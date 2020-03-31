The best pharmacy delivery services

source PillPack/Facebook

Commuting to and from your local pharmacy to refill medication isn’t always a viable option – especially if you need to stay away from large crowds and safeguard your health.

Thankfully, there are plenty of prescription delivery services that offer same-day, next-day, or same-week shipping of prescription medications, allowing you to refill what you need from the comfort of your home.

Along with third-party services like PillPack or ZipDrug, many drug store pharmacies like Walgreens or CVS offer their own prescription delivery service – and the perk often comes standard to existing customers.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, and a rise in demand for delivery services, some of the delivery estimates for each service in this guide may actually be longer than what’s listed.

At a time when we’re all taking steps to self-quarantine and socially distance ourselves from others, it should come as no surprise that delivery services are seeing a surge in business. Companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates have benefited from the current state of affairs, bringing our favorite foods, beverages, and even groceries directly to our doors.

Those services are making it much easier to weather the storm, allowing many people to remain inside and away from large crowds, potentially safeguarding their health in the process. But what about those who need to venture out to the pharmacy in order to have an important prescription filled?

According to reports, those with preexisting health conditions are more susceptible to the coronavirus, making any public outings potentially dangerous. Thankfully, prescription delivery services are a viable option, with several companies offering ways of getting your medication directly to you.

In fact, there’s a good chance the pharmacy you already use provides some form of home delivery – even if you aren’t already taking advantage of it. Here’s a rundown of how you can get your prescriptions brought straight to your home.

PillPack

source PillPack/Facebook

PillPack is a full-service pharmacy that handles all your prescription needs, while also delivering your order directly to your door. But home delivery is just one of the things that makes this service so compelling. It also organizes your medications and packages them together based on the time of day they should be taken.

This is a level of convenience that generally isn’t found in local pharmacies and is highly useful for those with a hectic schedule. It’s also handy for seniors who may get confused about which drugs they need to take at any given time.

Getting started with PillPack requires creating an account on the company’s website and providing a comprehensive list of your medication. Next, it asks for the contact info for your doctor, as well as your insurance information, and prompts you to input payment method.

After that, the PillPack staff takes over, coordinating your prescriptions, packaging the medications, and scheduling all shipments. Refills are handled automatically, and pharmacists are available 24/7 to assist with any questions. Price for the service varies depending on the medications being filled but delivery is always included free of charge.

ZipDrug

source ZipDrug/Facebook

At ZipDrug, the goal is to match health plans and customers with top pharmacies to the benefit of everyone involved. The idea behind this online and app-based service is to find pharmacies that are offering particular medications at the best prices, then match them with patients who need those prescriptions. Once a connection is made, that pharmacy then packages and ships the drugs directly to the customer, automatically providing refills as needed.

The catch is that ZipDrug currently only operates in 24 states, so it isn’t available to everyone just yet. However, for those who can take advantage of the service, you’ll not only end up saving money, you’ll be able to get your medications sent directly to your door, too.

Capsule

source Capsule/Facebook

Capsule is another full-featured online pharmacy that fills prescriptions and automatically handles refills when needed. The service even comes with same-day delivery – provided you live in New York City, the only area it currently operates in (somewhat limiting its usefulness for the majority). However, if you do live inside Capsule’s coverage area, it promises to deliver your medications within two hours – something no other option on this list can claim.

Signing up for the service is quick and easy, too. All major insurance providers are accepted and Capsule says your co-pay won’t change. The company’s staff of pharmacists can be reached via text message, email, and chat 24/7, answering any questions you might have or providing a quick consultation. The company even coordinates with your doctor’s office and insurance company, eliminating the hassles that come with handling those tasks yourself.

AllianceRX Walgreens Prime

source AllianceRX Walgreens + Prime

If you couldn’t tell by the name, AllianceRX Walgreens Prime is owned and operated by the Walgreens brand. As with any pharmacy, customers can request to have their prescriptions filled using the service, which offers free home delivery as one of its benefits.

