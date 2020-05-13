The best virtual veterinary services for your pets

source Kohei Hara/Getty Images

Although online vet services are no substitute for in-office exams, they offer pet owners convenient access to licensed veterinarians, vet techs, trainers, and more.

Virtual veterinarians cannot diagnose or treat pets, but they can answer questions about parasite prevention, diet, grooming, exercise, and behavioral issues.

Ask.Vet, PetCoach, and WhiskerDocs have licensed veterinarians who can offer guidance for dogs, cats, small animals, birds, fish, reptiles, and more.

Always contact your veterinarian or an emergency animal hospital if your pet is acting very sick or has been injured.

Although veterinary hospitals are considered essential businesses and remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, pet owners are turning to remote veterinary care for some of their pets’ healthcare needs. Being able to consult with a veterinarian from the comfort of your home is not only safe and convenient, but it can also allow for less stressful veterinary exams and quicker care for your pet.

What is virtual veterinary care?

Your regular veterinarian might offer telehealth services over the phone or via email, text messaging, video conferencing, or an integrated platform. If your vet has examined your pet in the clinic recently, they can provide virtual consultations, offer diagnoses and treatment options, and prescribe all medications your pet may need.

Independent virtual veterinary teleservices are also available to pet owners. These services connect you with licensed veterinarians, veterinary technicians, or other pet experts, and are usually offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

How can virtual veterinary services help?

Simple questions about your pet’s health are often easily answered without requiring an in-office visit. Virtual veterinarians can counsel pet owners about parasite prevention, diet, grooming, exercise, behavioral issues, and other topics. You may also wonder if your pet’s medical condition is an emergency or if you can take a wait-and-see approach; a virtual veterinarian can advise whether your pet needs to be seen immediately.

What isn’t covered by virtual veterinary services?

Virtual veterinary services are not a replacement for face-to-face care. In the US, federal and state requirements mandate that veterinarians physically examine animal patients prior to conducting virtual consultations and prescribing medications. To establish the veterinarian-client-patient relationship (VCPR), a hands-on exam of your pet must have been conducted “recently,” a definition that varies among agencies.

Without an established VCPR, virtual veterinarians cannot diagnose or treat your pet or prescribe medications. However, they can answer your questions, offer advice about your pet’s medical or behavioral issues, and tell you if they believe your pet should be examined or treated in person.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA has temporarily suspended some federal VCPR requirements. However, individual states have their own restrictions, and even if a state does not have specific laws regarding the VCPR, the state’s veterinary regulatory board might require it.

When should you seek immediate in-office or emergency veterinary care?

Virtual services should never be used for emergencies. Always contact your veterinarian or an emergency animal hospital if your pet is acting very sick or has been injured.

Seek immediate in-person veterinary attention if your pet is displaying any of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing/rapid breathing, pale or bluish gum, seizures, unconsciousness, collapse/can’t walk or stand, uncontrolled bleeding, swollen abdomen and nonproductive vomiting, persistent or bloody vomiting or diarrhea, straining to urinate, inability to urinate, or pain.

Here are the best independent online vet services for pet care and advice:

Ask.Vet

source Ask.Vet

Ask.Vet connects you with licensed veterinarians to live chat on your mobile device or computer 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Ask.Vet is the company behind Banfield Pet Hospital‘s Vet Chat app, which is included as a benefit to their Optimum Wellness Plan members.

All of Ask.Vet’s experts are US-licensed veterinarians with an average practice experience of 12 years, according to the company. They can provide guidance, advice, and education about pet health, but they cannot diagnose or treat your pet or prescribe medications.

If the veterinarian believes your pet should be seen urgently, Ask.Vet will provide you with the three closest emergency animal hospitals to your location. The service also offers referrals to local general practice veterinarians.

Fees are charged per session ($19.95), and sessions are typically 15 to 20 minutes long. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Royal Canin and Ask.Vet have partnered to offer pet owners free chats with veterinarians via the Royal Canin website or by texting “chatnow” to 67076.

PetCoach

source PetCoach

PetCoach by Petco allows you to virtually ask questions about your pet’s health, nutrition, or behavior, and quickly receive answers from verified licensed veterinarians, veterinary technicians, trainers, nutritionists, and behavior specialists. Veterinarians can provide guidance and advice, but cannot diagnose your pet or prescribe medications.

PetCoach offers two service options, both available via its website or through its smartphone app (iOS/Android). You can ask a single question and get a single answer from a veterinarian or veterinary technician in the online forum for a $5 fee. This feature allows you to include up to three photos, and your question and answer will be visible to other users. The average response time for a question is about two hours, although this may vary.

For $20, you can opt for a private, in-depth consultation with a veterinarian, which includes private unlimited text messaging with unlimited photos for as long as you need to get your question answered. The average response time for in-depth consultations varies, but you may select an “expiration time” for your request. If you do not receive a response by this time, you will not be charged.

The PetCoach website also offers a searchable database of previously answered questions about dogs, cats, small animals, birds, fish, reptiles, and farm animals and an Educational Center that includes veterinarian-authored articles and resources.

WhiskerDocs

source WhiskerDocs

WhiskerDocs connects pet owners to veterinary telehealth specialists 24 hours a day, seven days a week. After registering, you can speak with a US-licensed veterinarian or credentialed veterinary technician via phone, live chat, or email in less than 30 seconds. WhiskerDocs veterinarians can answer pet health questions and offer guidance and advice, but cannot diagnose, treat, or prescribe medications.

WhiskerDocs offers both subscriptions and single appointments. Fees for single appointments vary depending on the type of communication. Phone calls or live chats are $39.99, and email is $4.99 (usually answered within four hours). Subscribers get unlimited calls, live chats, and emails for $16.99 per month or $129.99 per year. Yearly subscribers can add additional pets for 75% off.

Some companies offer WhiskerDocs services as a benefit to their employees, and several pet insurance providers include WhiskerDocs services for policyholders. Inquire with your provider.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, WhiskerDocs and Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group have partnered to offer pet owners in New York free access to their chat service. Between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, residents can chat with a veterinarian or technician at HelpNYPets.com.

