13 classic styles on sale this weekend from Patagonia, The North Face, and more

Mara Leighton
Patagonia's Snap-T Fleece is up to $56 cheaper this weekend.

  Presidents' Day weekend marks when most big outdoor gear retailers mark down past-season styles to make room for the spring. You can pick up favorites that are rarely on sale for hundreds of dollars off.
Presidents’ Day weekend, for outdoor gear retailers, is a perfect time to clear the shelves for the spring. And that means for those attentive enough to be on the lookout, there are plenty of beloved winter classics at pretty incredible discounts.

From Patagonia fleeces to Hydro Flasks to Mountain Hardwear’s StretchDown, here are a few of the most highly rated cold weather essentials on sale right now.

Below are a few you should know about, but you can shop the Presidents’ Day weekend sales directly below:

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket

Patagonia

Patagonia Men’s Micro Puff Jacket, $124-$149 (originally $249) [You save $100-$125]

Patagonia Women’s Micro Puff Jacket, $124-$149 (originally $249)[You save $100-$125]

This is Patagonia’s self-described “best warmth-for-weight” jacket. The Micro Puff delivers ultra-lightweight, water-resistant, down-like warmth with PlumaFill synthetic insulation – a premium featherlight down alternative.

The North Face Women’s Osito 2 Jacket

The North Face

The North Face Women’s Osito 2 Jacket, $69.30 (originally $99) [You save $29.70]

This high-pile fleece jacket delivers great lightweight warmth. It’s designed with a tailored waist for women, a cozy oversized collar, and comfortable stretch cuffs and hem for a flattering fit. It has over 4,000 reviews and a composite 4.5 rating, and it’s available in eight colors.

Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover

Patagonia

Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Fleece Pullover, $71 (originally $119) [You save $48]

The Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover has pouch-style pockets to keep your hands toasty. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in three colors.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle

REI

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle, $27.93 (originally $39.95) [You save $12.02]

The large capacity on this Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth 32-ounce water bottle is perfect for all-day hydration (including ice cubes) or bringing hot chocolate to share with friends on a snowshoe hike.

Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover

Patagonia

Patagonia Women’s Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-T Pullover, $89-$104 (originally $149) [You save $45-$60]

This heritage-inspired version of Patagonia’s classic Synchilla Snap-T Pullover is made of a soft organic cotton/polyester blend for everyday layering and warmth. It’s available in four colors.

The North Face Men’s Thermoball Hoodie

The North Face

The North Face Men’s Thermoball Hoodie, $154 (originally $220) [You save $66]

A durable and highly packable hoodie, this jacket features a new bottleneck quilting pattern and ultralight ThermoBall insulation for an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio and fewer cold spots.

Marmot Never Winter TL Sleeping Bag

Backcountry

Marmot Never Winter TL Sleeping Bag: 30 Degree Down, $159.33 (originally $268.95) [You save $109.62]

This versatile bag is stuffed with 650-fill power duck down, making it light enough for long hikes and compressible enough to stash in the bottom of your overnight pack.

With a 30-degree temperature rating, this isn’t the bag you’ll want on a winter camping expedition, but for shoulder season camping trips and springtime hikes it’ll keep you nice and toasty when the chill sets in.

Columbia Men’s Alpine Action Insulated Jacket

REI

Top-level warmth and waterproof breathability meet a richly textured shell fabric in this men’s technical ski and snowboard jacket that will stand out in the lift line.

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

Patagonia

Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece, $59-$69 (originally $99) [You save $30-$40]

Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece, $59-$69 (originally $99) [You save $30-$40]

Patagonia’s knitted, cross-dye pullover sweater combines the aesthetic of wool with the easy care of polyester fleece. It’s dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water compared to conventional dyeing methods and Fair Trade-certified sewn. It’s available in eight colors.

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket

REI

The Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown hooded jacket delivers stretch for unrestricted movement, lightweight durability, and comfort in a stitch-free construction.

Patagonia Women’s Silent Down Jacket

REI

Efficient design and materials speak volumes about the women’s Patagonia Silent down jacket. With 700-fill-power down insulation and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, it’s down for anything.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Patagonia

Patagonia Men’s Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover, $83-$97 (originally $139) [You save $42-$56]

The Synchilla polyester fleece pullover is the warm, durable one that “made fleece famous,” with a classic Snap-T pocket and placket. It’s Fair Trade-certified sewn and available in four colors.

Backcountry Women’s Wolverine Cirque Insulated Jacket

Backcountry

Backcountry Women’s Wolverine Cirque Insulated Jacket, $160.96 (originally $229.95) [You save $68.99]

Inspired by a celebrated touring destination in the Wasatch, the Wolverine Cirque Jacket is capable of taking on all of the Cirque’s 16 chutes and then some. Off-the-charts breathable, stretchable, and water-resistant, it’s form meets function at its finest.