The company’s website gives users the ability to track their orders, get information on the medications they’re using, and even purchase a 90-day supply of any reoccurring prescriptions they have. A 24-hour helpline provides information and assistance as needed and the AllianceRX staff works with your doctors and insurance provider to ensure the entire process runs smoothly.

AllianceRX is particularly useful if your prescription is a harder to find specialty medication. In fact, the company specializes in those kinds of drugs and usually has most medications on hand and ready to ship. Items that take a few days for your local pharmacy to track down are often sent to your door the next day using this service.

Walgreens Express

source Walgreens

You don’t have to switch over to AllianceRX to get free home delivery from Walgreens, however. The local Walgreens store you’ve frequented for years can continue to handle your prescription needs, while still delivering your medications directly to you.

Walgreens Express handles all deliveries, is completely free, and even provides text message alerts to keep you informed of when they’ll arrive. In most cases, deliveries come the next day, although there can be a delay of an additional day or two depending on the type of medication you need.

Walgreens offers other delivery options, as well. Customers who order from the company’s website get free standard delivery but that could take anywhere from 5 to 10 business days to arrive. Expedited shipping gets the order to your door in two days but costs an additional $12.95, while overnight delivery is available for $19.95.

CVS Pharmacies

source CVS

Not to be outdone by its biggest rival, CVS Pharmacies also offers its own delivery service. The main difference here is that in most cases, the company gets your prescription to you on the same day, provided the medication is on hand in one of its local stores.

Better yet, if you need anything else from CVS – say cough drops, tissues, or cotton swabs – you can get those items delivered, too, all at no extra cost. Text messages and alerts via the CVS app (iOS/Android) keep you informed of the status of your order and even let you know when it’s out for delivery.

All purchases of $35 or more made via the CVS website also include free delivery. However, those orders can take 1 to 4 days to arrive, so keep that in mind if you’re filling a prescription online.

Walmart

source Walmart

Walmart’s in-store pharmacies don’t offer home delivery but orders for medication placed on the company’s website do ship to your door free of charge. Those shipments are sent via First Class Mail and can take 7 to 10 business days to arrive. This is a bit slower than most of the competition but Walmart makes up for it by offering low-cost prescriptions that can often save customers money.

Still, if you need your medication in a hurry, even the Walmart website recommends dropping into one of its local stores in order to have your prescription filled in a prompter fashion. If you’re looking to avoid long lines and potential crowds however, that may not be the best option.

Costco

source Costco

Costco members are eligible to get prescriptions filled at both in-store pharmacies and from the company’s website. However, all orders placed in the company’s brick and mortar stores are not eligible for delivery and must be picked up in person.

Conversely, orders placed online are shipped to the customer’s door, although it could take some time for the medication to arrive. Costco says it takes 1 to 4 days just to process an order, with shipping times adding even more time on top of that. Those who opt for free shipping can expect their prescriptions to arrive in 6 to 14 days via the U.S. postal service. Upgrading to 3-day service via UPS costs $10.95, while 2-day service is priced at $3 more.

As with other pharmaceutical outlets on this list, Costco handles automatic prescription refills if needed. An online account must first be created in order to use the service.

Target

source Target

The pharmacies that are located inside Target stores are operated by CVS, so free delivery is an option from these outlets as well. As noted above, most deliveries take place on the same day, with occasional next-day service depending on the medications prescribed.

Of note, Target also offers same day delivery on many items that are found in its stores but those shipments are handled independently of any prescription deliveries. At the moment, the company is also facing a very high demand for some products, which may take much longer to arrive at your home.

Local pharmacies

If you don’t use any of these large, nationwide pharmacies and prefer to support local stores instead, those businesses may offer delivery services, as well. When placing an order at a local pharmacy, don’t hesitate to ask if delivery is available.

If such a service exists, it’s likely it won’t be free but the level of convenience it brings may be worth paying extra just to ensure you safely receive your medications in a timely fashion.