The best pacifiers for your baby

Nothing soothes a fussy baby quite like a pacifier.

We’ve tested dozens of pacifiers over the years to find the best ones you can buy for every scenario, price, and age range.

The MAM Perfect Pacifier is our top pick because it soothes babies, looks cute, won’t disrupt tooth alignment, and is inexpensive.

As many experienced parents know, your baby’s favorite pacifier will get you out of a lot of jams, especially when the breast or the bottle is not on the menu, and you all just need a little break. As the mother of a former pacifier-obsessed baby, I know my way around the market.

Even though pacifiers have been around for hundreds of years, according to The New York Times, there has been and continues to be some controversy surrounding their use. From bizarre claims that they encourage masturbation to more fact-based assertions that they might cause “nipple confusion” in breastfed babies, or contribute to orthodontic issues down the road, not everybody is pro-pacifier.

That said, there are a host of positive findings about pacifier use, including their strong analgesic effects and correlation with a lower instance of SIDS. With so many different kinds of pacifiers available on the market now, nervous moms and dads can choose the right size and shape for each stage of infant growth, greatly lessening any cause for orthodontic concerns. This good news – combined with safer, more advanced versions of pacifiers being sold, plus their incredible ability to comfort a fussy baby – make pacifiers a part of most parents’ must-have list.

All in all, most Western babies use pacifiers during some stage of their infancy, and plenty of hospitals, doctors, dentists, and other health professionals recommend them without hesitation. My husband and I purchased our daughter’s first pacifier from the lactation clinic in the hospital where she was born and where my husband is also a doctor.

Since there are so many kinds of pacifiers available now, choosing the right one for each stage and circumstance of babyhood can be confusing, but we did the research, consulted the trusted sources, and tested over a dozen kinds on my daughter.

The best pacifier overall

The MAM Perfect Pacifier is made from extra thin BPA/BPS-free silicone to reduce the risk of tooth misalignment, while the soothing shape stays in the baby’s mouth.

The MAM Perfect Pacifier comes in different sizes for babies ages 0 to 6 months, 6 months and up, and 16-months plus. From the moment my daughter was 3 months old, to the day she put her pacifier down for good, MAM pacifiers were her favorite.

I basically bought them in bulk. We lost or misplaced so many pacifiers between home, daycare, baby music class, and rides on planes, trains, and automobiles, that we were continually buying and trying more brands on the go, based on whatever the nearest store was carrying. We tried probably over a dozen brands throughout her infancy and early toddlerhood, but we kept coming back to MAM.

When I was researching pacifier brands for my family, I was attracted to MAM because of the company’s impressive record of scientific and medical research, all of which went into product development. After reading up on the use of pacifiers, the only possible negative effect that really worried me was potential dental damage down the road. According to MAM’s website, its pacifier design was developed with dentists and orthodontists to “reduce the risk of misaligned teeth.”

During my daughter’s prime days of pacifier use, she was too young to tell me exactly why she preferred the MAM brand, but I think the round, soft shape and subtly bumpy silicone texture that, according to the website, best approximates the real thing, felt most familiar to her, and also kept the point from simply falling out of her mouth while she wasn’t actively sucking. They also come inside a clear plastic storage case that can be used to disinfect the pacifiers in your microwave.

My daughter used the MAM “original” pacifier. Recently, the company has come out with a brand-new “perfect” pacifier made from the same ultra-soft patented silicone (BPA- and BPS-free), which is now even thinner and softer.

The pacifier is also thinner and softer than regular silicone pacifiers meaning it stays comfortably nestled in your baby’s mouth without causing extra pressure. I picked one up to check out the new design for this article and will definitely be keeping it on hand for my next baby.

Pros: Orthodontist-recommended design and high-quality materials make for a comfortable and soothing option with several safety features

Cons: A few moms have reported the airflow design leaves marks on extra chubby cheeks

The best pacifier for newborns

source Wubbanub

The WubbaNub Pacifier is a lifesaver with its hospital-recommended shape and a weighted plush animal that keeps it from falling out.

This pacifier is actually a two-for-one product since the ingenious WubbaNub pacifier is really two products in one. The inventor, momtrepreneur Carla Schneider, started with the hospital-recommended all-star newborn pacifier, the Philips Avent Soothie for newborns and connected it with a wide variety of small bean-filled and adorable plush animals designed to rest on baby’s chest and keep the pacifier from falling out when babies fuss.

And believe me, if you’re a parent you already know this, but if you’re doing research for a future baby, you will soon learn: The struggle to keep a pacifier in a neonate’s mouth comfortably is incredibly real.

