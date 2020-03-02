The best new products we saw at the 2020 Global Pet Expo

source Illustration from Global Pet Expo; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

We attended this year’s Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida, to check out products from more than 1,000 companies, including Petmate, Outward Hound, NOBL Royal Pet, Ruffwear, Purina, Muttluks, and more.

This year’s highlights included popular gear that got big upgrades, clever designs from emerging brands, and high-quality basics to make pet care easier.

Here are the best products for cats, dogs, birds, and small animals that we saw at this year’s show.

Global Pet Expo, one of the pet industry’s largest trade shows, wrapped up last Friday. More than 1,000 pet companies from around the world gathered in Orlando, Florida, to showcase products for nearly every kind of pet, including dogs, cats, small animals, birds, fish, and reptiles.

This year’s standouts ran the gamut from basic pet care like litter mats, bowls, and grooming supplies to innovative pet toys, gear, and food. And because companies know that our pets really are part of the family, they also leaned heavily into products geared toward enrichment, safety, and pets with special needs.

Absent were the biggest names in pet tech that showcased new products at this year’s CES, including Automated Pet Care Products, SpotOn, iKuddle, Whistle, and Sure Petcare. We hope to check out their offerings in the near future.

Treats and other wellness products containing CBD also had a strong showing, but we have not included them in this roundup because there is insufficient research evaluating the safety and risks of CBD for pets. We recommend consulting your veterinarian if you’re interested in learning more about products containing CBD.

22 best pet products from the 2020 Global Pets Expo:

The best dog food innovation

source NOBL/Guardian Pet Food

NOBL Vegan Canine Food Bars, $4.99/2 oz. bar or $39.99/20 oz. 10-pack – available late March 2020

Last week, Guardian Pet Food showcased its new NOBL Vegan Canine Food Bars at the Pet Expo. The freeze-dried food bars are complete and balanced, making them an ideal on-the-go meal. The company will also introduce meat options to go along with the vegan food bars. Guardian was founded by two pet food industry veterans who aim to disrupt the industry with full transparency and nutrient-dense, highly digestible pet foods.

One of its founders, Jim Galovski, previously worked at big-name pet food brands like Blue Buffalo, Royal Canin, and Purina. His co-founder Ryan Yamka is also board certified in companion animal nutrition by the American College of Animal Sciences and a fellow with the American College of Nutrition. With their combined expertise, Guardian Pet Foods looks to be an innovative, up-and-coming player in the pet food industry.

The best cat food innovation

source Nestle Purina PetCare Company

Purina Pro Plan LiveClear, 3.2 lb. bag, $24.58 – available April 2020

After more than a decade of research, Purina has formulated the first cat food proven to reduce the allergens found in cat hair and dander. The common allergen Fel d 1 is found in cats’ saliva and is easily transferred to their fur and dander when they groom themselves. Purina discovered that a protein found in eggs can neutralize Fel d 1 in a cat’s mouth. When fed daily, Pro Plan LiveClear may reduce the number of allergens found in cat hair and dander within three weeks.

A six-month study also demonstrated that the egg ingredient is safe for cats to eat and is digested the same as other proteins. “As a cat lover and veterinarian, my focus is on the health and safety of the cats under my care. The beauty of Pro Plan LiveClear is that it reduces cat allergens in cat hair and dander without impacting the physiology of the cat,” said Kurt Venator, chief veterinary officer at Purina, in a press release. “Because scientists don’t know exactly why cats produce Fel d 1, our goal was to neutralize it rather than inhibit its production.”

The best pet bathing tool

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Aquapaw Pro, $44.95 – preorder now, shipping May 1, 2020

Kickstarter darling Aquapaw launched its ingenious pet bathing tool in 2016. Now it has enhanced its sprayer-scrubber concept by adding longer rubs and two water-pressure settings, which are ideal for larger dogs and those with thick coats. With a single button at the top of the tool, you can turn the sprayer on and off and switch between gentle and strong water-pressure settings. I found the silicone sprayer/scrubber was easy to grip with my small hand. Like the original Aquapaw, the Pro includes an 8-foot hose, shower and garden hose adapters, and limited lifetime warranty.

The best cat toy

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Nina Ottosson Puzzle & Play Toys for Cats, $19.99 to $24.99 – available late March/early April 2020

Outward Hound is releasing three puzzle toys for cats, and they are every bit as good as the Nina Ottosson line for dogs. The pegs glide smoothly along the tracks, and the flaps will easily oblige the timidest cat’s paws. That’s not to say these puzzles don’t require some serious problem-solving, but if your cat likes a challenge, I recommend checking these out.

