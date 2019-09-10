The best organic dog treats you can buy

Your dog deserves a healthy and balanced diet which includes both kibble and treats. Make sure your dog’s treats are made from wholesome, natural ingredients, and if you really want to pamper your pooch, consider going organic.

Organic dog treats are made with at least 95% organic ingredients and should carry the USDA organic seal. While treats should only make up about 10% of your dog’s daily diet, it is just as important that they be made from the same high-quality ingredients as kibble.

Featuring organic free-range chicken as the primary ingredient, Castor & Pollux Organix Chicken Recipe Dog Cookies contain a handful of premium organic ingredients and are only 8 calories per treat.

If you’re a dog owner, you should think about whether what you’re feeding your pet is really what’s best. A healthy diet for your dog goes above and beyond its daily bowl of kibble – it should also extend to the treats you offer. Just like many people have turned toward organic food options to eliminate potentially harmful chemicals and artificial ingredients from their diets, people are now doing the same for their pets.

Though the World Small Animal Veterinary Association recommends that treats only make up about 10% of your dog’s daily diet, it is just important that they be made from the same high-quality ingredients as its kibble. Always check and double-check the ingredients list to make sure you’re feeding your dog something healthy.

Our top picks in this guide are all certified USDA organic and are subject to the same standards as the certified organic food we humans eat. What this means is that if the treat’s label carries a “USDA Organic” seal, the food must contain at least 95% organic ingredients. By extension, organic ingredients are GMO-free and have not been treated with chemical pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. Any of the treat’s non-organic ingredients (5% or less) must be present on the National List of Allowed Substances, which requires all ingredients to be generally recognized as safe by the FDA.

If you want to give your dog the best of the best, consider switching to the treats in this guide. Check out our top picks for the best organic dog treats below. Before introducing new food to your dog’s diet, you should always consult your veterinarian.

The best organic dog treat overall

source Amazon

Our top pick for the best organic dog treats overall is Castor & Pollux Organix Chicken Recipe Dog Cookies, at just 8 calories per piece. These treats are certified USDA organic. The organic ingredients include chicken, peas, brown rice, oats, barley, flaxseed, and chicken fat (preserved with mixed tocopherals, a form of vitamin E which acts as a natural preservative). Natural chicken liver flavor and rosemary extract are added for additional flavor.

For those with dogs who may be sensitive to wheat or soy, Castor & Pollux Organix Chicken Recipe Cookies may be a good option. Additionally, if you are concerned about chemical pesticides and synthetic fertilizers in your dog’s food, with the organic certification, you can also rest easy knowing that none of the ingredients were grown with chemical pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.

These Castor & Pollux Organix Chicken Recipe Dog Cookies carry a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 340 reviews. One reviewer was impressed that even her most finicky dogs will take these treats: “I have picky dogs and not picky dogs. What’s funny is that the picky dogs often will not eat a hard treat. There is absolutely no problem with this treat. Every dog loves them.”

Another reviewer said these treats have been a hit with her picky dog who has a number of food allergies, saying, “I have a dog with several allergies who is generally a rather picky eater. These are his favorites, and I like the organic, natural ingredients. He’s a 70lb boxer and these are the ideal size for him to catch when tossed – right about the size of a quarter, so a good size for most dogs.”

Overall, customers report that they were happy with the quality of the treats, though some found that their dog simply wasn’t interested in the flavor.

Pros: Organic free-range chicken is main ingredient, free from artificial ingredients, made in certified organic kitchen, only 8 calories per treat

Cons: Some dogs dislike the flavor, contains some grain ingredients (some dogs may be allergic or sensitive)

The best organic biscuits

source Amazon

With their irresistibly crunchy texture, your dog will love Riley’s Organic Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits. After all, they are made with a short list of just seven certified USDA organic, certified vegan ingredients.

If you’re going to treat your pup to a crunchy snack, you should make sure it’s made from nutritious ingredients. Riley’s Organic Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits are the perfect pick. The company’s tagline is, “We wouldn’t feed it to our dogs if we wouldn’t eat it ourselves.” Looking at the list of ingredients in these Riley’s Organic Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits, you would probably agree.

The ingredients list for Riley’s Organic Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits features organic sweet potato as the main ingredient and includes just six more organic ingredients: oat flour, oats, rye flower, peanut flower, coconut oil, and cinnamon. Sweet potatoes are considered an excellent source of vitamin A, which can help support the health of your dog’s skin, coat, eyes, nerves, and muscles. It is important to note that in July 2018 the FDA reported that canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) was detected in some dogs whose diets mainly consisted of pet foods containing legumes and potatoes, among other ingredients. For this reason, it is always good to consult your veterinarian before introducing sweet potato into your pet’s diet.

