudist beach a score out of 100, and ranked the top 18 locations around the world.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

Booking comparison site Globehunters has rounded up the best beaches in the world for nudists to enjoy a “nakation” in as much peace and comfort as possible.

There are a lot of pros to sunbathing in your birthday suit – no tan lines, no splashing out on new swimwear, and it seems like a liberating experience.

Globehunters ranked the best beaches to be naked by looking at six different factors – average summer temperature, summer sunshine hours, summer UV score, LGBTQ+ danger index, safety index score, and average Airbnb daily rate – to find an overall rating out of 100.

The higher the number scored for each one of these (with the exception of the average Airbnb daily rate and summer UV score) the better the beach.

From the US to Greece and Croatia, here are the 18 best beaches around the world to go completely nude.

18. Cap d’Agde Beach — Hérault, France

Average summer temperature: 22.3°C (72.14°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 10

Summer UV score: 7.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 287

Safety index score: 48.41

Average Airbnb daily rate: £83 ($108)

Overall Score: 66.37/100

17. Kordovan Beach — Hvar, Croatia

Average summer temperature: 23.7°C (74.66°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 10.3

Summer UV score: 7.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 144

Safety index score: 65.55

Average Airbnb daily rate: £104 ($135.16)

Overall Score: 66.43/100

16. Patara Beach — Gelemiş, Turkey

Average summer temperature: 27.0°C (80.6°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12.3

Summer UV score: 10.3

LGBTQ+ danger index: 23

Safety index score: 76.36

Average Airbnb daily rate: £75 ($97)

Overall Score: 67.21/100

15. Filaki Beach — Crete, Greece

Average summer temperature: 25.0°C (77.0°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12

Summer UV score: 10.3

LGBTQ+ danger index: 125

Safety index score: 80.46

Average Airbnb daily rate: £109 ($141.65)

Overall Score: 67.56/100

14. Lecciona Beach — Tuscany, Italy

Average summer temperature: 23.7°C (74.66°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12

Summer UV score: 7.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 102

Safety index score: 62.59

Average Airbnb daily rate: £107 ($139)

Overall Score: 67.75/100

13. Wreck Beach — British Columbia, Canada

Average summer temperature: 16.7°C (62.06°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 11.3

Summer UV score: 6.3

LGBTQ+ danger index: 309

Safety index score: 63.78

Average Airbnb daily rate: £142 ($185)

Overall Score: 68/100

12. Hippie Hollow — Texas, US

Average summer temperature: 29.0°C (84.2°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12.7

Summer UV score: 10.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 187

Safety index score: 64.46

Average Airbnb daily rate: £199 ($258)

Overall Score: 68.22/100

11. Mont Rose Beach — Marseille, France

Average summer temperature: 23.0°C (73.4°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 11

Summer UV score: 7.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 287

Safety index score: 43.04

Average Airbnb daily rate: £73 ($95)

Overall Score: 68.46/100

10. Plakias Beach — Crete, Greece

Average summer temperature: 24.7°C (76.46°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 11.3

Summer UV score: 9.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 125

Safety index score: 85.69

Average Airbnb daily rate: £101 ($131)

Overall Score: 68.75/100

9. Red Beach — Santorini, Greece

Average summer temperature: 25.3°C (77.54°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 13.3

Summer UV score: 9.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 125

Safety index score: 92.05

Average Airbnb daily rate: £239 ($311)

Overall Score: 70.21/100

8. Praia de Bela Vista — Lisbon, Portugal

Average summer temperature: 22.7°C (72.86°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 10.3

Summer UV score: 8.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 306

Safety index score: 72.42

Average Airbnb daily rate: £96 ($125)

Overall Score: 70.50/100

7. Playa El Torn — Tarragona, Spain

Average summer temperature: 23.7°C (74.66°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 10

Summer UV score: 8.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 279

Safety index score: 76.11

Average Airbnb daily rate: £102 ($133)

Overall Score: 70.53/100

6. Praia das Adegas — Algarve, Portugal

Average summer temperature: 23.3°C (73.94°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 10

Summer UV score: 9

LGBTQ+ danger index: 306

Safety index score: 79.04

Average Airbnb daily rate: £112 ($146)

Overall Score: 70.61/100

5. Platja des Cavallet — Ibiza, Spain

Average summer temperature: 24.3°C (75.74°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 13.0

Summer UV score: 8.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 279

Safety index score: 48.78

Average Airbnb daily rate: £100 ($130)

Overall Score: 71.86/100

4. Sovinje — Island of Pašman, Croatia

Average summer temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12.7

Summer UV score: 7.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 144

Safety index score: 65.63

Average Airbnb daily rate: £72 ($94)

Overall Score: 72.97/100

3. Ilha Deserta — Faro, Portugal

Average summer temperature: 23.0°C (73.4°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12

Summer UV score: 9

LGBTQ+ danger index: 306

Safety index score: 70.07

Average Airbnb daily rate: £99 ($129)

Overall Score: 73.04/100

2. Punta Križ — Rovinj, Croatia

Average summer temperature: 23.3°C (73.96°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 12.3

Summer UV score: 7.7

LGBTQ+ danger index: 144

Safety index score: 78.31

Average Airbnb daily rate: £87 ($113)

Overall Score: 73.72/100

1. Playa de Bolonia — Andalucia, Spain

Average summer temperature: 24°C (75.2°F)

Summer sunshine hours: 13.3

Summer UV score: 9.3

LGBTQ+ danger index: 279

Safety index score: 72.49

Average Airbnb daily rate: £99 ($129)

Overall Score: 75.79/100

Read more:

The 29 best beaches in the world in 2019, according to travel experts

RANKED: The 21 cheapest holiday destinations in the world for 2020

20 of the most popular European beach resorts, ranked by price

Thousands of 10-inch worms known as ‘penis fish’ inundated a California beach. A biologist says they feel like a ‘slimy water balloon.’