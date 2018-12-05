The best women’s pajamas you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

A comfortable set of pajamas makes downtime even sweeter, and when the pajamas look as good as they feel, that’s the best of all.

J. Crew’s Dreamy Cotton Pajamas hit the mark on both counts, and raise the pajama bar as high as it can go.

Yes, your favorite worn-out college t-shirt and ratty gym shorts are very comfortable, but there comes a time when you need – you deserve – real pajamas that look just as good as they feel. And we’re here to make that time now.

We’ve gathered up the best women’s pajamas in all the categories that count, from comfy to perfect for romance. So whether you’re getting ready to slip between the sheets for some shuteye, some romance, or some binge watching of the latest Netflix must-see, here are the jammies to do it in.

Here are the best women’s pajamas:

Updated on 12/05/2018 by Malarie Gokey: Added the MYK Silk Pajamas after testing. Updated prices and formatting.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best women’s pajamas overall

source J.Crew

Why you’ll love them: So comfortable, you won’t want to take them off when it’s time to get dressed for work, but never fear – The J. Crew Dreamy Cotton Pajamas will be waiting for you when you get back home.

“Ahhh.” Is there any feeling quite so wonderful as the moment you kick off those heels, take off those constricting pants, remove your bra, and slip into a set of supremely comfortable, oh-so-easy-on-your-skin pajamas? Well, when those pajamas are the Dreamy Cotton set from J. Crew, the feeling is even better.

These supremely cute jammies are made of 100% soft cotton with a bit of stretch, so there’s no squeezing, pinching, or cutting at your waistline or anywhere else. There’s elastic plus a drawstring, so you can let the waist in or out as you feel the need. The fit is just right: not overly baggy, but not at all tight.

Best Products called these jammies “Worth hitting the snooze for,” and added that they are crazy comfortable.

Reviewers on J. Crew’s own website love the Dreamy Cotton Pajamas, raving about their softness, fit, and good looks. A few buyers said that the pants run a bit long, however.

The Dreamy Cotton Pajama set comes in only two colors: navy stripe or gray stripe. Unusual for pajamas, J. Crew carries the set in both petite and regular sizes – but that’s good news for shorter women.

Pros: Soft and comfortable, good fit, wide range of sizes including petite

Cons: Only two colors to choose from, pricey

The best women’s pajamas for hot nights

source Latuza

Why you’ll love them: Made from breathable, soft, cool bamboo, the Latuza Women’s V-Neck Pajamas will keep you comfortable all night long – even in the summer.

Ugh, hot and sweaty is no way to get a good night’s sleep. Whether it’s because of hormonal changes, hot weather, or just your personal inner thermostat, it’s miserable to wake up in a puddle of sweat. But that shouldn’t be a problem with the Latuza Women’s V-Neck Pajama Set. Made of highly breathable bamboo, these jammies keep your body temperature on the comfortable side of the thermometer.

They’re cute as well. Satin trim around the neck and leg openings adds a feminine touch. The elastic waist won’t pinch or bind. The overall cut of the pajamas is loose, but not too baggy. They’re perfect for lounging, sleeping, or even a quick dash to the store in the summer.

Bustle called these “An understated but effective pair of pajamas chronic night sweaters swear by,” and Amazon buyers seem to agree. The Latuza Women’s V-Neck Pajama Set has more than 550 reviews and an average of 4.4 stars.

You can choose from 13 colors and sizes from small to 3X. The price is so reasonable, go ahead and buy a couple of pairs. You’ll be glad you did when you wake up feeling fresh as a daisy.

Pros: Bamboo fabric is cool and soft, great color selection, cute fit, and low price

Cons: A few buyers said the fit was boxy and the pajamas run a little small

The best women’s pajamas for cold nights

source Angelina

Why you’ll love them: The Angelina Cozy Fleece Pajamas are as warm and cozy as your mom’s hugs and they come in many cute patterns.

These are the jammies you’re going to reach for on cold winter’s night or when you’re feeling a bit under the weather and need some comforting. Made from soft polyester fleece, the Angelina Cozy Women’s Fleece Pajamas are perfect for lounging on the couch while watching TV, but they’ll keep you just as comfy in bed while you sleep.

The fit is a bit baggy – no squeezing or pinching here. The elastic waistband has a drawstring so you can adjust it right the way you like it, and the bottoms have two front pockets. The long-sleeve top has a button front.

The Cozy Women’s Fleece Pajamas have more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.3 stars. Buyers commented over and over about the PJs warmth and comfort, but a few people complained that they run a bit small.

You can choose from 22 fun and funky patterns. Sizes run from small to 4X.

Pros: Very soft and cozy, great selection of colorful and fun patterns, reasonable price

Cons: May run a bit small, somewhat baggy in fit

The best women’s pajamas for a great night’s sleep

source L.L. Bean

Why you’ll love them: If you take your sleep seriously, you’ll find the L.L.Bean Cozy PJs to be the perfect pair for that trip to the land of Nod.

These L.L. Bean jammies don’t mess around when it comes to comfort. Made from 100% breathable, soft, smooth cotton, they are cut to fit well without bagging, bunching, or squeezing, and they keep you cozily warm without making you overheat.

The plaid flannel bottoms have a drawstring waist along with elastic for a comfortable fit that won’t pinch. The solid-color henley top has small buttons and a lining that matches the bottoms. The label is printed on the back of the top, so no itching or scratching while you sleep.

L.L.Bean buyers really like the Cozy PJ Set. There are nearly 500 reviews with an average of 4.4 stars. Most customers commented on the softness and comfort of the fabric. Some felt the bottoms run large, however, and a handful complained that the pajama set didn’t wash well.

There are five colors to choose from, and the Cozy PJ Set comes in misses’, women’s, and petite sizes.

Pros: Very soft, cozy, and warm, available in a very wide range of sizes, reasonably priced

Cons: A few complaints that the bottoms run big

The best women’s silk pajamas

Why you’ll love them: If you’re looking for luxury, you’ll find it in the MYK Silk Women’s Silk Pajamas.

Sometimes, only the best will do. You want to spoil someone – or perhaps, you want to pamper yourself – with a pair of real silk pajamas. And why not? You’ll feel like a glamorous 1940s movie star wearing the MYK Silk Women’s Silk Pajamas, with their classic style, flattering fit, and silk fabric that drapes just like, well, silk.

The fabric is 100% Grade 6A mulberry silk that’s OEKO-TEX certified, so you know it’s not only eco-friendly, but also the finest variety of silk, spun by silkworms that are fed only on mulberry leaves.

At a weight of 22 momme – momme is the measurement system for silk, similar to thread count in cotton – these pajamas are not sheer or lightweight, but they aren’t too heavy, either. They’re just perfect.

The pajama shirt has five attractive, contrasting buttons and a classic V-neck collar. The pants are super comfy and the fabric is great for anyone with sensitive skin. The silk is even machine washable, though we recommend hand washing to preserve the silk longer.

I tried out a pair of these pajamas, and I loved them. They are officially my favorite pajamas for wearing in warmer weather. They’re also excellent during the wintertime so long as you have a nice robe to bundle up in. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Quality silk in a classic style, great colors, wide size range, pretty packaging, machine washable

Cons: Silk is expensive

