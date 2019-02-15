13 classic styles on sale this weekend from Patagonia, The North Face, and more

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Presidents’ Day weekend marks when most big outdoor gear retailers mark down past-season styles to make room for the spring.You can pick up favorites that are rarely on sale for hundreds of dollars off.

Find a few of the best winter products on sale right now below.

Presidents’ Day weekend, for outdoor gear retailers, is a perfect time to clear the shelves for the spring. And that means for those attentive enough to be on the lookout, there are plenty of beloved winter classics at pretty incredible discounts.

From Patagonia fleeces to Hydro Flasks to Mountain Hardwear’s StretchDown, here are a few of the most highly rated cold weather essentials on sale right now.

Below are a few you should know about, but you can shop the Presidents’ Day weekend sales directly below:

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket

The North Face Women’s Osito 2 Jacket

This high-pile fleece jacket delivers great lightweight warmth. It’s designed with a tailored waist for women, a cozy oversized collar, and comfortable stretch cuffs and hem for a flattering fit. It has over 4,000 reviews and a composite 4.5 rating, and it’s available in eight colors.

Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover

The Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover has pouch-style pockets to keep your hands toasty. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in three colors.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle

The large capacity on this Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 32-ounce water bottle is perfect for all-day hydration (including ice cubes) or bringing hot chocolate to share with friends on a snowshoe hike. Read more: This water bottle has the best design concept I’ve seen yet

These innovative cups keep my drinks at the right temperature all day long

Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover

This heritage-inspired version of Patagonia’s classic Synchilla Snap-T Pullover is made of a soft organic cotton/polyester blend for everyday layering and warmth. It’s available in four colors.

The North Face Men’s Thermoball Hoodie

A durable and highly packable hoodie, this jacket features a new bottleneck quilting pattern and ultralight ThermoBall insulation for an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and fewer cold spots.

Marmot Never Winter TL Sleeping Bag

Marmot Never Winter TL Sleeping Bag: 30 Degree Down, $159.33 (originally $268.95) [You save $109.62] This versatile bag is stuffed with 650-fill power duck down, making it light enough for long hikes and compressible enough to stash in the bottom of your overnight pack. With a 30-degree temperature rating, this isn’t the bag you’ll want on a winter camping expedition, but for shoulder season camping trips and springtime hikes it’ll keep you nice and toasty when the chill sets in.

Columbia Men’s Alpine Action Insulated Jacket

Top-level warmth and waterproof breathability meet a richly textured shell fabric in this men’s technical ski and snowboard jacket that will stand out in the lift line.

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

Patagonia’s knitted, cross-dye pullover sweater combines the aesthetic of wool with the easy care of polyester fleece. It’s dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water compared to conventional dyeing methods and Fair Trade-certified sewn. It’s available in eight colors.

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket

Patagonia Women’s Silent Down Jacket

Efficient design and materials speak volumes about the women’s Patagonia Silent down jacket. With 700-fill-power down insulation and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, it’s down for anything. Read more: This ultra-warm jacket from Patagonia is lightweight and made with 100% recycled down – plus it doesn’t make that annoying swishing noise

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

The Synchilla polyester fleece pullover is the warm, durable one that “made fleece famous,” with a classic Snap-T pocket and placket. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in four colors.

Backcountry Women’s Wolverine Cirque Insulated Jacket

