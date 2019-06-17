24 of the best outfits in ‘Bachelor’ franchise history

caption Several of Rachel Lindsay’s outfits make the cut. source ABC

There have been some seriously memorable looks in “Bachelor” history.

Rachel Lindsay makes several appearances.

As does new Bachelorette Hannah B.

Contestants on all of “The Bachelor” franchise shows provide their own wardrobes, though the leads on each season have a personal stylist, the combination of which can make for some high-end and attainable fashion moments.

The show’s chief stylist Cary Fetman told Who What Wear social media is a “huge part” of dressing the star, making sure each look will garner positive conversation in comments sections on various social media platforms. She also said Instagram has given her a platform to inspire viewers of the show.

We rounded up some of our favorite looks in “Bachelor” franchise history.

Hannah wore this pink gown when leaving Colton’s season

caption She was sent home in this outfit. source ABC

Hannah B. was sent home from Colton’s season after going to his hometown, but she went out in style. During her departure, Hannah wore this stunning pink gown that featured a plunging neckline and pleating on the front.

Rachel wore this caped green look to the Viking group date.

caption She wore this for a Viking Game group date. source ABC

When her season traveled to Denmark, Rachel’s suitors competed in the Viking Games. To the date, Rachel wore this structured cape with a pair of FRAME leather leggings.

JoJo looked effortless in a blush gown for her engagement to Jordan Rodgers.

caption It was simple and breezy. source ABC/Matt Klitscher

JoJo’s proposal gown was special because it was so uniquely her – laid back and breezy, but still stunning. When Jordan Rodgers got down on one knee, JoJo wore this blush gown with gold embellishments by Badgley Mischka, which retails for $1,100.

Becca Kufrin looked beachy in the Bahamas.

caption She kept it simple. source ABC

When she and her contestants touched down in the Bahamas, Becca Kufrin looked effortless in this striped skirt from Line + Dot paired with a Brandy Melville crop top.

Hannah B. wore a $12K dress to meet her suitors.

caption It was sparkly. source ABC/John Fleenor

On the premiere of “The Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown wore a gold embellished gown by Randi Rahm. Rahm also made the first-night dresses for Becca Kufrin, Jojo Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay, but told Glamour that Hannah’s is “a little more modernized.” The sequined gold gown retails at $12,500.

Becca K. wore a maxi from Forever21 on her second one-on-one with Arie.

caption It was an elegant look for a day of traveling. source ABC

Becca and Arie went on a one-on-one date while traveling in Tuscany. The two explored and Becca wore this high-low floral maxi dress from Forever21.

Demi Burnett stirred up trouble in a cute purple dress.

caption She looked great even in a tense moment. source ABC

During Colton’s season, Demi Burnett always had the last word. In a particularly tense moment with fellow contestant Tracy, Demi looked glam in a lace purple mini dress by NBD.

Caelynn wore this printed dress on a one-on-one date with Colton.

caption She later tried on dresses. source ABC

While traveling to Singapore, Caelynn received a date card for a one-on-one with Colton. He took her shopping, but before trying on expensive dresses, she was wearing this sold out ruffled navy blue mini dress. It featured a darker blue pattern, which looked great with her gold jewelry.

When saying goodbye to Colton, Elyse wore an off-white lace maxi

caption It was a glamorous look. source ABC

Bachelor Nation was shocked when Elyse sent herself home from Colton’s season. She made the decision to leave, and wore this gorgeous lace maxi while telling Colton the news. The dress is by Akira and retails for $70.

Ashley I. wore a cropped leather jacket on “Bachelor Winter Games.”

caption Her jacket was off the shoulders. source ABC

On “The Bachelor Winter Games,” things got steamy between Ashley I and Kevin. They went on a romantic dinner date followed by a pottery lesson, to which Ashley wore a cropped off-the-shoulder leather jacket and a pair of black skinny jeans.

During her emotional breakup with Colton, Cassie wore this bodycon dress.

caption They ended up together. source ABC

Before they ultimately ended up together, Cassie broke up with Colton out of fear she wasn’t ready to commit. During their emotional breakup, Cassie wore this gorgeous silver bodycon dress by Akira, which has sold out more than once since the episode aired.

