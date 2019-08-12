The best organic and eco-friendly disposable diapers you can buy

source The Honest Co. / Business Insider

When it comes to diaper choices, you don’t have to settle for ones that hurt your baby’s skin and the environment. Eco-friendly diapers help you AND your baby feel good about diapering.

After much research, we found Naty is the best option overall. Their award-winning diapers are made with natural materials and free of harmful chemicals.

The moment your baby arrives, your life revolves around three things: feeding, sleeping, and diapering. When it comes to diapers, your baby will need somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 diapers in their first year.

This takes a toll on your wallet and the environment. While there are many diaper brands to choose from, many of them are harmful to the environment and sit in landfills indefinitely. Add to that the fact that most diapers aren’t biodegradable, and they contain chemicals that might hurt your baby’s sensitive skin.

For parents who want a more natural disposable diaper option, cloth diapering is the best choice. But if you don’t want the hassle of washing and folding, eco-friendly disposable diapers made with organic, plant-based materials are the next best option.

Parents choose eco-friendly, organic diapers for environmental friendliness, superior quality, and skin sensitivity and allergies. But it’s just as important that the diapers handle blowouts, are superabsorbent, and fit well – not to mention best for the wallet.

We considered hundreds of reviews and personal experience to choose the best eco-friendly diapers you can buy. It should be noted that the term “organic” is often used interchangeably with “eco-friendly.” This can be misleading. While the diapers in this guide use mostly plant-based materials, they are not completely organic or free from unnatural ingredients.

The best eco-friendly diapers overall

Naty diapers are superabsorbent and naturally breathable. When it comes to green diapers, Naty has a number of certifications to back up their eco-friendly claims.

When I wasn’t cloth diapering, I used a variety of eco-friendly diapers. One of them was Naty, and I found it to be a premium diaper that handles big blowouts.

Naty diapers allow you to go green without losing performance. The Swedish company was started by a Marlene Sandberg who became concerned about all of the diapers clogging landfills and leaking toxic chemicals back into the earth. She decided to create an eco-friendly diaper that doesn’t cut corners on quality and greenness.

While most traditional disposable diapers are composed of petroleum-based plastic, Naty diapers ensure that the materials that come into contact with your baby’s skin are 100% bio- and plant-based. To back this up, the diapers are OK Biobased certified by TUV AUSTRIA, an independent certification organization. These bio-based materials are safe for your baby’s skin and naturally make for a more breathable diaper that helps prevent diaper rash.

Naty diapers are also superabsorbent. Their core is composed of 100% wood pulp certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the leakage protectant is made up of 80% bio-based material. These materials help absorb and lock in liquids. In my experience, these diapers hold everything in and prevent blowouts – and they saved me from quite a mess on a memorable drive to the store with my baby.

In addition, Naty diapers are EcoCert (95% or more plant-based materials), labeled “Good for the Environment” by the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, and pass the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 test designating them free of more than 100 undesirable substances.

Note: This review is for an older version of the Naty diapers. Naty recently redesigned their eco-friendly diaper and is phasing out the version we reviewed. The new design, sold under the Eco by Naty branding, maintains the same level of eco-friendly standards, but Amazon reviewers have noted that leaks are more common.

Pros: 100% bio-based materials on baby’s skin, completely compostable, superabsorbent, breathable, non-toxic, fragrance-free, fewer diaper rashes

Cons: Not as soft as other eco-friendly diapers, stronger urine smell

The best supersoft eco-friendly diapers

Bambo Nature eco-friendly diapers are the softest I’ve found that do not compromise performance.

While there are many things I love about Bambo Nature diapers, I am most impressed by how soft they feel against the skin – the difference between these and other disposable diapers is significant. The diapers consist of three layers but are actually quite thin. They have a back sheet that wicks away moisture and provides breathability, making them ideal for preventing and healing diaper rash. I can attest to this – my daughter suffered from terrible diaper rashes, and Bambo diapers reduced their frequency.

The diapers include a wetness indicator and feature latex-free leg cuffs and a flexible waistband. They fit my daughter’s lean frame snugly without being too tight.

Bambo Nature diapers are free of harmful chemicals and allergens. In addition to being dermatologically tested, they are certified by the Asthma & Allergy Association of Denmark. They also carry EcoCert and FSC certifications.

On the Bambo Nature website, the diapers have over 1,500 reviews from verified buyers at an average 5-star rating. Most reviewers comment on how soft, durable, and absorbent they are. Others note that they work well for babies with sensitive skin. But all of this does come at a price – eco-friendly diapers are typically more expensive than other disposable brands. You can, however, request a free sample or join their Subscribe & Save program.

Pros: Supersoft, ultra-absorbent, breathable, fragrance-free, excellent quality

Cons: Expensive, some users report leakage problems

The best eco-friendly diapers for bundling

Honest Co. makes eco-friendly diapers in a variety of classic and seasonal designs that can be bundled through their diaper service.

