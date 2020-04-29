14 essential items everyone should have in their pantry, according to a cruise ship chef

- source
- A cleverly stocked pantry filled with diverse staples allows for a variety of meals without having to keep returning to the grocery store.
- We asked a cruise ship chef – who is used to planning meals in advance and working with what he has on hand – for his essential pantry items.
- Sanjay Dhall, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior director of culinary arts and food operations, suggests stocking up on items that cover the bases of savory, sweet, and umami.
- His must-haves include maple syrup, anchovies, and lasagna sheets.
Despite much of the world panic-buying inordinate amounts of toilet paper, all you really need when you’re sheltering in place and avoiding grocery store runs is a cleverly stocked pantry.
Sanjay Dhall, senior director of culinary arts and food operations for Carnival Cruise Line, knows all about being smart about what you have on hand: Working on a cruise ship, he’s used to planning far in advance and stocking up on long-lasting items.
According to Dhall, having a diverse range of pantry staples is essential. Sharing 14 of his must-have items with Insider, Dhall told us his list “lays the foundation for a good basic flavor profile and flexibility while cooking,” adding that they cover the bases of savory, sweet, and umami.
Here’s exactly what to buy for a perfectly stocked pantry sure to allow for variety.
Nutritional yeast
Nutritional yeast is packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and has a wealth of health benefits.
While it can be used in a plethora of ways, mostly, it can act as a vegan cheese substitute and flavor booster.
Maple syrup
Maple syrup is delightful on pancakes and waffles, of course, but it can also be used as a sweetener or sugar substitute in sauces, dressing, baked goods, and even cocktails.
Tomato paste
The benefit of tomato paste over canned or fresh tomatoes is that it’s denser, giving you the same intense flavor but with less water for dishes requiring a thicker consistency. According to Food and Wine, it will “add depth to pasta sauce” and “boost braises and soups,” among many other uses.
Hot sauce
For some, hot sauce is the most important condiment of all, able to add a kick to even the blandest of meals. Insider’s Erin McDowell tried five of the most popular brands of hot sauce, and thought that Cholula had the perfect level of heat, texture, and flavor.
Anchovies
Salty and briny, anchovies are an easy way to add depth of flavor to a variety of dishes, but especially pasta dishes.
Capers
Similar to anchovies, these little flower buds are salty, briny, and pack a punch when it comes to flavor. Capers go well with fish, chicken, and pasta.
Mustard
Different countries actually have different mustard variations. While the US loves yellow mustard, German mustard ranges from sweet to spicy, while Italians gravitate towards a fruit-based mustard.
Miso paste
Miso paste – a fermented mixture of soy beans – is basically the definition of umami, and can be used to add oomph to soups, sauces, and dressing.
Extra virgin olive oil
Good olive oil is necessary for cooking most things, but it can also be used to create hair masks, body scrubs, and moisturizer, among other things.
Dry pasta of choice
Pasta is an obvious pantry staple for most. If you find yourself getting bored of the same pasta dinner, there are plenty of ways to transform leftovers into exciting new dishes.
Lasagna sheets
Lasagna is super versatile: Layer lasagna sheets with literally anything you have on hand for a hearty meal that can feed many.
Sea salt or kosher salt
Besides being a crucial flavor enhancer, sea salt has no expiration date, making it an ideal pantry staple.
Whole black pepper
Besides seasoning your food, you can make a number of dishes where pepper takes center stage, from cacio e pepe to peppery fish tacos.
Dried herbs
Herbs and spices can transform any dish. From staples like salt and pepper to more exotic ones like sumac, Calabrian chili, or Perilla seeds, click here to see which ones professional chefs recommend.