Raising Your Pets Naturally tested Riley’s Organic Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits and reports that they radiate a delicious cinnamon and peanut aroma. They say that the small size is perfect for training, though they do note that the sweet potato flavor may not be enough of a motivator for some dogs. Plus, these biscuits have a crunchy texture many dogs will love.

Though Riley’s Organic Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits only have 60 reviews on Amazon, they carry a strong 4-star rating. Customers love the simple recipe and premium-quality ingredients, though some dogs seemed to turn their heads and prefer meat-flavored treats.

Pros: Made with a short list of certified organic ingredients, available in two sizes

Cons: Some dogs aren’t interested in the sweet potato flavor, somewhat expensive compared to the average dog treat

The best organic jerky

source Chewy

These chewy, meaty jerky treats are made with US-sourced organic chicken and slow-roasted for maximum flavor. They are the perfect bite for training.

Though some dogs love a nice crunchy treat, some can’t get enough of that chewy jerky texture. The problem with many jerky dog treats is that they are made with low-quality cuts of meat or packed with artificial flavors and preservatives. If you’re looking for a healthy jerky treat your dog will love, try Primal Organic Chicken Nibs Jerky Treats.

Featuring organic chicken raised in the United States, these Primal Organic Chicken Nibs Jerky Treats are packed with protein and natural meat flavor. They are slow-roasted at a low temperature to help preserve the nutritional integrity of the raw ingredients and to create that characteristic jerky texture. Lightly sweetened with organic honey and salted, these tasty treats are the perfect nibble for training or for no reason at all.

Dog Food Insider gives the Primal brand a 5-paw rating for the quality of their products and locally sourced ingredients and for the fact that none of their dog food products have ever been recalled (as of September 2019).

With about 50 reviews on Chewy, these Primal Organic Chicken Nibs Jerky Treats have a 4.3-star rating and 90% recommendation rate. Customers love the quality natural flavor, though some found that the product dried out or went bad before they could finish the bag. Because these contain no artificial preservatives, they maintain maximum freshness when stored in the refrigerator (once opened, they should be used within 14 days).

Pros: Organic chicken main ingredient, slow-roasted for flavor and nutritional integrity, no added flavors or preservatives, full of protein and natural meat flavor

Cons: Fairly expensive compared to other options, lack of preservatives means the product has a limited shelf life, may dry out after opening

The best organic training treat

source Amazon

Featuring US-sourced chicken and an assortment of other human-grade ingredients, these Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats are the perfect reward for training, coming in at just 3 calories per piece and loaded with meat flavor.

Whether you’re bringing home a new puppy or rescuing an older dog, training is one of your biggest responsibilities as a dog owner. Most dogs are eager to please and have the potential the learn very quickly – the trick is finding the right motivation. You don’t have to be an experienced dog owner to know what any dog’s biggest motivation is: food. When it comes to food rewards for training, however, you want to stick to small bites, so your dog doesn’t overdo it on calories. Our top pick for the best organic training treats is Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats.

These Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats feature organic chicken as the primary ingredient with organic flaxseed for fiber and a healthy dose of omega fatty acids. They come in a 6-ounce bag and contain just 3 calories per piece, making them a protein-rich snack your dog will gladly do tricks for. They are completely free from corn, wheat, and soy as well as artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. If chicken isn’t your dog’s favorite, try the duck flavor.

Dog Food Guide published a favorable review of Full Moon dog treats, saying that the high-quality ingredients are worth the price. They also note that the company uses US-sourced ingredients and hasn’t had a single product recall to date (as of September 2019). Animal Bliss also gives this company the thumbs up for their use of human-grade ingredients and avoidance of artificial additives.

With over 200 reviews on Amazon, these Full Moon Organic Human Grade Training Treats carry a 4.5-star review. Customers love the small size and dogs love the flavor, though there are some comments about negative reactions to the dairy as the treats include skim milk.

Pros: Organic chicken main ingredient, made with human-grade ingredients, just 3 calories per piece, rich in protein and natural meat flavor

Cons: Contains some sugar (organic cane sugar), contains some dairy (skim milk)

What else we considered

Natural rawhide and elk antler

Most dog treats are designed to be a quick bite, but sometimes you need something that will keep your dog busy for a while. Rawhides are a popular chew for dogs, but these and other edible chews can be dangerous for dogs. If your dog swallows a large enough piece, it could pose a danger for choking or an intestinal blockage.

As a result, many people have switched to elk antlers for their dogs, and we looked at a variety of products. However, the AKC warns that elk antlers are not free of risk. They can lead to cracked teeth in some dogs who are particularly strong chewers. Other dogs may experience gum bleeding due to their hardness. Finally, because antlers can splinter, there is a risk of injury to your dog’s mouth, throat, or intestines if they ingest a piece of antler.

Out of safety, we aren’t recommending any specific elk antler or rawhide. However, you should consult your veterinarian whether these are the right treats for your dog.