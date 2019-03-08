We compared 9 online mattresses to show you what each is best at

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Leesa Mattress was designed with every body shape and type of sleeper in mind. source Leesa

We no longer have to drive to a well-lit department store to spend hours laying down on mattresses just to get one we will like.

The explosion of online mattress startups means we can try out beds in the comfort of our home, without a hovering attendant, and skip the prices that accompany brick-and-mortar stores. What used to be the tedious commitment of an afternoon has been simplified to a click.

Sounds good, right?

And it is, except for the inevitable challenges of a faceless, vast online marketplace where every mattress looks the same. Products are cheaper, better, and more convenient – but it can be impossible to distinguish what does what. The hours we would have spent dutifully laying down on one mattress and then another in a showroom can soon become hours of granular internet research – reviews, comparisons, etc.

Keeping that in mind, we aimed to slim down the comparison process for you. Below are the nine most popular online mattress startups and a cheat sheet of what they’re each good at, so you’ll save time and still get the bed of your sweet dreams.

For all nine mattress startups below, you’ll find they all offer:

A 10-year warranty

Free shipping and easy returns

A generous, 100-night sleep trial

Once you do settle on a mattress, you can treat yourself to a new set of great sheets as well.

Sapira by Lessa

source Sapira

** Our current top pick for the best mattress you can buy. Read more here. **

Type of mattress: A hybrid mattress that combines the support of traditional springs and the comfort of foam for the best of both worlds, though at a higher price point. An Insider Picks reporter named it by far the most comfortable of several ‘beds-in-a-box’.

Cost: Twin ($770, originally $995), Twin XL ($870, originally $1,095), Full ($1,070, originally $1,295), Queen ($1,370, originally $1,595), King ($1,570, originally $1,795), Cal King ($1,570, originally $1,795).

Special features: Instead of choosing between memory foam or springs for their respective benefits, get the best of both delivered to your door. Sapira made its name as the first brand to develop such a hybrid and reviews have been very positive. Also, it’s made from only 100% American-made materials.

Extra offerings: Take 15% off the Sapira and get free shipping.

Casper

source Casper

Type of mattress: A bouncy, breathable four-layer foam and latex bed that reportedly errs on the firmer end of the spectrum.

Cost: Twin ($520, originally $595), Twin XL ($570, originally $645), Full ($820, originally $895), Queen ($920, originally $995), King ($1,120, originally $1,195), CA King ($1,120, originally $1,195).

Special features: Latex and foam hybrid bed means that it won’t overheat or lose bounce like other foam-based beds. Also made and engineered in the US.

Extra offerings: Get 10% off any order with a mattress now through March 11 with the code “SUPER” at checkout. Use code “INSIDER” any time at checkout to get up to $75 off select mattresses – the code is not valid on the Essential.

Purple

source Purple Mattress

Type of mattress: Soft, with good support. The mattress is built uniquely, with three different layers – 2 inches of hyperelastic polymer on the top, followed by a 3.5-inch layer of polyurethane foam, then a base of 4 inches of more polyurethane foam. The Purple mattress is technically medium-firm, but that really has more to do with its level of support than how it actually feels. The top layer really gives it a nice soft feel, while the rest of the mattress ensures a high level of support.

Cost: Twin ($649), Twin XL ($699), Full ($899), Queen ($999), King ($1,299), Cal King ($1,299).

Special features: The Purple Mattress is billed as the world’s first No-Pressure Mattress, or, in other words, it supports the body without creating any painful pressure points or pockets of heat. The company’s Smart Comfort Grid facilitates air flow and was built to eliminate pressure points altogether.

Extra offerings: Pick a premium Purple product for free with the purchase of a mattress.

Leesa

source Amazon

Type of mattress: A medium-soft foam mattress that’s meant to be the best for every type of sleeper at a low cost. The Leesa was designed with every body shape and type of sleeper in mind. Instead of more customization, they’ve tried to remove the unnecessary fluff in mattresses and make one that works well for everyone.

Cost: Twin ($505, originally $595), Twin XL ($590, originally $695), Full ($760, originally $895), Queen ($845, originally $995), King ($1,015, originally $1,195), Cal King ($1,015, originally $1,195).

