The 10 most popular pies in the US

caption This baked sweet potato pie from The Salty Donut in Miami, FL, comes in eighth on the list. source The Salty Donut — Artisanal Donut Shoppe & Coffee Bar/Facebook

UberEATS ranked the most popular pies in the US.

Baltimore Bomb Pie from Dangerously Delicious Pies in Washington, DC, reigns supreme.

Some people’s obsession with pi can get pretty irrational. But pie? That makes perfect sense.

Whether they’re sweet dessert pastries or savory side dishes, pies are a staple of Thanksgiving tables across the US.

UberEATS compiled the most popular pies across the country. Here are the 10 pies that people can’t get enough of.

10. Cinnabread Pie — Woodstocks in San Diego, CA

9. Baked Sweet Potato Pie — The Salty Donut in Miami, FL

8. S’mores Pie — Butter & Scotch in New York, NY

7. Salted Caramel Pie — Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop & Cafe in Miami, FL

6. Salted Caramel French Toast Pie — Dangerously Delicious Pies in Washington, DC

5. Apple Pie — Checkers in New York City

4. Earl Grey Pie — Republic of Pie in Los Angeles, CA

3. Chocolate Peanut Butter Chess Pie — Dangerously Delicious Pies in Washington, DC

2. Cinnamon Apple Pie — Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen in Washington, DC

1. Baltimore Bomb Pie — Dangerously Delicious Pies in Washington, DC

