The last 15 best-picture Oscar winners prove how out of touch Hollywood’s biggest night is with general audiences

caption “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” is the only movie in the last 15 years that won the best picture Oscar and was the top box office-grossing movie of that year. source New Line Cinema

It’s easy to say that the Oscars are out of touch with the regular moviegoer, but when you dive into the numbers, it’s scary how correct that general thought is.

We looked back at the lifetime domestic gross for the last 15 best-picture Oscar winners and matched those with the lifetime gross for the movies that topped those years at the box office. And only once did they match up (2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”).

In fact, most of the best picture Oscar winners didn’t crack the $100 million at the box office and only two crossed the $200 million mark – and that’s counting inflation!

But there is a chance that might change at this year’s Oscars. If “Black Panther” wins best picture, it will be the frist time since “Return of the King” that the domestic box-office winner takes home the big prize.

Note: All figures are domestic grosses only from Box Office Mojo and are added for inflation.

2017 Best Picture – “Shape of Water” $62.9 million

2017 Box Office Winner – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” $610.3 million

2016 Best Picture – “Moonlight” $28.5 million

2016 Box Office Winner – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” $545.7 million

2015 Best Picture – “Spotlight” $47 million

2015 Box Office Winner – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” $976.2 million

2014 Best Picture – “Birdman” $42.3 million

2014 Box Office Winner – “American Sniper” $389 million

2013 Best Picture – “12 Years A Slave” $62.2 million

2013 Box Office Winner – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” $461.5 million

2012 Best Picture – “Argo” $153 million

2012 Box Office Winner – “The Avengers” $694.2 million

2011 Best Picture – “The Artist” $50.9 million

2011 Box Office Winner – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” $433.3 million

2010 Best Picture – “The King’s Speech” $155.2 million

2010 Box Office Winner – “Toy Story 3” $481.6 million

2009 Best Picture – “The Hurt Locker” $20.2 million

2009 Box Office Winner – “Avatar” $866.1 million

2008 Best Picture – “Slumdog Millionaire” $171.7 million

2008 Box Office Winner – “The Dark Knight” $670.6 million

2007 Best Picture – “No Country For Old Men” $95.5 million

2007 Box Office Winner – “Spider-Man 3” $441.6 million

2006 Best Picture – “The Departed” $181.6 million

2006 Box Office Winner – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” $583.5 million

2005 Best Picture – “Crash” $76.8 million

2005 Box Office Winner – “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” $535.7 million

2004 Best Picture – “Million Dollar Baby” $141.6 million

2004 Box Office Winner – “Shrek 2” $641.5 million

2003 Best Picture – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” $555.6 million

2003 Box Office Winner – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” $555.6 million