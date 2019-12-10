Every major stock index around the world climbed in 2019. Here are the 12 top performers.

caption Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

Despite the US-China trade war and recession fears, 2019 marked a winning year for stock-market investors around the world.

Every major global index grew through the year, with many breaching record highs as central banks cut interest rates and positive earnings reports drove stocks higher.

Here are the 12 best-performing indexes of 2019 among G20 members.

Even some of the most embattled economies posted double-digit growth in the 12-month period. China’s economy slowed to its slowest pace in decades and Germany’s manufacturing industry tumbled into recession, yet both countries’ main indexes grew more than 24% through the year.

Here are the 12 best-performing indexes around the world, ranked in ascending order. Only G20 members were included, and performance figures are as of US market close on December 9.

12. Japan’s Nikkei

Performance: 17.1%

11. Canada’s S&P TSX

Performance: 18.4%

9 (tie). Australia’s ASX 200

Performance: 19.2%

9 (tie). Turkey’s BIST 100

Performance: 19.2%

8. Argentina’s MERVAL

Performance: 20.2%

7. European Union’s Stoxx

Performance: 22.4%

6. France’s CAC 40

Performance: 23.4%

5. Germany’s DAX

Performance: 24.1%

4. Italy’s FTSE

Performance: 25.3%

3. Brazil’s IBOV

Performance: 26.2%

2. United States’ S&P 500

Performance: 26.6%

1. China’s CSI 300

Performance: 29.4%

