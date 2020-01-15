A good pillow means a good night’s sleep. We reviewed dozens of pillows to narrow down the choices to the ones you’ll love best.

The Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow is our top pick, because it offers the comfortable “sinking in” sensation of a traditional memory foam pillow without the excessive heat or firmness that can be a problem with solid foam.

In ancient times, a carved stone was considered a very comfortable and supportive pillow, but in today’s world, you’re probably looking for something a bit softer. Luckily, you’ve got a lot more to choose from than the people of ancient times.

There’s a nearly dizzying array of pillows on display in any bed-and-bath shop, or on the virtual shelves of your favorite online home store. That can make it a bit difficult to choose the best pillow for your needs. Is memory foam best? How about down? Or maybe you’re confused about all the different shapes: standard, contour, bolster. Well, have no fear, because we’ve done the research for you.

While ultimately, there is no “best for everyone” pillow – personal preference plays a huge part in determining the pillow you’ll like the most – we checked out all the top recommendations from consumer buying websites, listened to what pillow buyers had to say, and even tried out some of the pillows ourselves to bring you the pillows most likely to send you off to the land of Nod comfortably.

Here are the best pillows for your bed:

Updated on 1/15/2020 by Jen Gushue: Updated picks, prices, links, and formatting.

The best pillow overall

source Coop Home Goods

The Premium Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow from Coop Home Goods will have you sleeping like a baby with its perfect support and variable firmness.

“Ahhh.” That’s the sigh of contentment you’ll utter as your weary head meets the Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow. It offers the support and comfortable “sinking in” sensation of a traditional memory foam pillow, but none of the excessive heat or firmness that can be a problem with solid foam. It’s also our top pick overall in our memory foam pillow buying guide.

What makes the Coop Home Goods pillow particularly wonderful is that it’s adjustable. You can unzip the inner pillow cover to add or remove foam until the pillow is just the way you like it. It’s also hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant, so you won’t wake up sniffly or congested. When it’s time to clean the pillow, no problem – just toss it in your washing machine and dryer. We recommend that you add another pillow or a blanket to balance the load, along with a couple of clean tennis balls to help fluff up the foam.

Coop Home Goods’ proprietary shredded memory foam is CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it’s guaranteed to be free of chemicals and toxins you really don’t want to sleep with, such as formaldehyde, lead, mercury, ozone depleters, PBDEs, phthalates, and TCEP flame retardants. Manufactured in California, the pillow has a 30-day guarantee, so if you don’t love it, you can return it with no questions asked.

We combed through customer reviews, and while most were positive, we did come across a few that mentioned the pillow’s odor, which can be strong initially but fades away within a day or two.

The Premium Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow has a polyester/bamboo cover that is cool and comfortable for sleep, and it’s easily removed for washing. Inside, there’s an interlock knit cover to contain the foam. Both covers have zippers so you can access the foam for easy adjustment.

Pros: Adjustable loft, very supportive and comfortable, not too hot

Cons: Some initial odor, you have to let it expand from vacuum-sealed packaging

The best budget pillow

source Smart Home Bedding

If you want excellent support and comfort at an equally great price, the two-set Le’vista Hotel Collection Pillow is what you’ve been dreaming of.

Just because a pillow is inexpensive doesn’t mean it can’t also be comfortable. The Le’vista Hotel Collection Pillow (formerly Smart Home Bedding Super Plush Pillow) definitely qualifies on both counts. The fill is a down alternative, meaning it has a similar feel to goose down, but it is made of a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend. While nothing perfectly matches the cloudlike feel of genuine down, this two-pillow pack comes pretty close.

The pillows are densely filled, so the support is fairly firm, yet with the soft give that is a hallmark of down. You’ll also appreciate the fill’s resistance to dust mites and other allergens. Even better for allergy sufferers, you can toss this pillow into the washing machine and dryer without any ill effects or loss of loft.

Nothing is perfect, however, and we did come across a few buyer reviews complaining that the pillows flattened out sooner than expected, and some people said they were too hard.

Pros: Inexpensive, good support, hypoallergenic

Cons: Flatten out, some feel they are too hard

The best hybrid pillow

source Leesa

The Leesa Hybrid Pillow combines the best of both worlds with a firm gel pillow base and a soft quilted top layer.

