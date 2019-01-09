The best phone accessory we saw at CES 2019

source Nura

The Nuraloop earphones are the best mobile accessories I saw at CES 2019.

They’re essentially a mobile and portable version of one of my most highly reviewed pairs of headphones, the original Nuraphones.

They contain the same personalized audio tech that made the original Nuraphones so great.

The mobile accessory I was most interested in at CES 2019 was the new pair of Nuraloop earphones created by the young Australian audio company, Nura.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Nuraloop earphones will contain the same personalized audio-tuning technology that made the original Nuraphone headphones so good. The personalized audio tuning via the Nura app measures how your ears hear and whether you’re overly or under-sensitive to certain frequencies. The app then adjusts the settings in the headphones, and you get amazing sound quality as a result.

source BI Graphics

The one gripe I had about the original Nuraphones was that they were rather large and heavy, which wasn’t conducive to mobile use while out and about and commuting. But the Nuraloop are set to fix that with wireless earbuds that Nura says will have “all-day” battery life.

The Nuraloops will also come with active noise-cancelling, the new Bluetooth 5 standard for longer range, water-resistance, and even a headphone cable and headphone jack for times when you need a wired connection, like on an airplane.

source Nura

I’m looking forward to trying these out, especially if they’re anything like the original Nuraphone headphones.

What it is: Wireless earphones.

Who makes it: A young Australian audio company called Nura.

Why it’s the best: It’s one of the few headphones capable of automatically personalizing the way music sounds according to your specific hearing. They’re also a mobile version of my favorite pair of headphones, the Nuraphones.

Where and when you can get it: The Nuraloops will be available “later in the year” from Nura’s website.

How much it will cost: No official pricing as of yet.