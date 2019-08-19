Save up to $400 on MacBooks at Best Buy — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Apple MacBooks at Best Buy, outdoor gear at Patagonia, Chicco baby gear at Target, and Purple mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

The best sales and deals happening today at a glance

1. Save up to $400 on select MacBooks at Best Buy

source Apple

Best Buy is having a sale right now with up to $400 off select MacBooks. You’ll also receive three months of Apple Music for free and six months of Webroot Internet Security and Anti-virus software. Whether you’re a student or a working professional, this is a great chance to upgrade your computer. Visit Business Insider Coupons for other great deals at Best Buy.

2. Save up to 50% on sale styles at Patagonia

source Patagonia

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to splurge on new clothes from Patagonia, the time has come. During the brand’s end of summer sale, you can save up to 50% on past-season items including fan-favorite styles like the Micro Puff Jackets, Baggies shorts, and Houdini Snap-T pullovers. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Patagonia.

3. Save 20% on coolers and drinkware at OtterBox

source OtterBox

OtterBox has become well-known for its tough smartphone cases, but the brand also sells outdoor accessories. For a limited time, you can save 20% on hard coolers, soft coolers, and drinkware from OtterBox. If you’re closing out summer with a trip to the beach or into the backcountry, this is a good time to save on essentials.

4. Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Tablet on Amazon

source Amazon

Featuring a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, the Fire HD 10 is the largest and highest resolution tablet made by Amazon. The screen’s big size makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or reading books. With Alexa built in, you can use your voice to pause and play music and videos, open apps, check the weather, set timers, and much more. For a limited time, you can save $50 on the device.

5. Save up to 50% on dress shirts at Twillory

source Twillory

Twillory makes modern performance dress shirts along with casual weekend button-ups that are cut to be untucked. While the brand’s shirts are pretty affordable year-round, the ongoing summer clearance sale makes them an even better deal. Originally priced at $99 each, you can now get two for $109.99, three for $159.99, or four or more for $49.99 each.

6. Save up 20% on Chicco baby gear at Target

source Target

If you’re a parent, an expecting parent, or you’re shopping for someone else’s baby registry, Target is having a big sale that you’ll want to check out. While you can save on pretty much everything baby-related, one of the best deals is 20% off Chicco car seats, strollers, playpens, high chairs, swings, and more. For more deals and promotions at Target, check out our coupons page here.

7. Save 26% sitewide at MVMT

source MVMT

MVMT’s watch designs range from timeless and classic to innovative and edgy. The brand’s prices are generally pretty fair, but in celebration of their six-year anniversary, you can save 26% sitewide by using the promo code “MVMT26” at checkout. The sale ends today, so don’t wait too long to shop.

8. Get two pillows and a sheet set for free with any Purple mattress purchase

source Purple

Labor Day is usually a great time to find a great deal on a new mattress, but Purple is making it so that you don’t have to wait for the holiday. As part of the brand’s early Labor Day sale, you’ll get two pillows and a sheet set for free with any mattress purchase. The extra goodies are valued at $327, so this is a better deal than most 10%-off mattress discounts. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Purple.