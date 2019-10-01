This male beauty pageant has a national costume competition just like Miss Universe. Here are the wildest outfits.

caption Mister Vietnam 2019. source Courtesy of Mister Global

The Mister Global male beauty pageant was held on September 26 in Thailand.

Like Miss Universe, Mister Global contestants participate in a National Costume Show, an event that showcases clothing meant to represent each contestant’s home country.

This year’s winner of the National Costume Show hailed from Myanmar.

As any beauty pageant fan knows, the best part of the competition is the National Costume Show – a segment designed to showcase clothing that honors and celebrates contestants’ home countries.

Every year, outfits seem to get increasingly complicated, ornate, or simply engineered to go viral.

This year’s Mister Global, an annual male beauty pageant founded in 2014, was no exception.

Keep scrolling to see our 25 favorite costumes from this year’s entrants.

On September 26, the international male beauty pageant, Mister Global, took place.

caption USA. source Courtesy of Mister Global

This year, the US was represented by Branden Cruz, or as he’s known on Instagram, Brandex.

Much like Miss Universe, Mister Global has a national costume portion of the show.

caption Nepal. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Mister Nepal this year is Aryan Sitaula.

It’s a time for each contestant, or “Inspiring Gentleman,” to showcase clothing that honors and celebrates their home country.

caption Mexico. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Manuel Duarte’s costume was inspired by the ancient Mayan civilization.

Or to rock the colors of their country’s flag.

caption Cuba. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Mister Cuba 2019 is Rubert Manuel Arias Solozábal. This was the first year Cuba was represented in the pageant.

The costumes range from simple…

caption Sweden. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Mister Sweden 2019 is Sebastian Jonsson⁣⁣.

… To extremely ornate, like Guam’s entry this year.

caption Guam. source Courtesy of Mister Global

According to Facebook, Jonny Onedera’s look was inspired by the Guam kingfisher, a type of bird native to the island.

Japan’s contestant used a traditional parasol as part of his outfit.

caption Japan. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Kodai Hata represented Japan this year at Mister Global.

The Swiss outfit looks like the robes that professional boxers wear before a fight, but featuring the Swiss flag.

caption Switzerland. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Kenan Murseli, aka Mister Switzerland, was the third runner-up at the 2019 pageant.

This year’s overall winner was South Korea’s representative, 23-year-old Jong Woo Kim.

caption Korea. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Kim is a police administration student and model, according to Missosology.

According to the pageant’s spokesperson, this year’s pageant raised money for an organization that takes care of elephants in Thailand, where Mister Global was held this year.

caption Panama. source Courtesy of Mister Global

“We are true on our advocacy on Environmental Awareness and charity cause,” spokesperson Kitti Kamjunsa told Bored Panda.

Thailand’s costume was incredibly ornate.

caption Thailand. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Thailand is represented this year by Jeerawat Vatchasakol.

“The aim of Mister Global is to promote environmental awareness, and we have been promoting this cause ever since we started in 2014,” said spokesperson Kitti Kamjunsa.

caption Haiti. source Courtesy of Mister Global

The winner automatically becomes a Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Mister Haiti 2019 is Tcholo Medastin. His costume is “a fantasy that pays tribute to the ancient African empire known as Nubia, a town of high artistic sensibility, wealth and culture.”

While Mister Korea won Mister Global, the winner of the costume portion was Mister Myanmar.

caption Myanmar. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Mister Myanmar, Thiha Kyaw, wore a costume designed by Phyo Pyae.

Indonesia’s dragon-inspired outfit was nothing short of eye-catching.

caption Indonesia. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Herman Yosef was crowned Mister Global Indonesia back in April.

As was South Africa’s tribal-inspired chest-piece.

caption South Africa. source Courtesy of Mister Global

South Africa was represented this year by Marcus Max Karsten.

Mister Portugal’s costume probably wouldn’t turn too many heads in a crowd of hipsters.

caption Portugal. source Courtesy of Mister Global

His hat ties it all together.

Unlike the Dominican Republic’s outfit — he looks ready for battle.

caption Dominican Republic. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Braulio Encarnación, Mister Dominican Republic, was the fourth runner-up.

Egypt’s competitor looks like he belongs among the pharaohs of ancient Egypt.

caption Egypt. source Courtesy of Mister Global

This year’s Mister Egypt, Adam Hussein, tied his look together with an ankh-adorned headpiece. The ankh is an ancient Egyptian symbol for life.

Mister Sri Lanka’s giant golden headpiece is making us envious.

caption Sri Lanka. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Maduranga Dilshan represented Sri Lanka.

Mister Global is one of 10 “Global Beauties Grand Slam” pageants, alongside Miss Universe, Miss World, and Mr. World.

caption Puerto Rico. source Courtesy of Mister Global

The pageant first took place in 2014, making it a newer competition. Compare that to Miss America, which started in 1921.

caption Togo. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Togo was represented by Kwassy Adjamah this year.

Even though it’s new, the contestants don’t come to play — these costumes take time and money to create, and can be quite heavy.

caption Hong Kong. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Chace Cheng was named Mister Hong Kong 2019. His costume was another dragon-inspired ensemble.

Just ask Mister Peru.

caption Peru. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Mister Peru seems to be channeling the ancient Inca people, who lived in Peru through the late 1500s.

Though some countries take a more laid-back approach, like Tunisia.

caption Tunisia. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Houssem Saïdi, Mister Tunisia, was close to taking home the Mister Global title. He was the first runner-up.

Poland’s representative is wearing traditional Polish folk clothing.

caption Poland. source Courtesy of Mister Global

Michał Grudzień was named Mister Poland 2019.