Special features: One mattress for every body type and sleeping position. Plus, for every 10 mattresses sold, Leesa donates one to those in need.

Extra offers: Take 15% off the Leesa and get free shipping.

Helix

source Helix

Type of mattress: Depends. After filling out a questionnaire with information such as your height, weight, firmness preference, and sleeping style, Helix will develop your very own sleep profile, which will be analyzed to optimize the performance of your mattress.

Cost: Twin ($600), Twin XL ($700), Full ($850), Queen ($995), King ($1,245), CA King ($1,245).

Special features: Customization of the mattress based on your individual sleep profile. They can even set you up with a split mattress so that you and your partner can both be perfectly comfortable sleeping side by side.

Extra offers: Enter your email address to unlock $125 off the Luxe Mattress in a Winter Flash Sale. Get $75 off select other mattress options.

Tuft & Needle

source Tuft & Needle

Type of mattress: A foam mattress designed to be suitable for all sleep types and the most affordable one in the direct-to-consumer market.

Cost: Twin ($350), Twin XL ($395), Full ($495), Queen ($595), King ($750), CA King ($750).

Special features: It’s made out of foam that Tuft & Needle engineered in-house to do away with tired standard materials like memory foam and latex. The T&N foam is meant to adapt to every individual’s body; the more pressure you apply, the more it supports you. According to Tuft & Needle, 500,000 people have tried the mattress and 95% have kept it.

Bear

source Bear

Type of mattress: A foam mattress that’s meant to actually keep you cool while you sleep and support you so muscles recover better after exercise. If you’ve got an active lifestyle or you sleep hot but love the comfort of foam, Bear wants to be noticed by you.

Cost: Twin ($440, originally $540), Twin XL ($540, originally $640), Full ($640, originally $740), Queen ($740, originally $840), King ($840, originally $940), CA King ($840, originally $940).

Special features: Designed for optimal cooling and muscle recovery for athletes. Bear claims the premium graphite gel-memory foam used was engineered specifically for optimal cooling, comfort, and recovery, so if you want to lessen chances of a sore morning, this might be the best option. Plus, 1% of the proceeds go to Good Sports Charity.

Extra offers: Save $100 on orders over $500 with the code “SPRING100” and save $200 on orders over $1,200 with the code “SPRING200” at checkout. Both offers come with two free Cloud Pillows ($230 value).

Pangeabed

source Pangeabed

Type of mattress: A bouncy, breathable copper infused Talalay latex mattress to better disperse heat and foster a germ-free sleeping environment. Thanks to high-quality materials, it will work well for any sleeping position

Cost: Twin ($595, originally $745), Twin XL ($695, originally $845), Full ($775, originally $925), Queen ($845, originally $995), King ($995, originally $1,145), Cal King ($995, originally $1,145).

Special features: A copper-infused mattress means cooler sleep and one of the only options on the market that will kill gross germs on contact. You spend a lot of time in bed, so making sure that environment is germ-free is a nice benefit here. Copper is a natural antimicrobial mineral and also a well-known heat conductor, so you’ll sleep cleaner and cooler with it present.

Extra offerings: Save $150 off your mattress and get two free pillows with the code “SAVE150” at checkout.

Eight Sleep

source Eight

Type of mattress: The smart bed is the best bed for techies. It’s made from three layers of premium foams (responsive, transition, and high-density support) for a medium-firm feel. It has a smart technology cover designed to help you track and improve sleeping habits.

Cost: Full ($895, originally $995), Queen ($995, originally $1,095), King ($1,195, originally $1,295), Cal King ($1,195, originally $1,295).

Special features: Eight Sleep’s Smart Bed is so-named because of its Smart Cover, which has proprietary sensors embedded in it. According to Eight Sleep, the technology leverages your sleep patterns and bio signals to help you get better sleep. You’ll be able to track over 15 factors about your sleep and health, including REM sleep, deep sleep, heart rate, and respiratory rate. You can also selectively warm both or only one side of the bed. You can also connect your Smart Bed to your smart home. It can also detect when you’re in light sleep and will trigger the alarm when it’s easier for your body to wake up without being groggy.

Extra offerings: Save $100 on the Smart Bed automatically at checkout.

