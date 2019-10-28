source Away/Business Insider

Packing is, frankly, a pretty awful experience that’s second only to unpacking.

The eBags Packing Cubes make the entire ordeal more pleasurable by allowing you to fit more stuff into your luggage.

See also: The best carry-on luggage you can buy

I often think that I would enjoy packing for vacation a lot more if I had a better system for doing the job. As it stands now, I just toss everything I can possibly imagine needing or wanting on my trip into a suitcase with no real rhyme or reason and hope for the best. This method ensures none of my things are organized very well.

Packing cubes are a great solution for messy packers like myself. Not only do they help you store your things in an orderly manner, they also help you fit more things, which is always of interest to me. Most packing cubes are also made of durable materials meant to withstand wear and tear from rough travel – I wouldn’t want to take a trip through an airport baggage claim carousel, would you? – and some even compress down to save space.

If you haven’t been traveling with packing cubes but are ready to start, you’ve come to the right place. Here, I’ve rounded up the top expert-approved packing cubes that will make your life so much easier on your next out of town journey.

Here are the best packing cubes you can buy:

Updated on 10/28/2019 by Mara Leighton: Updated prices and formatting. Added a few related links. We are currently testing new products, so we’ll update this guide soon.

The best packing cubes overall

source eBags

These no-fuss packing cubes from eBags fit everything you need for a vacation without taking up too much space in your suitcase.

The eBags Packing Cubes come recommended by just about every travel expert on the internet, and tons of shoppers, too. Their popularity comes down to two factors: versatility and durability. One of the best-rated sets is the 6-piece Value Set, which includes large, medium, and small packing cubes as well as three “slim” packing cubes for just under $50.

These packing cubes will certainly fit in your suitcase for travel, but they’d also be great at-home storage options for off-season clothing or even corralling unruly socks and underwear in a drawer.

The cubes are made of colorful nylon with mesh panels on top so you can easily tell what’s inside, and they stack for compact storage. The variety of sizes coupled with a lifetime warranty makes them the perfect choice for frequent travelers.

Insider Picks reporter David Slotnick is a big fan of these cubes, as are writers at The Wirecutter, Trip Savy, BestReviews, and Travel + Leisure. The Value Set has 10,000+ reviews and a 4.8 rating (out of 5 stars).

“The cubes are deceptively spacious,” reads the most helpful review on the eBags site. Another fan says, “These are especially handy if you are staying at multiple locations on a trip.”

Pros: Multiple sizes, mesh panels help you see the contents while cube is closed, durable nylon material, lifetime warranty

Cons: Pricier than some brands (but you get variety)

The best affordable packing cubes

source AmazonBasics

Save money on an effective packing cube set with the AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cubes.

With more than 1,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6 star rating, the AmazonBasics 4-Piece Packing Cube Set is one of the most popular on the market. It’s great news if you want to save some cash, because the entire package is available for only $23. But as the rave reviews suggest, the low price doesn’t mean you’re missing out on quality.

If you don’t travel very frequently you may not want to invest in more luxe packing cubes, in which case, these would be perfect.

As The Wirecutter writer Jack Chance points out, the AmazonBasics cubes are reminiscent of eBags in “size, shape, and design.” The quality is not identical, of course, but you get comparable benefits and if you treat the AmazonBasics version well the cubes will likely still last you for a long time. Plus they aren’t that expensive to replace.

The AmazonBasics set is also recommended by BestReviews.com, who liked the quality of the polyester material and the color selection but did note the zipper quality left something to be desired.

Pros: Four cubes for under-$20, durable, mesh panels on top, multiple color options

Cons: Experts say quality of materials is lesser than pricier options

The best stylish packing cubes

source Away

The Insider Packing Cubes from luggage brand Away help you store items efficiently in your suitcase without ruining the aesthetic.

Functional packing cubes are all well and good, but they usually leave something to be desired for the fashion-forward. Frankly, they aren’t all that cute. Then there are the Away Insider Packing Cubes, those chicly minimalist black boxes that pair beautifully with your nice luggage and don’t skimp on practicality.

If you went through the trouble to invest in an endlessly Instagrammable Away suitcase, you don’t want to ruin the whole vibe with unattractive packing cubes. Luckily, Away’s in-house cubes are really good.

You can opt for a set of four cubes or a set of six, which includes every available size the brand currently carries, or buy them individually. Made of waterproof black nylon, each cube is topped with a panel of mesh that helps you find what you’re looking for quickly when on-the-go.

We’ve featured them here at Insider Picks, and they also come recommended by Men’s Journal.

Pros: Stylish, come in three sizes and two widths, waterproof, mesh panel

Cons: Not cheap, smaller than some options

The best lightweight packing cubes

source Eagle Creek

If normal packing cubes are too heavy for you, try the lightweight Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech Cubes made of breathable, translucent fabric.

For travelers who need to keep their luggage lightweight, there’s the Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech Cube Set. The cubes are made of a slim, translucent and water resistant nylon material that weighs less than most of the competition.

You can still fit a lot of stuff inside the cubes, too. A 3-piece set includes extra small, small, and medium sized cubes. The featherweight fabric of the bags themselves makes this a great option for trips that involve a lot of lugging.

As our own David Slotnick puts it, “the bags are perfect for anything from backpacking to hoping that your checked bag isn’t left outside during a storm.”

These are also great for throwing in your hand-held luggage or duffle bag for a long weekend away, and we love the fact that you can see through them. The Specter Tech Cube Set also comes recommended by Travel + Leisure and The Wirecutter.

Pros: Lightweight, translucent fabric, water-resistant, stain-resistant

Cons: Only come in three sizes

The best compression packing cubes

source Eagle Creek

The Eagle Creek Pack-It Compression Cubes pack down to help you fit the most items possible in your luggage.

I probably first saw compression cubes in an infomercial when I was like 12, and I’ve always thought they were genius. What a way to save space! The Eagle Creek Pack-It Compression Cube Set comes with full-size and half-size cubes that compress down and help you fit the mostin your travel bag.

The compression happens courtesy of the two-way zipper, so you don’t need any fancy gadgets to shrink the bags down. According to TripSavy, “[t]he cubes can save up to 80 percent packing volume.” That’s a lot of extra room that you can either fill with more stuff or leave empty for lighter weight luggage.

With 86 Amazon reviews and a 4.5 rating, this is a popular choice with consumers. One reviewer said the cubes helped them pack only carry-on luggage for a three-week trip abroad, and another said “I travel a lot and this is, by far, in the top ten of my best travel purchases.”

TravelSavy pointed out that the compression aspect may cause wrinkles in clothing, but I personally think this would cut down on the wrinkling from my preferred method of tossing everything willy nilly into the bottom of your bag.

Pros: Compress down with a zipper to save room

Cons: Only come in two sizes, don’t completely flatten, might wrinkle clothing

Check out our other great travel gear buying guides

source Trtl

Sometimes you just don’t want to check your luggage, so you need a reliable carry-on bag that you can bring onboard the plane. Of all the carry-on bags we’ve researched and tested, the Briggs & Riley Baseline Commuter Expandable Upright is the best with its sturdy wheels, smart compression technology, and lifetime warranty. Here are our top picks for the best carry-on luggage bags: