Sure you could bring all your picnic foods in a boring shopping bag, but why would you when you can use a cute picnic basket instead?

Our top pick is the Picnic at Ascot Collapsible Picnic Basket because it comes with everything you need for an enjoyable picnic – minus the food, of course.

The weather is fine, the afternoon is open, and you’ve got the best recipe for chicken salad – Conditions are perfect for a picnic. Whether you’re setting out with your family, planning a romantic outing for two plus a bottle of champagne, or even enjoying a meal on your own, dining in the great outdoors is a terrific and time-tested way to enjoy the pleasant weather of spring or summer.

But you need some way to carry your food, drink, and utensils to your destination, and that’s where picnic baskets come into play. Sure, you could just toss your lunch into a bag or tote, or use a plastic cooler, but where’s the fun in that? Whether you want traditional wicker or something a bit more modern, a good picnic basket signals that something special is on the agenda – It’s not just eating outside, it’s a celebration.

Here at Insider Picks, we’re always up for a picnic, so we decided to assemble a list of the best picnic baskets for every need.

Here are the best picnic baskets you can buy in 2019:

The best picnic basket overall

source Picnic at Ascot

Why you’ll love it: If you’re looking for a durable, easily cleaned picnic basket that’s perfect for anywhere from the beach to Shakespeare in the Park, you can’t go wrong with the Picnic at Ascot Collapsible Picnic Basket.

It’s not made of traditional picnic-basket wicker, but it’s easy to overlook that when you consider all that the Picnic at Ascot Collapsible Picnic Basket has to offer. This fully insulated, leak-proof, and zipped-shut basket has an aluminum frame, padded handles, and heavy-duty polyester canvas fabric on the outside.

It carries up to 65 pounds of food and drink, which should be more than enough for your average picnic. The picnic basket also includes four sets of stainless steel cutlery, plates, napkins, and acrylic wine glasses.

When the fun is over, it’s super easy to clean – Just give the basket a quick wipe-down and then fold it flat for storage.

This is the number-one pick of The Wirecutter. The reviewer praised the basket’s included glass, plates, flatware, and napkins. He also liked that the Picnic at Ascot Collapsible Picnic Basket folds flat when you’re done using it and it’s nice and roomy, so you can fit everything you want inside.

Pros: Folds flat for storage, durable design, comfortable to carry

Cons: A bit small if you want bring a lot of food for four people, although it’s plenty roomy for two or three.

The best traditional picnic basket

source Picnic Time

Why you’ll love it: If memories of childhood picnics fill you with nostalgia, you’ll love the traditional style of the Picnic Time Country Picnic Basket.

The Picnic Time Country Picnic Basket is as traditional as can be. It’s just the sort of “pic-a-nic basket” Yogi Bear loved to steal and Dorothy used to carry her little dog Toto. It doesn’t include place settings, but it has lots of room for your own plates and utensils, as well as your food and drinks.

The basket is made of sturdy, hand-woven willow, and is fully lined with a cotton/poly red-and-white-gingham fabric that removes for cleaning. The poplar wood lid is split so you can lift each side individually, and when closed, makes a handy table for your drinks. The handle is wicker and very durable, but not padded, so it might weigh a bit heavy on your hands if the basket is fully loaded.

You’re probably not going to choose this basket if you have a long walk to your picnic site, but it’s a lovely basket for a picnic at the park, an outdoor amphitheater, or even for dining in your own backyard.

Pros: Traditional style, roomy interior, reasonable price

Cons: Does not include place settings

The best backpack picnic basket

source VonShef

Why you’ll love it: Combine a picnic basket with a backpack, and you get the ingenious VonShef Picnic Backpack.

You could file the VonShef Picnic Backpack under “Things picnickers in the old days wish they had,” and appreciate today’s ability to carry everything you need for a picnic while leaving your hands free to carry other things or hold onto your sweetie’s – or your child’s – hand.