Becca Kufrin wore a biker look on a one-on-one date at Capitol Records.

caption Her look was rocker-chic. source ABC

While on a one-on-one with Chris, Becca was surprised by Richard Marx, who helped the two write a love song. She wore a mesh rhinestone crop top paired with a pair of black jeans and a silver leather jacket by DSTLD

JoJo shined bright in this neon bikini.

caption Her look was bright. source ABC

JoJo and Ben’s final one-on-one date was at a romantic waterfall in Jamaica. JoJo rocked this neon green bikini as the two swam and played on a rope swing by the waterfall.

Tracy commanded the room in a structured red blazer.

caption It was a sleek look. source ABC

Things escalated between Demi and Tracy on Colton’s season. While fighting with Demi, Tracy rocked this bright red blazer, and seriously brought the heat.

Seinne wore this blush bandage dress on a date with Arie.

caption It was a soft pink. source ABC

Seinne wore this blush bandage dress with a square neckline and a leather jacket on a romantic date with Arie. The two had dinner and later had a private performance by LANCO.

Bibiana brought romantic flair in this sleek black dress.

caption It had a rounded neck. source ABC

Bibiana wanted nothing more than to make a lasting impression on Arie’s season of “The Bachelor.” In this episode, she made a grand romantic gesture, only for it to be a total flop. Her outfit on the other hand, was a hit. She wore this sleek black dress with a flower in her hair.

Ashley Hebert wore a pink feathered gown for her engagement.

caption It’s iconic. source ABC

One of the best “Bachelor” proposal settings was from Ashley Hebert’s season of “The Bachelorette.” JP proposed to Ashley in Fiji, with a gorgeous sunset as a backdrop. She wore a floor-length blush gown with a feathered bottom by Randi Rahm, which retails for a whopping $16,790.

Corinne made a splash with her entrance dress.

caption She is a fan favorite. source ABC/Rick Rowell

Fan-favorite Corinne Olympios had a stunning entrance to the franchise with this stunning wine-colored number. It was sophisticated and glam and set her up for a dramatic season.

Rachel gave denim shorts an upgrade in New Orleans with Nick.

caption They were bright yellow. source ABC

On Nick’s season of “The Bachelor,” Rachel got the first impression rose. Later in the season, when she got her first one-on-one date, she and Nick explored New Orleans. They danced in the streets with the second line, Rachel wearing a cute pair of yellow cut-off shorts and a white halter top.

Krystal wore a strong pair of pants on her dreaded two-on-one date.

caption They were bright white and high-waisted. source ABC

Each season of “The Bachelor” features a dreaded two-on-one date where one of the contestants is sent home. On Arie’s season, the date was between Kendall and Krystal, and the three visited a chateau in the French countryside.

During the date, Krystal wore this amazing combination of white wide-leg pants and a crushed velvet cami top. She accessorized with a gold choker and belt, and looked like a total boss.

JoJo wore this cute military green dress on the premiere of Becca’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

caption It was modern. source ABC

On the premiere of Becca’s season of “The Bachelorette,” former Bachelorettes JoJo, Rachel, and Kaitlyn returned to give Becca some advice. JoJo opted to layer a green dress with metal grommet detailing over a plain white T-shirt, paired with heeled leather booties. The look had a military feel, but the white T-shirt made it super current.

Kaitlyn was serenaded by her suitors in San Antonio, Texas.

caption It was a simple denim look. source ABC

One of Kaitlyn’s group dates on her season of “The Bachelorette” involved her remaining men serenading her, mariachi style. On this date, she wore a denim button-front dress and a heeled pair of cowboy boots.

Kaitlyn was a pop of color on a reunion episode of “The Bachelorette.”

caption She didn’t shy away from a bright look. source ABC

In 2019, many of the former Bachelorettes were brought back to the mansion for a special reunion event. To the fun day, Kaitlyn wore this eye-catching blazer and shorts set with a lacy black bralette by Jonathan Simkhai underneath.

Trista Rehn wore an iconic dress to accept her proposal.

caption Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter are still going strong. source ABC

Trista Rehn, now Trista Sutter’s, engagement dress is one of the most beautiful in “Bachelor” franchise history. It was a beaded white look that still holds up today.