I stumbled upon Honest Co. diapers while scrolling through my Instagram feed. I stopped my roll when their fun and unique designs caught my eye. I mean, who doesn’t want their baby to wear juicy strawberries, green dinosaurs, or long-necked giraffes?

Honest Co. utilizes naturally derived and sustainable materials to produce their eco-friendly diapers. The fluff pulp that makes up each diaper’s absorbent core comes from sustainably managed forests, the sodium polyacrylate (the stuff that really helps soak up urine and prevent leaks) contains renewable materials, and the diaper’s outer layer is composed of plant-based plastic. The diapers are also free of latex, chlorine, fragrances, and lotions and are dermatologist tested. Natural odor inhibitors – citrus extract and liquid chlorophyll – are an added bonus.

Honest Co. diapers are a good fit for babies of all shapes and sizes, from newborn up to 35 pounds. Both my chunky son and lean daughter fit comfortably in Honest Co. diapers, which have stretchy side panels and a secure yet flexible waistband. While I’ve read some reviews of leakage problems, I never experienced that. In fact, these diapers worked great overnight for my babies.

What I really love is that Honest Co.’s diaper bundling service allows me to order a variety of designs and sizes, which is a plus for those with multiple kids. Once you subscribe to their diaper and wipes bundle, you can add other skin and beauty products for a 20% discount. They even throw in free gifts every once in a while and send your kiddo a pack of birthday diapers. Plus, I’ve tried a lot of wipes, and almost nothing beats the thickness and durability of an Honest Co. wipe.

One downside is that I found the diapers run small. Some verified buyers say that their little ones developed serious rash problems, but I never experienced this with Honest Co. diapers any more than with other brands. Overall, these diapers get great reviews – with nearly 800 reviews and 4.2 out of 5 stars at Target.

Pros: Adorable designs, soft, absorbent, excellent subscription service

Cons: Run small, lack eco-certifications

The best eco-friendly diapers for giving back

Andy Pandy diapers provide a way for parents to swaddle their little ones in an eco-friendly diaper while helping kids with cancer.

Andy Pandy makes a premium diaper that is superabsorbent and gives to a good cause. The family that started Andy Pandy wanted to create a diaper that was safe for babies and the environment while also contributing to a meaningful cause. For every diaper sold, a portion of the profits goes to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and their mission to prevent and treat pediatric cancer and other diseases.

Not only does Andy Pandy have a great mission, but the diapers are 86.5% biodegradable, supersoft, absorbent, free of harmful chemicals, and partially made from eco-friendly bamboo. The diaper’s nonwoven back sheet – the part that touches your baby’s skin the most – is made from 100% bamboo, which is highly absorbent, hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and odor resistant.

When I used these diapers, I was amazed at how luxurious they felt, and the bright white color had a clean appearance that appealed to me. I found they handled blowouts well, and my kids never got diaper rash while wearing them. Despite my experience, others said they didn’t handle blowouts. Some reviewers also report the diapers run big, so you may need to order a size smaller.

Overall, Andy Pandy has over 1,700 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.3-star rating. One Amazon reviewer says, “One time we left the diaper on for 10 hours because he fell back asleep and we didn’t want to wake him up. Well, when we changed the diaper in the morning, my wife touched the inside of the diaper and it felt completely dry and oh very soft. No leaks, no gel coming out of the diaper – just soft and dry.”

Pros: Company gives back, supersoft, made with bamboo

Cons: Run big, higher priced

The best budget-conscious eco-friendly diapers

Thrive Market Diapers are excellent green diapers overall. Not only are they made from renewable materials, they’re also less expensive than other organic diaper options.

When it comes to earth-friendly diapers with green factor, you typically have to pay a little more. However, this isn’t the case when you buy Thrive Market Diapers. At a discounted price of $0.22 per diaper, this beats or comes close to mainstream brands like Pampers Pure or Seventh Generation Free & Clear. You do need to sign up for their monthly membership at $5 per month, but even with this additional cost, these eco-friendly diapers are a great deal.

Thrive Market approaches shopping differently than other online supermarkets – their mission is to provide sustainable and healthy food and products at affordable prices to families everywhere. When you join the Thrive Market community, you get access to tons of organic brands, including diapers.

Now, even though the Thrive Market diapers are a cheaper eco-friendly option, don’t assume the quality is lower. These diapers can handle multiple pees and use 30% to 40% more of sustainable and renewable raw materials than leading brands. One verified purchaser says, “Just as good as Honest brand and other organic brands for a better price.”

While nothing really can beat Naty or Bambo Nature when it comes to eco-friendliness, if you want a brand that’s better for the earth and comes at a price you can afford then Thrive Market Baby Diapers are a trustworthy option.

Pros: Affordable, durable, absorbent

Cons: Requires a membership