Before my husband and I found the Wubbanub, we took turns popping the pacifier back in our sometimes-colicky tiny daughter’s mouth all night long. We even tried kind of wedging the top of her swaddle over the edge of her Philips Avent to keep it in place which, looking back, was probably not a great idea.

The Wubbanub isn’t a perfect solution for falling pacifiers, but it’s much better than the unweighted alternatives when you’re a desperate, sleep-deprived parent of a newborn.

One of the only drawbacks many parents discover is that the combination of a fabric plush with a silicone pacifier tip is rather hard to disinfect. What I did was throw the whole thing in the washing machine occasionally and hold just the silicone tip in boiling water as needed.

Pros: Noninvasive shape less likely to cause “nipple confusion” in newborn infants, while the attached weighted plush toy keeps things in place when baby fusses

Cons: Hard to disinfect

The best pacifier for toddlers

source Tommee Tippee

The Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Fun Pacifier has an orthodontic design that’s safe for toddlers who don’t want to give up their soother.

The Tommee Tippee brand is a well-known maker of baby bottles that are built to resemble a mother’s breast. As the product description states, the “symmetrical orthodontic nipple has been specially designed to help optimize baby acceptance and in independent tests, more babies accepted these new pacifiers the first time.” Basically, Tommee Tippee bottle bases and nipples are made to approximate the experience of breastfeeding, so that babies who use both breast and bottle won’t get confused or prematurely self-ween. Tommee Tippee’s pacifiers follow the same basic idea.

Instead of a big round bulbous tip on the end like many pacifiers, the Tommee Tippee “closer to nature” design is a bit larger at the tip but is totally symmetrical and narrows into the base without a big curve. This means that the shape and feeling of the silicone is more like a real live nipple. It won’t stay put in baby’s mouth as well as brands that have a bulbous tip, but by the time your little one is a toddler, they can handle that part all on their own.

Pros: A BPA-free symmetrical silicone shape that toddlers love

Cons: The design sometimes allows water to get trapped inside

The best pacifier for teethers

source RaZbaby

The RaZbaby RaZ-Berry Silicone Teether does double-duty as a pacifier and a teething toy, thanks to its great texture.

The RaZbaby Silicone Teether has earned quite a cult following. While the nipple shape is similar to that of your average pacifier, the texture is quite nubby and bumpy like a large silicone raspberry. Teething infants love the varied texture, which also stimulates their gums and helps them massage the areas where little teeth are beginning to poke through.

When my daughter was teething, we bought her lots of options, even similar supposedly hands-free teething and sucking combos, like the Molar Muncher Hands-Free Teether. But the problem seemed to be that none of them were actually hands-free or interesting enough texturally to warrant her keeping them in her mouth long enough to really help.

That’s where the design of the RaZbaby really shines. Since the shape and sucking function are very similar to a normal pacifier, my daughter could keep this in her mouth on her own and had plenty of opportunities to stimulate and soothe her gums. You can also stick it in the freezer for some cooling action on inflamed spots.

The double-duty capacity is great if you’re frequently on the go with the kids in tow, or if your child goes to daycare. Instead of packing or attaching both a pacifier and a teething toy to your teething baby’s shirt, you can make it all day with just one soothing object.

Pros: Hands-free, safe design for sucking or teething

Cons: Some color options might accidentally break into two parts

The best pacifier for late-night criers

source MAM

The MAM Glow in the Dark Night Orthodontic Pacifier has a glow-in-the-dark handle that helps sleep-deprived parents find the pacifier without turning on the lights.

For this pacifier, MAM took its incredibly popular orthodontic pacifier shape and design, and then made the handle glow in the dark to help with those midnight wakeups. If you’ve ever experienced the frustration that is needing to soothe your crying baby but not being able to find where they’ve tossed their pacifier without turning on the light, you know that a self-luminescent feature is genius.

If you turn on a light or shine your phone’s flashlight in search of the missing pacifier, you might wake your baby up too much to fall back to sleep, but this pacifier glows in the dark so you can always find it. At first, I was worried that the glow so close to the baby’s face would keep her awake, but I never noticed any problems of that nature in actual usage.

There are other pacifier brands that offer a glow-in-the-dark option. There’s Philips AVENT BPA Free Night Time Pacifier, which is affordable, but parents say that the glow-in-the-dark functionality barely works and runs out of charge very quickly. So, because of the good quality of the materials, the popular nature of the design, the widespread availability, and the good price, the MAM is still the all-around best.

Though some have found it takes a very bright light to charge the MAM enough for it to really glow well all night, we still found that this brand glows better than other options. It comes in blue, pink, or green styles, and two different sizes for older or younger babies.

Pros: High-quality form and functionality that glows-in-the-dark for nighttime wakeups

Cons: Needs a very bright charge in order to glow all night