The best mobility aid for dogs

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Walkin’ Pets Walkin’ Scooter, $179 to $199 – available now

The Walkin’ Scooter gives dogs with paralysis a new level of freedom indoors, allowing them to glide quietly and smoothly as they navigate their home. Unlike wheelchairs in which dogs must continually support themselves with their front legs, the Walkin’ Scooter brings dogs lower to the ground so they can comfortably lie down. Walkin’ Pets was awarded first place in the dog products category in this year’s New Products Showcase, a fitting tribute to a brand that innovates on behalf of our furry friends with special needs.

The best pet carrier

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

MidWest Home for Pets Day Tripper Backpack, $50 to $70 – available 2020

Leave it to MidWest, a company known for its durable, functional pet crates, to engineer a pet backpack that is lightweight, sturdy, and comfortable for both you and your pet. The top can be rolled back and secured with a snap tab so your pet can poke their head out on hikes and walks. A mesh front offers breathability and privacy and also unzips to provide a second point of entry. The backpack has generously padded straps, a hip belt, and two zippered side pockets and is available in grey, green, and blue.

The best collaboration

source Fetch for Pets/Lucas Film Ltd.

Fetch for Pets and Star Wars, $12.99 to $17.99 – available November 2020

One of the most anticipated collaborations of 2020, Fetch for Pets and Star Wars are partnering to bring the Galaxy closer to your pet than ever. Pups can match their superfan humans in exclusive franchise-themed T-shirts and tanks. Whether they’re one with the Force or have more of a Dark Side, the adorable toys reminiscent of Yoda, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and more are sure to please.

-Emily Hein, Content Production Fellow

The best cat litter product

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Fresh Kitty The Grate Litter Mat, $13.99 – new colors and shapes available summer 2020

Black mat, $13.99 to $21.99 – available now

This double-layer litter mat is currently available in two rectangular sizes, with more shapes and colors to come this summer. The top layer has deep pockets to catch litter and prevent tracking. An opening at the end of the mat allows you to pour litter trapped between the two layers back into the box. Made of EVA, it’s also water-resistant and easy to clean.

The best protective dog clothing

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Paikka Sun & Bug Shirt, $40 to $50 – available summer 2020

Finland-based Paikka launched its first jackets, food bowls, and beds just last year and is already receiving accolades for its smart Scandinavian pet designs. This lightweight, quick-drying polyester and elastane-blend shirt is treated with UV protection (UPF50+). As for bug repellant, that bold zebra print is all the protection your dog may need; in early 2019, Hungarian researchers published a study suggesting that the stripes of zebras repel insects. The machine-washable shirt is available in an impressive range of nine sizes.

The best cat tower

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Catit Vesper Rocket, $39.99 – available April 2020

On the heels of the Vesper cat tunnel comes this coordinating rocket-shaped tower that includes three levels and a lounger. It was an overwhelming favorite among the adoptable kittens hanging out at the Petmate booth last week. Its nylon fabric and sturdy metal frame can withstand the shenanigans of even the most rambunctious cats.

The best pet bed

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Petmate La-Z-Boy Outdoor Pet Beds, $49.99 to $299.99 – available spring/summer 2020

Petmate and La-Z-Boy have partnered up again, this time bringing their well-crafted pet bedding outdoors. The Adirondack Lounger ($159.99) pictured here is one of four elevated styles in a line consisting of weather-proof wood and rust-proof aluminum frames as well as mats and bolster beds. Like La-Z-Boy’s outdoor furniture and upholstery, each pet bed is resistant to UV rays, fading, water, mold, and mildew and is filled with its trademark Comfort Select fibers that maintain shape and provide evenly distributed support.

The best dog boots

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Muttluks Deluxe, set of 4 boots, $80 to $85 – available fall 2020

For outdoor adventures in deep snow, Muttluks has extended the length of its cuff and added a side-zipper opening and top cinching Velcro strap to keep forelimbs dry and warm. With the zipper, there’s no wrestling to put boots on your dog who may already be raring to go. The boots are constructed from the same water- and windproof materials as the Original Fleece-Lined Muttluks.

The best bird toys

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Penn-Plax Bird Piñatas, $6.99 to $9.99 – available June 2020

Penn-Plax has been making high-quality pet products for more than 60 years. Last week, the company revealed its latest parrot toys: piñatas designed to keep birds busy and distract them from feather-picking behavior. The unicorn and parrot piñatas are available in two sizes. Just place treats inside, hang them within your bird’s cage, and watch them peck away at the piñata.

