The 15 best photos of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William

caption The Sussexes and the Cambridges at an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster. source Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nicknamed “the Fab Four” when they first stepped out together in 2017.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the two years that have followed.

Rumors of a rift between the couples appear to have been confirmed after they didn’t interact with each other at Harry and Markle’s final royal engagement in 2020.

However, there was a time when the couples seemed to be inseparable.

Insider has gathered the best photos of the “Fab Four,” from their first joint appearance until now.

The “Fab Four” were formed when Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William for her first royal outing on Christmas Day 2017.

The couples shared this candid moment as they were joined by other members of the family on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Middleton and Markle seemed to get along well as they walked back from church together with the rest of the family.

Here, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be seen waiting for Harry and Markle to join them at a Commonwealth Day service in 2018.

The official engagement took place just just two months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding.

Markle joined Harry, Middleton, and William’s joint charity, The Royal Foundation, that same year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children posed with the Sussexes in their official wedding portrait in May 2018.

Just a month later, the newlyweds joined William and Middleton at the Trooping the Colour parade for the Queen’s birthday in June.

It was Markle’s first ever appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Queen and the “Fab Four” were also all laughs and smiles as they appeared on the balcony together to watch a flypast in July 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be having private chats at Wimbledon, their first joint outing, in the summer of 2018.

The group got together again for a Remembrance Day service in November…

… and then again for the annual walk to church on Christmas Day.

Harry, Markle, Middleton, and William were full of smiles as they greeted well-wishers in Sandringham.

Things came full circle for the group when they appeared at Commonwealth Day 2019 a year after their first joint appearance at the same event, when Markle hadn’t even married into the family yet.

The couples haven’t appeared at many official engagements together since then, with Commonwealth Day 2020 marking their final royal event as “the Fab Four.”

Despite sitting just a row away from each other at this service, they didn’t appear to greet each other or speak before or during the ceremony.

However, it’s still possible they could make amends privately, and appear together at non-official events once “Megxit” is finalized next month.

