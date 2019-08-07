Melamine dinnerware is shatterproof, easy to clean and care for, and is available in a wide variety of styles and budgets, which makes it the best choice for outdoor entertaining.

Crate & Barrel’s Lunea Melamine Dinnerware is the best because it’s sturdy and affordable, and offers a good range of serving pieces and sizes.

With summer in full swing, outdoor entertaining is on everyone’s mind. Instead of paper plates, why not upgrade your meal service to something more sophisticated? We love melamine dinnerware for this purpose: lightweight, virtually unbreakable (you can’t chip or break it, so you don’t have to worry about glass breaking and someone with bare feet stepping on it), and, in most cases, can even pass for ceramic or porcelain. And with a huge variety when it comes to design and price, you’ll have your pick of styles that are great for large family gatherings, smaller dinner parties with friends, or holiday-themed events and pool parties. It’s also a breeze to clean, dishwasher safe, and less wasteful than disposable paper or plastic plates.

People have questioned whether melamine is made from unsafe chemicals, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states this type of plastic is safe, especially in the high-quality sets that we picked after much research, all of which are certified BPA-free. However, it is important to never put melamine in a conventional oven or a microwave, where high temperatures can cause melting and compromise the material.

Today’s melamine dishes are stylish. You can find any sort of design, from a minimalist everyday pattern to a holiday or seasonal motif. With so many options to consider, we focused on the most important parameters to consider when shopping for melamine dinnerware: style or design, budget, and frequency of use.

Here is the best outdoor dinnerware you can buy:

The best outdoor dinnerware overall

source Crate & Barrel

Outdoor entertaining becomes virtually effortless with Crate & Barrel’s Lunea melamine dinnerware.

The Lunea collection is Crate & Barrel’s most popular melamine dinnerware and scores extremely well with buyers. A glossy finish adds to its overall simple yet high-style appearance, and users said this dinnerware looks just like ceramic.

The collection is BPA-free, entirely food-safe, and available in a variety of essential pieces, including a 10.5-inch dinner plate, 8.5-inch salad plate, small 6.25-inch bowl, large 11.75-inch bowl, and a few different serving platters like a chip-and-dip server and a 19 by 14-inch serving tray. Each piece is sold separately, so you can opt to buy a full dinnerware service or just mix and match depending on your needs or budget.

Also popular with shoppers is a large 19-inch x 14-inch tray with handles, which is great for transporting food, drinks, or extra plates from the kitchen to the table. “Great for meat off of the grill. Can be used as a cheese platter. Perfect to bring appetizers to work or a party because there is no worry of breakage,” one buyer wrote.

Pros: Functional design that works with any decor, choice of size and platters

Cons: Only two colors (indigo and white)

The best value outdoor dinnerware

source Amazon

Add a rustic touch to your summer soirees with this affordable 12-piece set from Yinshine.

Want something new, but with a well-worn patina? This set includes four 7-inch small bowls, four 8-inch salad plates, and four 10-inch dinner plates. The design has a charming, rustic vibe that suits al fresco events, and it’s available in three versatile colors; blue, green and light yellow. Plus it’s BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and affordable. The pieces look like old-school metal camping dishware, but they’re melamine.

One Amazon buyer said the items are “much heavier than any melamine I’ve ever seen.” Overall, users seem satisfied, especially considering this is a budget buy, but a few customer reviewers also mentioned that these plates and bowls may be more prone to scratching than a higher-priced product.

Pros: Affordable, full set, three color options, unique design

Cons: Prone to scratching

The best for parties or special occasions

source Wayfair

When a special occasion calls for a more sophisticated design, opt for Bezu’s 12-piece dinnerware set.

With a vibrant design that’s inspired by lush Mediterranean dinnerware, these pieces will instantly elevate your tablescape, whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner party or a casual weekend brunch. This BPA-free, chip-resistant, and dishwasher-safe set includes four 11-inch dinner plates, four 9-inch salad plates, and four 7.5-inch bowls.

This set has a high satisfaction rating among Wayfair shoppers. In addition to the design, the heavier weight gives these dishes a higher-quality feel. Some have even gifted them for weddings and housewarming parties.

“At first it’s hard to tell that they are melamine and not ironstone. I have never been a fan of melamine because they have always seemed so flimsy, but these are very substantial,” one buyer wrote.

Pros: Weight and design resembles ceramic dinnerware, larger sizes, high-quality design

Cons: Pricey, no coordinating options for serving platters or bowls.

The best for everyday use

source Amazon

Parhoma’s 12-piece melamine set is ideal for people who entertain frequently or prefer the convenience and ease of chip-resistant and stain-proof dinnerware indoors.

If you are looking for sturdy everyday dinnerware that works both indoors and outdoors, this 12-piece from Parhoma set is a great option. The set contains four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8.5-inch salad plates, and four 6.25-inch bowls – all BPA-free, lightweight, chip-resistant, stain-proof, and dishwasher-safe, so it’s perfect for the dining room or patio. Its modern, textured design complements any decor.

Buyers said the Parhoma dishes are excellent for anyone who is prone to breaking plates. “I purchased this set for my 87-year-old mother,” one Amazon reviewer said. “She was having difficulty lifting her heavier ceramic dishes.” Another buyer said, “These plates are really good quality. They look even better in person than in the picture. We use them every day and save my heavier glass ones for special occasions.”

One customer even admitted, “Didn’t realize they were plastic when I ordered them but decided to keep anyway because they were really nice.”

Pros: Affordable, lightweight, sleek design

Cons: Not as solid as other melamine dinnerware, may show wear and tear more quickly

The best splurge for high-quality dishes

source Amazon

If you truly care about presentation and want the highest-quality melamine for your outdoor entertaining, the Q Squared Heritage is the best option for unbreakable dinnerware.

If you prefer restaurant-quality design and feel, you may appreciate Q Squared’s Heritage 12-piece dinnerware set. Each BPA-free piece is hand-polished for a high-gloss finish that’s resistant to heat and shattering, and dishwasher safe. The set includes four 11-inch dinner plates, four 9-inch salad plates, and four 6.5-inch cereal bowls, making this a great housewarming or wedding gift for anyone who loves outdoor entertaining.

Amazon reviewers raved about the look and feel and the design versatility of the chinoiserie pattern. While this set is considerably more expensive than the others we picked, its manufacturer, Q Squared, is considered the industry leader in luxury melamine and has set the bar high in terms of safety, quality, and design. All designs are created in small batches, using the strictest standards and materials and natural dyes. They also offer excellent customer service and a great return policy if you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase.

Pros: Beautiful design, high-quality materials, resembles fancy dinnerware

Cons: Expensive