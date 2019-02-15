13 classic styles on sale this weekend from Patagonia, The North Face, and more

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Facebook/Patagonia/Matthew Van Biene
- Presidents’ Day weekend marks when most big outdoor gear retailers mark down past-season styles to make room for the spring.You can pick up favorites that are rarely on sale for hundreds of dollars off.
- Find a few of the best winter products on sale right now below.
- You can also check out 40 other Presidents’ Day weekend sales worth knowing about this weekend.
- For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Insider Coupons.
Presidents’ Day weekend, for outdoor gear retailers, is a perfect time to clear the shelves for the spring. And that means for those attentive enough to be on the lookout, there are plenty of beloved winter classics at pretty incredible discounts.
From Patagonia fleeces to Hydro Flasks to Mountain Hardwear’s StretchDown, here are a few of the most highly rated cold weather essentials on sale right now.
Below are a few you should know about, but you can shop the Presidents’ Day weekend sales directly below:
- Shop the Patagonia sale here
- Shop The North Face sale here
- Shop the REI sale here
- Shop the Backcountry sale here
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
- source
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Micro Puff Jacket, $124-$149 (originally $249) [You save $100-$125]
Patagonia Women’s Micro Puff Jacket, $124-$149 (originally $249)[You save $100-$125]
This is Patagonia’s self-described “best warmth-for-weight” jacket. The Micro Puff delivers ultra-lightweight, water-resistant, down-like warmth with PlumaFill synthetic insulation – a premium featherlight down alternative.
Read more
The North Face Women’s Osito 2 Jacket
- source
- The North Face
The North Face Women’s Osito 2 Jacket, $69.30 (originally $99) [You save $29.70]
This high-pile fleece jacket delivers great lightweight warmth. It’s designed with a tailored waist for women, a cozy oversized collar, and comfortable stretch cuffs and hem for a flattering fit. It has over 4,000 reviews and a composite 4.5 rating, and it’s available in eight colors.
Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover
- source
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover, $71 (originally $119) [You save $48]
The Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover has pouch-style pockets to keep your hands toasty. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in three colors.
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
- source
- REI
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle, $27.93 (originally $39.95) [You save $12.02]
The large capacity on this Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 32-ounce water bottle is perfect for all-day hydration (including ice cubes) or bringing hot chocolate to share with friends on a snowshoe hike.
Read more:
Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover
- source
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover, $89-$104 (originally $149) [You save $45-$60]
This heritage-inspired version of Patagonia’s classic Synchilla Snap-T Pullover is made of a soft organic cotton/polyester blend for everyday layering and warmth. It’s available in four colors.
Read more
-
I never understood the hype around Patagonia – but this one sweater changed my mind and now I’m a member of the cult fan base
The North Face Men’s Thermoball Hoodie
- source
- The North Face
The North Face Men’s Thermoball Hoodie, $154 (originally $220) [You save $66]
A durable and highly packable hoodie, this jacket features a new bottleneck quilting pattern and ultralight ThermoBall insulation for an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and fewer cold spots.
Marmot Never Winter TL Sleeping Bag
- source
- Backcountry
Marmot Never Winter TL Sleeping Bag: 30 Degree Down, $159.33 (originally $268.95) [You save $109.62]
This versatile bag is stuffed with 650-fill power duck down, making it light enough for long hikes and compressible enough to stash in the bottom of your overnight pack.
With a 30-degree temperature rating, this isn’t the bag you’ll want on a winter camping expedition, but for shoulder season camping trips and springtime hikes it’ll keep you nice and toasty when the chill sets in.
Columbia Men’s Alpine Action Insulated Jacket
- source
- REI
Columbia Men’s Alpine Action Insulated Jacket, $126.93 (originally $170) [You save $43.07]
Top-level warmth and waterproof breathability meet a richly textured shell fabric in this men’s technical ski and snowboard jacket that will stand out in the lift line.
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece
- source
- Patagonia
Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece, $59-$69 (originally $99) [You save $30-$40]
Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece, $59-$69 (originally $99) [You save $30-$40]
Patagonia’s knitted, cross-dye pullover sweater combines the aesthetic of wool with the easy care of polyester fleece. It’s dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water compared to conventional dyeing methods and Fair Trade-certified sewn. It’s available in eight colors.
Read more
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
- source
- REI
Mountain Hardwear Women’s Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket, $191.93 (originally $275) [You save $83.07]
The Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown hooded jacket delivers stretch for unrestricted movement, lightweight durability, and comfort in a stitch-free construction.
Patagonia Women’s Silent Down Jacket
- source
- REI
Patagonia Women’s Silent Down Jacket, $173.93 (originally $249) [You save $75.07]
Efficient design and materials speak volumes about the women’s Patagonia Silent down jacket. With 700-fill-power down insulation and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, it’s down for anything.
Read more:
Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
- source
- Patagonia
Patagonia Men’s Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $83-$97 (originally $139) [You save $42-$56]
The Synchilla polyester fleece pullover is the warm, durable one that “made fleece famous,” with a classic Snap-T pocket and placket. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in four colors.
Read more
Backcountry Women’s Wolverine Cirque Insulated Jacket
- source
- Backcountry
Backcountry Women’s Wolverine Cirque Insulated Jacket, $160.96 (originally $229.95) [You save $68.99]
Inspired by a celebrated touring destination in the Wasatch, the Wolverine Cirque Jacket is capable of taking on all of the Cirque’s 16 chutes and then some. Off-the-charts breathable, stretchable, and water-resistant, it’s form meets function at its finest.