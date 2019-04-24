Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Ottomans are genius storage and comfort solutions, as well as clever accents to a living room or bedroom decor.

The Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman comes in three styles, each with a hidden storage compartment for stashing blankets, magazines, or anything else you want to hide from view.

Adding an ottoman to a living room may seem superfluous, but if you have space for one, it is actually a genius piece of furniture.

Ottomans not only offer comfort, but they are also a great storage solution, especially for small spaces. Who wouldn’t want a hidden storage solution that doubles as an accent piece and a footrest? Of course, not all ottomans have storage compartments, but many of them do.

Either way, Ottomans can add depth and variety to your decor. Even if you have a cramped living room, an ottoman can be a practical addition.

From round to square and bench-style, there are so many different styles, you’re bound to encounter one that suits your aesthetic – and budget. Here are our favorite ottomans.

Here are the best ottomans you can buy in 2019:

The best ottoman overall

Why you’ll love it: The affordable Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman is one of the most versatile options on the market, available in three styles and several subdued colors.

The Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman is great for small spaces with limited storage. It comes in different styles, each with interior storage hidden beneath a removable lid. You can tuck games, DVDs, toys, blankets, or off-season clothing out of sight while using the cushioned top surface for additional seating.

Despite the affordable price tag (the cube size starts at $25.19 on Amazon), these pieces are surprisingly strong and durable. The smaller size holds up to 400 pounds of weight on the lid, while the two larger benches can hold 500 pounds. And the pieces themselves are collapsible for easy storage.

Seville Classics ottomans come in several subdued, neutral colors, with tufted and non-tufted lids. These are very highly rated on Amazon, with 4.7 stars based on more than 1,700 reviews, and have been featured by The Strategist.

Pros: Collapsible, multiple size options, removable lid, interior storage, affordable

Cons: Some reviewers complained about strong smell of flame retardant

The best under-$100 ottoman

Why you’ll love it: The Threshold Danbury Tufted Storage Ottoman is affordable, attractive, and totally practical.

Target furniture is fantastic. What’s not to love about pieces that are affordable, high-quality, and attractive? The Threshold Danbury Tufted Storage Ottoman checks off all three of those boxes – and then some.

This is a super-cute tufted ottoman with nailhead detailing and wooden feet that give the piece an elegant touch. It comes in bluish gray and cream, as well as one in faux leather brown. The lid lifts to reveal a storage compartment.

The Danbury ottoman has an almost perfect 5-star rating based on more than 400 customer feedbacks. It has also been featured by Apartment Therapy as a favorite bargain pick. “Fits a few throw pillows or blankets in the storage compartment,” one Target customer wrote.

Pros: Affordable, elegant design, interior storage, slow-close lid

Cons: Actual colors may differ from the online photos

The best leather ottoman

Why you’ll love it: The Crate & Barrel Stow 17-Inch Leather Storage Ottoman holds a surprising amount within its sleek leather-bound exterior.

Leather furniture has a reputation for being, well, kind of ugly. The minimalist-yet-elegant Crate & Barrel Stow 17-Inch Leather Storage Ottoman is definitely an exception. It’s beautifully constructed from bonded leather and hardwood, with foam filling for additional cushioning.

The top can be removed to reveal a hardwood snack tray and empty space for storage. Available in a gorgeous array of colors, from olive to alabaster, there’s sure to be one that suits your decor. Crate & Barrel shoppers give this ottoman a 4.7-star rating, based on 410 reviews. Best Products also recommends the piece.

A few customers, however, have complained about the leather cracking over time, so make sure to follow the instructions for long-term care.

Pros: Hidden storage, lid doubles as snack tray, several color options

Cons: Leather is delicate

The best bench-style ottoman

Why you’ll love it: Get the most out of your furniture with the Madison Park Shandra Storage Ottoman, which pulls double-duty as a bench and a storage compartment.

In need of a bit more additional seating? Or, perhaps you would like something at the foot of your bed for when you put on shoes? The Madison Park Shandra Storage Ottoman is long enough to sit a few people comfortably, with interior storage that can hold more than a handful of DVDs.

It features a simple design with a tufted lid, made with polyester fabric, hardwood, and plywood. The overall look is highly versatile and attractive, no matter the style of your home decor – except, maybe, the totally avant-garde. Out of 85 Amazon customer reviews, 81% gave it a 5-star rating, for an average of 4.6 stars. The ottoman has also been featured by The Strategist.

“I really needed somewhere to put my blankets and family board games and such. This is so perfect as it fits at the end of my bed and I use it for just what I need. It’s not too heavy and looks fabulous! My mom asked me if she could buy it from me LOL,” writes one Amazon shopper.

While there are few negative feedback, complaints include a weird smell from the interior, lesser-quality hinges, and not enough padding on the top.

Pros: Removable lid, bench-length, comfortable materials

Cons: Some colors not eligible for Amazon Prime shipping, pricey

The best convertible ottoman

Why you’ll love it: The Brayden Studio Saito Sleeper Ottoman doubles as a pull-out mattress for guests to sleep on.

If you’re looking for a sleeping option for an overnight guest, you’re probably not thinking about an ottoman. But that is what the Brayden Studio Saito Sleeper Ottoman is, and by all accounts, it is pretty great as both an ottoman and a guest bed.

This is obviously a much larger ottoman than the others on this list. It weighs 95 pounds and measures 17.5-inches tall, 46.5-inches wide, and 31-inches deep. The lid folds out to reveal a mattress on a metal frame.

While it’s probably not the most comfortable bed on the planet, this is a great option for anyone who regularly hosts an overnight guest. The piece has 44 reviews on Wayfair, with close to a perfect 5-star rating.

The Brayden Studio Saito Sleeper Ottoman is the most expensive option on our list, so it shouldn’t be your go-to if you’re only looking for an ottoman. However, considering what it is, the price might seem reasonable for an ingenious piece of furniture, although sofa beds can be had for less than $500.

Pros: Large and roomy, folds out into a bed

Cons: No interior storage, expensive if you’re just looking for an ottoman, thin mattress