The best ‘Monday Night Football’ game of all time produced 29 gorgeous photos including one of Jared Goff’s epic layup celebration

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams faced off in a “Monday Night Football” contest for the ages.

Both teams entered Monday with a 9-1 record as well as young, prolific quarterbacks leading high-octane offenses that had taken the rest of the league by storm through the first 10 weeks of the season. The game quickly became a duel between the third-year Rams quarterback Jared Goff and the MVP hopeful Patrick Mahomes, and by the end of the night the duo had amassed a combined 891 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Los Angeles ultimately came out on top in an incredibly exciting, down-to-the-wire 54-51 affair. The teams’ combined 105 points were the third most in an NFL game. It also marked the first time two teams ended a game with at least 50 points each.

Aside from producing some mind-boggling stats and highlight-reel-caliber plays, Monday night’s marquee matchup at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum produced some truly incredible photos. Check out some of the best of the historic night here:

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was electric even before kickoff of one of the most highly anticipated NFL matchups of the season.

With the game moved from Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca because of poor field conditions, Los Angeles Rams fans were out in full force for what had been tabbed the game of the year.

Many celebrities — including the rapper Jay Z — also made their way to the Rams’ home field to take in the marquee matchup.

The singer Robin Thicke also enjoyed the game from the stadium Monday night.

Danny Trejo — a huge Rams fan — took some time to take photos with other attendees.

As the teams readied for kickoff, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid paced the sideline.

The Rams got off to a strong start early, pushing their way downfield on the first drive of the contest.

They ultimately struck first thanks to a 7-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robert Woods.

Mahomes connected on a few short passes on his first drive but couldn’t move the Chiefs into scoring position just yet.

Goff connected with wide receiver Josh Reynolds on the following drive, putting Los Angeles up 13-0 early in the game.

Mahomes finally put Kansas City on the board after connecting with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

After the two sides started the second quarter by exchanging field goals, Kareem Hunt corralled a 21-yard pass from Mahomes and put the Chiefs up for the first time.

Linebacker Samson Ebukam put the Rams back on top with 1:50 left in the half after collecting a fumble and returning it all the way to the house.

But the Chiefs had one more drive in them, and Mahomes found Chris Conley for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Kicker Harrison Butker couldn’t connect on the point-after attempt, leaving the score tied at 23 heading into halftime.

With the score tied, the Rams looked to amp things up heading into the second half.

Goff opened up scoring in the second half with a 7-yard rush and celebrated by dunking the ball through the uprights.

But Mahomes and the Chiefs quickly stormed back.

Mahomes connected with star tight end Travis Kelce on a 4-yard pass that once again knotted the score.

After kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 33-yard field goal, Ebukam continued his impressive performance and extended the lead with a pick-six that ended the third quarter.

Lightning-fast wide receiver Tyreek Hill lost his defender and hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass that cut Los Angeles’ lead to three with 12:04 remaining.

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston stripped the ball from Goff, and defensive end Allen Bailey ran the ball back for a touchdown that put the Chiefs up for the first time since the second quarter.

Tight end Gerald Everett reclaimed the lead for Los Angeles with 9:38 to play.

Nearly seven minutes later, Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley scored on a 27-yard touchdown.

On the following drive, Gerald Everett once again made his way into the end zone, putting the Rams ahead by three with 1:49 left to play.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters pulled in an interception on a pass intended for Conley with 1:28 left on the clock.

Peters — a former member of the Chiefs — pointed toward the Kansas City bench after snagging the pass.

The Chiefs had the opportunity to tie the game with a field goal or win with a touchdown after getting the ball back with 50 seconds to go, but Mahomes threw his third interception of the night, securing the win for Los Angeles.

Mahomes and Goff threw for a combined 891 yards and 10 touchdowns in what will undoubtedly go down as one of the best “Monday Night Football” games in NFL history.

The game was money. Just ask Floyd Mayweather Jr.