We tested 3 pre-baked pie crusts — and the winner was clear

Many would argue that a pie’s crust is its most important attribute.

Yes, the filling plays a vital role, but the crust is what holds the pie together and serves as the dessert’s foundation.

As part of an ongoing INSIDER taste test series, we set out to find the best pre-baked pie crust for those who don’t have the time – or the patience – to make their own from scratch. Other tests we’ve done include chocolate frosting, sugar cookie dough, and diet ice cream.

The three brands we tried were:

Pillsbury

Whole Foods

Trader Joe’s

We tried each crust plain and with whipped cream. Making three separate fillings seemed a little too ambitious for us, plus, we figured that its absence would allow us to concentrate on the taste of the crust. We judged each pie crust on three criteria: taste, texture, and how easy it was to bake.

We bought all three pie crusts in grocery stores in New York City and spent anywhere from $3.99 to $4.99 for packages of two crusts.

We let the crusts sit out for over an hour before starting the baking process. This was only necessary for the Trader Joe’s crust, but we figured we would keep things consistent and do it for all three.

We started with the Whole Foods and Pillsbury crusts.

Both came with the same set of instructions: prick the bottom and sides of the crust with a fork and then bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 20 minutes.

We baked the Whole Foods crust for about 11 minutes and left the Pillsbury crust in for a couple minutes longer. As per the baking instructions, we waited until each had browned around the edges.

Meanwhile, we started on the Trader Joe’s crust. This crust was the only one of the three that didn’t already come in a baking tin.

We did as we were told and let the dough come to room temperature before baking it. But when we unrolled it, we were annoyed to find that the dough was in pieces.

What we had to work with looked nothing like the blanket of dough on the instructions that was in one piece and seemed blissfully easy to sculpt around a pie tin… which we had to purchase separately or this one.

We pieced the scraps of crust together and then molded them with our fingers so that our pie dish was sufficiently covered in dough. It certainly looked the least appealing out of three contenders when we placed it into the oven.

It seemed like the Trader Joe’s crust was made up of the most dough, so we left it in for 12 minutes, a minute longer than the maximum amount of time recommended on the instructions.

The Whole Foods crust came out looking the best by far. It was golden brown along the edges, and the middle looked perfectly baked.

One bite of the crust confirmed that it tasted as good as it looked. It was sweet, but not overwhelmingly so.

This crust was exactly what we want out of a pie crust: It tasted good enough to eat on its own, but when paired with the whipped cream, it complimented the filling instead of overwhelming it.

The Whole Foods crust was slightly crispy and flaky on the edges, while the middle was just the right amount of doughy. It had some density to it, but wasn’t under-cooked by any means.

Price: $4.99

Taste: 9/10

Texture: 10/10

Ease of baking: 10/10

Overall rating: 9.6/10

It didn’t take long for us to see that the Pillsbury crust was a letdown. A piece of the edge immediately cracked when we lightly placed it onto the counter.

The cracking only continued from there. The crust was so brittle that we couldn’t even get it to stay in one piece when we cut into it.

However, it tasted great — a lot like shortbread, actually — but unfortunately the texture was completely off.

There was no doughiness or flakiness to this crust. We felt like we were eating a cookie and not pie crust. Although it was just as easy to bake as the Whole Foods crust, it failed in its role of providing a good foundation for a filling.

Price: $3.99

Taste: 8/10

Texture: 3/10

Ease of baking: 10/10

Overall rating: 7/10

The Trader Joe’s crust came out looking the most homemade — possibly because of the very unprofessional way we pieced the scraps of dough together to create it.

We realized after we took the crust out of the oven that we had forgotten to prick it with a fork before baking it, which probably explains why the center of the crust wasn’t as cooked as we would have liked it to be.

The Trader Joe’s crust seemed to be lacking in flavor. It was buttery, but otherwise bland compared to the two others — there wasn’t much sweetness to it.

While the crust’s edges were cooked just right, the middle was somewhat under-cooked and a little too doughy for our liking.

This crust would have had to have a near-perfect taste and texture to justify the extra work required to prepare it. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The taste was too plain and the texture a little too chewy (though we did forget to prick the center pre-bake).

All we had to do with the Pillsbury and Whole Foods crusts was pop them into the oven – they didn’t even need to be defrosted. With the Trader Joe’s crust, we had to buy a pie tin, defrost the dough, and then mold it into the tin.

Price: $3.99

Taste: 7/10

Texture: 7/10

Ease of baking: 3/10

Overall rating: 5/10

The Verdict: Whole Foods’ crust was the clear winner in this taste test. While it was the most expensive out of the three crusts, its texture was just right, it tasted the best, and it was super easy to bake.

Pillsbury took second place because it tasted better than Trader Joe’s, and we think its brittleness can be fixed by baking it for a shorter amount of time.

More than its taste or texture, the extra steps required to bake Trader Joe’s crust is what landed it in last place. Had we not forgotten to prick the crust before baking it, we’re sure the crust would have come out more evenly baked.

However, those who buy pre-baked pie crusts are usually doing so for the convenience of being able to unwrap it and pop it right into the oven. You can’t do this with the Trader Joe’s crust, and although it cost the same as the Pillsbury crust, it didn’t come with a pie tin.