The best cat scratcher

source Lisa Sabatini / Business Insider

Hangman Pets Wall-Mounted Tabby Shelf, $64.95 – available now

The Tabby Shelf is a durable floating cat scratcher. Known for its hanging solutions and anti-tip kits, Hangman Products designed this shelf with a cleat system that slides onto a heavy-duty wall bracket. The high-density corrugated cardboard shelf can hold up to 30 pounds, so it’s great for multicat homes, and if your cat wears down one side, you can flip the shelf over and start anew. The wall bracket, self-drilling drywall anchors, screws, and a handy level are included. All you need is a #2 Phillips screwdriver to mount it.

The best enrichment for small animals

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Oxbow Animal Health Enriched Life, $5 to $8 – available March 2020

Enrichment toys for dogs and cats have grown in popularity in recent years. Oxbow Animal Health is following suit for small animals with its Enriched Life edible toys for chinchillas, gerbils, hamsters, Guinea pigs, mice, rabbits, and rats. Though it rolled out the line last year, this month will see the addition of candy- and gift-themed treats made from natural materials like North American timothy hay and air-dried apples and carrots.

The best cat bowl

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Necoichi Extra Wide Raised Cat Food Bowl Necoichi, $19.99 – available now

The newest bowl from Japan-based specialty cat products maker Necoichi was designed with a cat’s health first in mind. A wide, shallow porcelain bowl set on a pedestal, it reduces whisker fatigue and prevents neck strain, making it a great choice for senior cats. An inner lip also keeps food from falling over the edges during mealtime. Like all Necoichi bowls, it’s adorned with the brand’s signature whimsical paw prints.

The best dog leash

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Nite Ize Nitedog Rechargeable LED Leash, $29.99 – available now

This 5-foot rechargeable LED leash with integrated optical fiber stays lit for up to 6.5 hours. Sturdy yet flexible, the water-resistant leash has a generously padded handle and doesn’t feel too heavy. Two LED lights illuminate the leash via steady or flash mode and are powered on via a button on the anchor directly below the handle. The leash takes approximately 1.25 hours to charge via a Micro USB cable.

The best water bottle for dogs

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Highwave AutoDogMug Leak-Tight, $15 to $20 – available now

The popular AutoDogMug is now available in three sizes (15, 22, and 44 ounces) and a range of colors. The magic of this bottle is in its leak-tight spout. Simply squeeze water into the attached bowl and hold it while your dog drinks. When you release your grip, the water drains back into the bottle.

The best accessory for hiking with your dog

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Ruffwear Pack Out Bag, price unknown – available summer 2020

Bring along this convenient pouch the next time you hit the trail with your dog. The bag includes a pouch to hold full waste bags between drop points and a separate compartment for unused bags. Attach it to your backpack or waistband with the integrated clip, or wear it on the included adjustable belt.

The best fetch dog toy

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

P.L.A.Y. Zoomie Rex, $9.50 to $15.50 – available now

Certified B Corp P.L.A.Y. partnered with a US manufacturer to create this line of certified nontoxic toys made from an eco-friendly thermoplastic elastomer. There are three designs (Incrediball, Fantastug, and Infinidisc) to suit your dog’s play style. Thanks to their buoyancy, they are great for beach and pool play. Each model is available in two sizes, three colors, and is dishwasher safe.

The best plush dog toy

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

West Paw Rowdies With HardyTex Fur, $18.95 to $22.95 – available now

If your dog has a knack for destroying plushies in day’s (or minute’s) time, one of these machine-washable plush squeakers may be in order. The plush has reinforced mesh backing, so it’s less likely that you’ll find Rowdies’ remains scattered about your home. Even better, West Paw offers a one-time refund or replacement per product if something goes awry.

The best aquarium

source Lisa Sabatini/Business Insider

Marina iGlo, 18-gallon kit, $39.99 to $79.99 – available May 2020

Marina’s iGlo aquarium kits are truly a marvel. Available in 2.65, 5, and 10-gallon capacities, each comes with everything you need to create an underwater fluorescent seascape. This spring, Marina will release its biggest kit to date, an 18-gallon tank complete with orange fluorescent edging, filter cartridges, aquarium cover with feeding port, blue and white LED black lighting, an aquarium background, thermometer, and Marina’s signature iGlo decor, plants, and galaxy gravel.