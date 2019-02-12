The last 15 best-picture Oscar winners prove how out of touch Hollywood’s biggest night is with general audiences

- source
- New Line Cinema
It’s easy to say that the Oscars are out of touch with the regular moviegoer, but when you dive into the numbers, it’s scary how correct that general thought is.
We looked back at the lifetime domestic gross for the last 15 best-picture Oscar winners and matched those with the lifetime gross for the movies that topped those years at the box office. And only once did they match up (2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”).
In fact, most of the best picture Oscar winners didn’t crack the $100 million at the box office and only two crossed the $200 million mark – and that’s counting inflation!
But there is a chance that might change at this year’s Oscars. If “Black Panther” wins best picture, it will be the frist time since “Return of the King” that the domestic box-office winner takes home the big prize.
Note: All figures are domestic grosses only from Box Office Mojo and are added for inflation.
2017 Best Picture – “Shape of Water” $62.9 million
- source
- Fox Searchlight Pictures
2017 Box Office Winner – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” $610.3 million
- source
- Lucasfilm
2016 Best Picture – “Moonlight” $28.5 million
- source
- A24
2016 Box Office Winner – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” $545.7 million
- source
- Lucasfilm
2015 Best Picture – “Spotlight” $47 million
- source
- Open Road
2015 Box Office Winner – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” $976.2 million
- source
- Disney
2014 Best Picture – “Birdman” $42.3 million
- source
- “Birdman”/ Fox Searchlight
2014 Box Office Winner – “American Sniper” $389 million
- source
- Keith Bernstein/Warner Bros.
2013 Best Picture – “12 Years A Slave” $62.2 million
- source
- Regency Enterprises
2013 Box Office Winner – “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” $461.5 million
- source
- YouTube screencap
2012 Best Picture – “Argo” $153 million
- source
- Warner Bros.
2012 Box Office Winner – “The Avengers” $694.2 million
- source
- Marvel
2011 Best Picture – “The Artist” $50.9 million
- source
- The Weinstein Company
2011 Box Office Winner – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” $433.3 million
- source
- Warner Bros/Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
2010 Best Picture – “The King’s Speech” $155.2 million
- source
- The Weinstein Company
2010 Box Office Winner – “Toy Story 3” $481.6 million
- source
- Pixar
2009 Best Picture – “The Hurt Locker” $20.2 million
- source
- VISO Trailers / YouTube
2009 Box Office Winner – “Avatar” $866.1 million
- source
- 20th Century Fox
2008 Best Picture – “Slumdog Millionaire” $171.7 million
- source
- Fox Searchlight
2008 Box Office Winner – “The Dark Knight” $670.6 million
- source
- Warner Bros.
2007 Best Picture – “No Country For Old Men” $95.5 million
- source
- Paramount Pictures
2007 Box Office Winner – “Spider-Man 3” $441.6 million
- source
- Sony
2006 Best Picture – “The Departed” $181.6 million
- source
- Warner Bros.
2006 Box Office Winner – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” $583.5 million
- source
- Disney
2005 Best Picture – “Crash” $76.8 million
- source
- Bob Yari Productions
2005 Box Office Winner – “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” $535.7 million
- source
- Lucasfilm
2004 Best Picture – “Million Dollar Baby” $141.6 million
- source
- Warner Bros.
2004 Box Office Winner – “Shrek 2” $641.5 million
- source
- DreamWorks
2003 Best Picture – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” $555.6 million
- source
- New Line
2003 Box Office Winner – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” $555.6 million
- source
- New Line Cinema