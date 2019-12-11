The S&P 500 is on pace for its best year since 2013. Here’s a ranking of how each sector has performed in 2019.

The S&P 500 surged to new highs in 2019, driven by waning recession fears, positive earnings reports, and a trio of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Only one sector, energy, posted single-digit growth this year, with all 10 other categories rising at least 15%.

Here how each sector of the S&P 500 performed this year, ranked in ascending order.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The S&P 500 is up roughly 25% this year, down slightly after posting record highs throughout the fall. That puts it on pace for its best year since 2013.

The US stock benchmark was boosted by three Federal Reserve rate cuts, strong earnings results, and better-than-expected economic data following the summer’s heightened recession fears. The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq Composite also notched all-time highs in recent months.

The index’s energy sector was the only group to post single-digit growth in 2019, with all others soaring at least 15%.

Here’s how each sector of the S&P 500 performed this year, ranked in ascending order. Performance is as of 2 p.m. ET on December 10.

11. Energy

Performance: 3%

Highest-weighted holding: Exxon Mobil

10. Healthcare

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Performance: 15.2%

Highest-weighted holding: Johnson & Johnson

9. Materials

Performance: 17.9%

Highest-weighted holding: Linde

8. Utilities

Performance: 18.4%

Highest-weighted holding: NextEra Energy

7. Consumer discretionary

source Noah Berger/Reuters

Performance: 22%

Highest-weighted holding: Amazon

6. Consumer staples

source Reuters

Performance: 22.5%

Highest-weight component: Proctor & Gamble

5. Real estate

Performance: 23.1%

Highest-weighted holding: American Tower

4. Industrials

source REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Performance: 25.3%

Highest-weighted holding: Boeing

3. Financials

Performance: 26.8%

Highest-weighted holding: Berkshire Hathaway Class B

2. Communication services

source Reuters

Performance: 28.7%

Highest-weighted holding: Facebook

1. Information technology

Performance: 40.9%

Highest-weighted holding: Microsoft

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Saudi Aramco’s IPO raised a record $25.6 billion – but an unusually low 1.5% of the company’s shares will actually trade

Morgan Stanley fined $22 million over alleged bond-market ‘pump and dump’ scheme

Inside the sprawling YouTube business of PrestonPlayz, who is nominated for a Streamy Award