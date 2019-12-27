These are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks of 2019

- source
- Reuters
- The S&P 500 index is on track to post its biggest yearly gain in two decades, jumping 29% in 2019 as the year brings major gains for nearly all investments.
- The index closed at a record high on Thursday, driven higher by Amazon’s “record-breaking” holiday sales and Apple stock’s three-day winning streak.
- The S&P 500’s tech stocks are the biggest winners of the year. Of the 11 best performers in the index, seven are members of its information technology sector.
- Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks of 2019, ranked in ascending order.
The S&P 500 is on track to post its biggest yearly gain in two decades, soaring 29% as the December rally caps a winning year for nearly all investments.
The index closed at a new record on Thursday, fueled by Amazon’s “record-breaking” holiday sales and rising tech stocks. Stocks have rallied through the end of the year as the “phase-one” US-China trade deal and greater Brexit clarity eliminated key sources of market uncertainty.
The S&P 500’s information technology group vastly outperformed other sectors over the last 12 months and is on pace for its biggest yearly gain since 2009. Apple’s 80% gain through 2019 and numerous semiconductor stocks’ outperformance has driven the 70-company group to a 48% year-to-date windfall. Of the 11 best performers in the S&P 500, seven are members of the information technology sector.
Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks in 2019, ranked in ascending order. Data is as of 12:00 p.m. December 27.
11. Arconic
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 84.6%
Market cap: $14 billion
10. Leidos Holdings
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 85.8%
Market cap: $14 billion
9. Applied Materials
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 87%
Market cap: $57 billion
8. Xerox
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 90%
Market cap: $8 billion
7. Copart
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 90.9%
Market cap: $21 billion
6. Chipotle
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 94.1%
Market cap: $23 billion
5. Qorvo
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 92.8%
Market cap: $14 billion
4. Target
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 94.9%
Market cap: $66 billion
3. KLA
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 98.6%
Market cap: $28 billion
2. Lam Research
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 116.3%
Market cap: $43 billion
1. Advanced Micro Devices
- source
- Markets Insider
Performance: up 150.7%
Market cap: $53 billion
