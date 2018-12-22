The year in photos: From passionate protests to technologies of the future, the best photos from Business Insider in 2018

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider’s photo coverage has spanned far and wide this year – from North Carolina to San Francisco, startup CEOs, livid protesters, family sedans, and chocolate bars.

We’ve documented the outcries of people and movements in the streets. We’ve shadowed those who serve and protect. We’ve toured businesses that could disrupt entire industries and clinics that can change the future. We’ve tasted new foods, tried new gadgets, and viewed new art.

It’s been quite a year, and we’ve seen it all – here’s some of the best work we’ve done in 2018.

All photos are by Daniel Brown, Katie Canales, Sarah Jacobs, Hollis Johnson, and Jessica Tyler.

‘NRA sashay away’: 175,000 people took to the streets for New York City’s ‘March for Our Lives’ rally.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

See more photos here.

I tried electric shock therapy —and it was one of the wildest experiences I’ve ever had in a workout.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

People have mocked Silicon Valley’s favorite meal replacement as being out of touch — now its new CEO is determined to win over skeptics who shop at Walmart.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

This psychedelic, Instagram-worthy art exhibit was co-designed by Hollywood royalty — take a look inside.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

See more photos here.

We stayed in one of the largest pyramids in the world, a Bass Pro Shops-owned lodge filled with alligators, swamps, and rumors of an ancient curse. Here’s what it was like.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

Take a tour of Chicago’s most expensive neighborhood, which is home to a 120-year-old restaurant and a street full of diamond shops.

See more photos here.

I’m on the ground for Tropical Storm Florence, which has caused catastrophic flooding and damage. Here’s what I’m seeing.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

See more photos here.

‘I can’t feel my body right now’: Goldman Sachs held its annual Wiffle ball tournament and it got a little competitive

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

The Kia Stinger is Business Insider’s 2018 Car of the Year.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

We compared the UK’s favorite chocolate to the version that’s sold in the US — and we were surprised by what we found.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

See more photos here.

A top movie actor reveals how he learns different accents.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

Protesters in San Francisco dumped a huge pile of scooters in the street and blocked 11 tech buses — and then things got tense.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

See more photos here.

The co-founder of By Chloe, the chain that wants to be the McDonald’s of vegan fast food, just opened a new restaurant. Here’s what it’s like to eat there.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

See more photos here.

Hudson Yards is the most expensive real-estate development in US history. Here’s what it’s like inside the $25 billion neighborhood.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

See more photos here.

I went on a Border Patrol ride-along in one of the most heavily crossed areas on the US-Mexico border — here’s what happened.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

See more photos here.

Mount Sinai teamed up with the designers who created projects for Nike and Beyonce to build a futuristic, new clinic — and it’s reimagining how healthcare is delivered.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

See more photos here.

This $200 ring packs every fitness-tracking feature you’d want into a tiny package — here’s what it can do.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

We went inside Manhattan’s newest luxury marijuana dispensary on Fifth Avenue — and it’s stunning.

See more photos here.

7 big health myths that were debunked in 2018.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

‘Amazon has got to go’: Protesters swarmed City Hall as New York’s city council held a contentious hearing about Amazon’s HQ2 deal.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

See more photos here.

We compared Ben & Jerry’s vegan ice cream with a trendy company that is trying to compete with it — and the winner was clear.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

See more photos here.

I spent an entire day with top chefs and culinary leaders from around the world — this is what they served us from brunch to the after-party.

See more photos here.

Popeyes is serving chicken wings covered with 24-karat gold flakes, and they are shockingly good.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

Activists marched outside of the Salesforce headquarters in San Francisco to protest the company’s contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

See more photos here.

We tried to buy generic Viagra online from Hims and failed — here’s how it went down.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

We went inside 3 of the most beautiful bars in New York City — and the winner was clear.

caption Bartender at Nobu Downtown source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

See more photos here.

San Francisco’s new $2.2 billion transit center, the ‘Grand Central Station of the West,’ is officially open to the public — take a look around.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

See more photos here.

A day in Chico, California: Photos show how survivors are helping each other cope and keep warm after their harrowing escapes from the Camp Fire.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

See more photos here.

The iPhone XS Max is an absolutely gorgeous phone, but it proves that bigger isn’t always better.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

See more photos here.

This $59 million penthouse in New York City’s priciest zip code has a living room the size of a museum and perfect views of the Empire State Building and One World Trade.

See more photos here.