It may not be the traditional design, but we dare say the VonShef Picnic Backpack is even better. A roomy, fully insulated food storage compartment keeps your sandwiches cool, and the padded, adjustable shoulder straps make it easy to carry a lot of food. The bag also has a carrying handle on top and heavy-duty polyester canvas fabric that easily wipes clean.

You also get place settings for four people, including plastic plates, stainless steel utensils, cotton napkins, and plastic wine glasses. To sweeten the deal, it also comes with salt and pepper shakers, a small cutting board for cheese or bread, a butter knife, and a bottle opener, plus a fleece blanket with waterproof backing and a detachable insulated wine cooler.

Pros: Backpack design makes the basket easy to carry, includes plenty of accessories

Cons: None to speak of, unless you prefer a traditionally styled picnic basket

The best picnic basket on wheels

source Freeport Park

Why you’ll love it: You’ll be the envy of everyone at the concert in the park when you roll up with the Freeport Park Picnic Basket for Four.

If your heart is willing, but your back says, “No thanks,” to lugging a heavily loaded picnic basket to an outdoor play, concert, or equestrian event, you’ll appreciate the ingenious design of the Freeport Park Picnic Basket for Four. This traditionally styled and well-stocked-for-four picnic basket has a sturdy frame, four wheels, and a 36-inch retractable handle, just like your favorite wheelie suitcase.

Beautifully styled wicker on the outside, the inside of the basket’s food compartment is insulated for either hot or cold foods and has enough space for all the fruit, finger sandwiches, and munchies you and three friends want to pack.

The picnic basket includes four sets of stainless steel cutlery, ceramic plates, plastic wine glasses, and cotton napkins, along with a wooden cutting board, cheese knife, salt and pepper shakers, corkscrew, tablecloth, and separate wine tote. Whew, all that, and your back will still feel good by the time you reach your picnic site.

Pros: No need to carry a heavy basket, fully loaded with accessories, beautiful style

Cons: A few buyers felt the food compartment was too small, expensive

The best picnic basket for two

source Picnic Time

Why you’ll love it: When it’s just you and your significant other, the Picnic Time Piccadilly Willow Picnic Basket is just the right size for two.

There’s no need to lug a large, heavy picnic basket if you only need a tote large enough for two people’s lunch. And that’s just what you get, along with traditional picnic basket style, with the Picnic Time Piccadilly Willow Picnic Basket.

This beauty is woven from willow and lined with red-and-white checked polyester fabric. Fill it with fruit, sandwiches, your favorite cheese, home-baked chocolate chip cookies, and a bottle of wine to have the perfect date night.

The picnic basket includes two sets of stainless steel cutlery, two melamine plates, two plastic wine glasses, and a waiter-style corkscrew.

Pros: Easy-access double lid, traditional style, nice quality accessories

Cons: Not insulated to keep food cold

The best picnic basket for a romantic date

source Picnic at Ascot

Why you’ll love it: If you aren’t having a full meal, but you want to enjoy wine and snacks, the Picnic at Ascot Wine and Cheese Cooler Bag is all you need.

When romance is in the air, wine and cheese might be all you need, and that’s just what the Picnic at Ascot Wine and Cheese Cooler Bag is designed to carry.

This isn’t a full picnic basket. It’s just large enough for one or two bottles of wine, champagne, or other bottled beverages; along with a few tidbits of your favorite cheese, fruit, or small munchies.

The bag has an adjustable shoulder strap, so go ahead and hold hands on the stroll to your picnic site. It’s made of heavy polyester canvas and fully lined to keep the contents cold. There’s even a separator to keep the two bottles from clanking against each other as you walk.

You’ll also enjoy the included two acrylic wine glasses, cheese knife, cutting board, bottle stopper, and corkscrew. The bag is available in several different colors and patterns.

Pros: Perfect for a romantic date, easy to carry, separator so bottles don’t clank together

Cons: Not large enough to carry a full meal

