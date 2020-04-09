Netflix is starting to dominate reality TV — here are the 12 best original shows to watch

caption Jonathan Van Ness stars in “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Every year, Netflix releases dozens of original shows and movies, but recently its reality TV programming has caused the most stir.

From “Queer Eye” to “Nailed It!” to “Love Is Blind,” the streaming service is increasingly dominating the reality TV landscape.

Insider picked 12 original Netflix reality series that are worth your time to binge, especially while many of us are stuck at home.

More and more, reality TV shows are created to cater to every type of TV viewer. Perhaps you like home design and renovations shows. Maybe dating shows are more your jam – or you like acts of physical endurance. Don’t worry, Netflix has series for all of those people.

While not every show on this list has become a cultural phenomenon like “Love Is Blind,” all 12 are pleasant, feel-good viewing, especially in today’s world. You may be stuck at home, but you can live vicariously through the cast of “Singapore Social” or make decisions for Bear Grylls in “You vs. Wild.” You can get inspiration from designers on “Next in Fashion,” or the pastry chefs on “Sugar Rush.”

Keep scrolling for the 12 best Netflix original reality TV shows to binge.

“The Circle” is Netflix’s combination of social media, catfishing, and reality TV.

caption “The Circle.”

In “The Circle,” competitors all live in separate apartments and can only communicate with each other via an app called the Circle, a mix of Alexa, Siri, and Facebook, essentially.

The goal is to amass popularity and be the last one standing to win $100,000. The catch? You can pretend to be anyone you want, depending on what you think will make you more popular. Hilarity, awkwardness, and genuine friendship ensue. Plus, the delightful comedian Michelle Buteau narrates all the drama.

Netflix renewed the show for a second and third season in March.

On “Love Is Blind,” participants in the “experiment” fall in love and get engaged through a wall, before ever seeing each other. But the real fun begins after they’ve met.

caption “Love Is Blind.”

In case you’ve somehow missed it, “Love Is Blind” was one of the biggest topics on the internet pre-COVID-19. The show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows six couples as they meet, fall in love, and get engaged all before seeing each other in person. The cameras follow them all the way to their wedding days – though it’s never guaranteed that the participants will go through with it.

Along with “The Circle,” Netflix renewed “Love Is Blind” for two more seasons in March.

“Ultimate Beastmaster” was Netflix’s answer to “American Ninja Warrior,” though their version added teamwork and an Olympics-esque quality.

caption “Ultimate Beastmaster.”

“Beastmaster” aired for three seasons on Netflix, and if you need motivation to get up and work out during your quarantine, this will surely do it. Teams from all around the world compete to conquer an obstacle course known as “The Beast,” while commentators from each country narrate and talk smack to the other countries’ hosts.

The show’s third season dropped in 2018, and there hasn’t been an official statement one way or the other regarding cancellation.

“Nailed It!” will make you feel better about your own failed attempts at Pinterest baked goods.

caption “Nailed It!”

On “Nailed It!” and its subsequent holiday spin-off, three amateur (a generous word) chefs compete to win $10,000. The challenge? Recreate Pinterest-appropriate baked goods to the best of their ability.

While it may seem like it’s a little mean, the show’s host, Nicole Byer, and judge, Jacques Torres, are never condescending to the competitors. Everyone is just so genuinely happy to be there, it’ll put a smile on your face.

The fourth season was released on April 1, 2020, plus the two holiday editions from 2018 and 2019, respectively.

If anything will restore your faith in humanity, it’s the new version of “Queer Eye.”

caption “Queer Eye.”

At this point, the five experts on “Queer Eye,” Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown, are stars in their own right, and do their own solo projects. But nothing beats their chemistry when they come together to genuinely change people’s lives and perspectives on the LGBTQ community.

Yes, it might make you ugly cry, but “Queer Eye” is the positive content we need in our lives right now. There are four seasons and a mini-season in Japan streaming right now, and the show was renewed for a sixth season in March.

“Dating Around’s” six episodes each focused on a different person going on five blind dates.

caption “Dating Around.”

Part of the appeal of “Dating Around” was the diversity of the cast, in regards to sexuality, race, and particularly, age. We rarely see what it’s like for older people to date on TV – look no further than the recent season of “The Bachelor” which featured multiple 23 year olds – and it’s a whole new market for reality TV.

Netflix renewed “Dating Around” for a second season in February 2020, and it has already been shot and will debut later this year, according to Vulture. Season two switched the location from New York City to New Orleans.

“Rhythm + Flow” is Netflix’s first musical competition show. It’s dedicated to finding the next big rapper.

caption “Rhythm + Flow.”

The show, judged by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I., saw the three rappers travel across the US to audition hopeful musicians. The contestants were put through challenges, rap battles, freestyles, and other obstacles to win a $250,000 cash prize (as well as exposure and notoriety).

“Rhythm + Flow” was renewed for a season two in March.

“Next in Fashion” is Netflix’s foray into the fashion design world, and is hosted by “Queer Eye’s” Tan France and Alexa Chung.

caption “Next in Fashion.”

For those who aren’t satisfied with “Project Runway” or “Making the Cut,” “Next in Fashion” might be what you’re looking for. Eighteen hopeful designers compete for a $250,000 prize and the chance to debut a collection with Net-a-Porter, a luxury brand.

Only one season has been released, and it hasn’t been renewed for another, though France is “praying that this is renewed.”

“Singapore Social” is basically “The Hills,” but in Singapore. While you may not be able to travel right now, you can always hop on Netflix and pretend you’re there.

caption “Singapore Social.”

“Singapore Social” follows the lives of a group of friends in Singapore as they navigate their careers, dating, family expectations – things that all 20-somethings can relate to, no matter where they are in the world.

The show, which sparked some backlash among Singaporeans, has not been renewed for a season two yet.

“You vs. Wild” is an interactive nature show starring Bear Grylls, in which the viewer gets to decide his every move.

caption “You vs. Wild.”

Like “Bandersnatch,” the show “You vs. Wild” allows viewers to decide what happens to Grylls on his many adventures – except this isn’t scripted, it’s real life. You can decide what cave Grylls should explore, if he should eat bugs, or if he needs to crawl or walk across a frozen lake. It’s a lot of power for one Netflix viewer.

One season is currently streaming on Netflix.

“Amazing Interiors” focuses on homes that look normal on the outside, but are totally unbelievable on the inside.

caption “Amazing Interiors.”

An advantage of Netflix is its ability to offer a breadth of content, instead of sticking to one genre, like the Food Network or HGTV. That’s why it’s able to produce a show like “Amazing Interiors,” a home design show. Each episode showcases three homes that, though they may look normal on the outside, are hiding spectacular interiors.

The episodes have names like “Doll House, House of Murals, Shapeshifter Flat,” or “Ultimate Greenhouse, Skatepark Living Room, Tiki Lounge,” so you know exactly what to expect, though it must be seen to be believed.

Twelve episodes are available to watch.

“Sugar Rush” is a baking competition in which bakers create cupcakes and other confections for a chance to win $10,000.

caption “Sugar Rush.”

“Sugar Rush” is perfect for those who have run out of “Cupcake Wars” to stream – it’s a similar concept. Each episode sees four duos of professional chefs compete in three rounds: cupcakes, confections, and cakes. Their goal is to win $10,000.

The show is hosted by Hunter March, and judged by professional chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo.

“Sugar Rush” has two seasons available to stream now.

