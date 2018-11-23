21 unique pet names you should seriously consider

caption Adoption is a great way to bring a new pet into your home. source Shutterstock

If you’re looking to add a pet to your home, adoption is a great way to do it.

Petfinder is a great resource for those looking to adopt.

INSIDER scoured the website looking for the best unique, creative pet names.

Adopting a pet is a noble thing to do, and Petfinder is a great resource for doing so. The website works with nearly 11,000 animal shelters across North America to provide an extensive database of pets – including dogs, cats, birds, rodents, horses, fish, and so much more – up for adoption. Plus, each animal has its own profile, many with quirky details on each pet’s personality.

If you’re thinking about adopting or just want to see some furry, finned, or feathered friends, keep reading for our list of the 21 best pet names on Petfinder.

I wonder if Bruce Wayne, an Austin cocker spaniel, is really a superhero?

caption Bruce Wayne. source PetFinder

Just like Bruce Wayne, the real name of Batman, we bet Bruce Wayne the cocker spaniel from Austin is pretty super. This house-trained pup is sweet and calm and has perfect manners.

This Seattle rabbit is named after Pikachu.

caption Pikachu. source PetFinder

Pokemon fans, your hunt is over: You’ve officially found Pikachu, a mini lop rabbit from Seattle. He’s house-trained and a “fantastic bunny boy,” according to his Petfinder profile.

Snapdragon Mayflower, a lab mix from Boston, has quite the name.

caption Snapdragon Mayflower. source PetFinder

This Labrador retriever mix from Boston seems like a great pet. He loves to play with dogs, cats, and children and is crate trained.

Frank the Tank is a mix hailing from New York City.

caption Frank the Tank. source PetFinder

Frank the Tank, a Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix from New York City, seems as silly as Will Ferrell’s character of the same name in the movie “Old School.”

Meet Fonzarelli the pit mix from Chicago.

caption Fonzarelli. source PetFinder

Fonzarelli, a pit bull terrier mix from Chicago, would look amazing in a black leather jacket, just like Arthur Fonzarelli, aka Fonzie, from “Happy Days.” He has a sweet temperament, too, according to his profile.

May the force be with Vader, a cat from San Diego.

caption Vader. source PetFinder

Don’t be intimidated by his name. Vader (short for Darth Vader from “Star Wars”) the domestic shorthair cat from San Diego doesn’t hail from the dark side. According to his profile, he likes playing and lounging.

Snickers the chihuahua mix from Milwaukee is as sweet as a candy bar.

caption Snickers. source PetFinder

With a black and tan coat that looks like chocolate and peanuts, Snickers the chihuahua mix from Milwaukee resembles the classic candy bar. And this house-trained lapdog is just as sweet, according to his profile.

Don’t let her name fool you — Polly Pocket the Siamese​ mix from Austin isn’t pocket-sized.

caption Polly Pocket. source PetFinder

Polly Pocket, a Siamese mix cat from Austin, may be a little overweight, but that just means there’s more of her to love. She’s snuggly, playful, andin good health.

Ginger Spice, a rabbit from Chicago, is ready to spice up your life.

caption Ginger Spice. source PetFinder

Do you think Geri Halliwell would approve of this Chicago rabbit named for her Spice Girl persona? We think so, considering that Ginger Spice is a house-trained satin rabbit with a beautiful chocolate-colored coat.

Angora, the Maltese mix from New York looks incredibly soft.

caption Angora. source PetFinder

Angora, a tiny Maltese mix from New York City, was named for her soft white fur, which resembles the coat of an Angora rabbit, and her penchant for hopping around like a bunny.

Andy Warhol is a schnauzer-poodle mix from Delray Beach, Florida.

caption Andy Warhol. source PetFinder

Andy Warhol, a schnauzer-poodle mix from Delray Beach, Florida, might just have an artistic streak like his namesake. This mature, handsome boy loves to relax, according to his profile.

Dumbledora from Imperial Beach, California, seems like a magical rat.

caption Dumbledora. source PetFinder

Hailing from Imperial Beach, California, Dumbledora the female rat was likely named for Albus Dumbledore, the beloved wizard from “Harry Potter.” She’s close with her sister, Poppi.

A Boston hound, Hippie Cuddler is a cuddler.

caption Hippie Cuddler. source PetFinder

With a name like Hippie Cuddler, is it any surprise that this low-key hound from Boston loves to snuggle and give kisses? She’s house-trained and gets along with dogs but usually only has eyes for her “person.”

Chicken Nugget is an odd but adorable name for this Oklahoma City tabby cat.

caption Chicken Nugget. source PetFinder

This tabby cat is dubbed Chicken Nugget – a name that somehow works for this playful young female from Oklahoma City.

Moon Pie the chihuahua mix from Seattle is simply a treat.

caption Moon Pie. source PetFinder

Was this chihuahua terrier mix named for the classic MoonPie confection? We’re not sure, but Moon Pie seems like a treat, and he and his brother, Woody, like to eat cheese, snuggle, and stroll around their Seattle neighborhood.

Meet Norma Jean the cockatiel from Pineville, North Carolina.

caption Norma Jean. source PetFinder

Norma Jean the cockatiel hails from Pineville, North Carolina, and loves to hang out and ask, “Whatcha’ doing?”

Salazar, the snake from Washington, DC, will charm “Harry Potter” fans.

caption Salazar. source PetFinder

Most likely named for Salazar Slytherin, founder of the Slytherin house in “Harry Potter,” this male snake is from Washington, DC. But you don’t have to be a fan of the fantasy series to be charmed by Salazar.

Rod Stewart the miniature horse from Cumming, Georgia, is a diva.

caption Rod Stewart. source PetFinder

Introducing Rod Stewart, a miniature horse from Cumming, Georgia. The 13-year-old has amazing hair just like the rockstar – and can be a bit of a diva at times, according to his profile.

From Waterford, Virginia, Cindershella is a turtle out of a fairytale.

caption Cindershella. source PetFinder

Cindershella may be the best turtle name we’ve ever heard. This male red-eared slider from Waterford, Virginia, loves basking on his rock and begging for food.

Oopsie is a pot-bellied pig mix from Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

caption Oopsie. source PetFinder

You won’t be saying “oops” if you decide to adopt Oopsie the pot-bellied pig mix from Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. She’s house-trained, loves snoozing in bed, and enjoys the great outdoors.

Pumba the Guinea pig from Moore, Oklahoma, has a brother named Timon.

caption Pumba. source PetFinder

Pumba, a hairless guinea pig known as a skinny pig, resembles Pumba the warthog from “The Lion King.” He likes to live that “Hakuna Matata” life with his brother, Timon.