The Leesa Hybrid pillow is the perfect pillow for anyone who wants the firm support of a memory foam pillow and the soft cushy feel of a down pillow at the same time. The combination seems impossible, but Leesa has done it.

The Hybrid Pillow has a down-like quilted pocket layer on one side, a firmer, ventilated gel comfort layer on the other side, and a removable pillow insert between these two layers. The multi-layered approach makes this a very customizable pillow.

You can take the quilted pillowtop part off and use the firmer pillow base, you can flip it over and sleep on the cool gel side, or you can take the firm center out and just use the fluffy quilted top as your pillow.

I’ve been sleeping on this pillow for months now and I love it. The gel pillow base is firm enough to make me feel like I’m still sleeping on my memory foam pillow, but the soft, quilted down alternative topper makes it more comfortable to rest my head on the pillow at night. I’m a side sleeper, so I need support, but sometimes my very firm memory foam pillow can hurt my ears if I stay on one side for too long (the human head is heavy!)

I’m not the only person who loves this pillow, either. Several other Insider Picks staffers tried it and loved it. Nonbiased Reviews also recommends it highly.

The only real downside here is that this pillow is on the expensive side. However, given how versatile it is and the fact that it will last you for years, it’s well worth the price. It’s also not a huge risk because you can use it for 100 nights and if you decide it’s not right, you can return it – no questions asked.

If you still have qualms, Leesa’s philanthropy should assuage your concerns a bit. The pillow is part of Leesa’s One-Ten Program, in which one pillow is donated for every 10 sold.

Pros: Firm pillow base, soft pillow top, adjustable design, cooling gel layer, 100 night trial

Cons: Expensive

The best down pillow

source Royal Hotel

Down isn’t just for the birds. The Royal Hotel Goose Down Pillow is so feathery-soft, you’ll dream you’re sleeping in the clouds.

Some inferior down pillows are really stuffed mostly with feathers. That means you run the risk of being poked by a stray quill. Plus, feathers are not as soft and fluffy as down. The Royal Hotel Goose Down Pillow is filled with 100% goose down, which is much fluffier than less desirable duck down, so you’ll enjoy a luxuriously comfortable night of sleep.

Royal Hotel doesn’t skimp on the down, either. With a 750 fill power and 35-ounce fill weight, you’re getting lots of downy comfort in a very supportive pillow that isn’t too soft and isn’t too firm. Plus, the down is sanitized to remove allergens and bacteria, so you can enjoy the pillow even if you are usually allergic to feathers. The cover of the pillow is 100% cotton, with a 500-thread count, so it’s soft and smooth, but strong enough to contain the down.

Sleep Like the Dead also likes the Royal Hotel down pillows, reporting an 84% satisfaction rate among surveyed customers.

For down pillows, the price is actually quite reasonable, but Royal Hotel only sells the pillows by the pair, making it a more expensive purchase overall.

Pros: High quality down, firm, comfortable support

Cons: Only sold by the pair, may have a faint “feathery” smell at first

The best luxurious pillow

source Saatva

The Saatva Pillow‘s layered construction allows for a supportive yet soft feel that will keep you sleeping comfortably through the night.

Saatva has taken the same layered concept that has worked so well in its luxury mattresses, and applied it to the Saatva Pillow from Saatva Dreams. If you’re looking for a way to bring some high-end comfort to your bed, adding a couple of these pillows is a worthwhile investment.

I experienced this comfort first-hand and was impressed with the head and neck support it offered. It reaches a perfect middle ground of feeling soft and plush while being just firm enough to keep its shape throughout the night. I never once woke up with a flattened pillow or sore neck.

The “Goldilocks effect” created by the Saatva Pillow is thanks to its three-layer construction. The core of the pillow consists of shredded Talalay latex, creating a foundation of support your head and neck will be grateful for. This core is surrounded by microdenier fiber – a down-like alternative that gives you the same feel of a down pillow with no feathers involved.

The breathable 100% organic cotton cover makes up the third layer, wicking away any moisture and helping you stay cool throughout the night. Put all three layers together and you have a pillow that both looks – and feels – like something you’d find on the beds of a 5-star hotel. It comes in queen or king sizes too so you can find the perfect fit for you and your bed.

Back and side sleepers will likely be the most comfortable on the Saatva Pillow, while some stomach sleepers may find the loft too high to sleep comfortably. I typically sleep on my stomach and found that to be the case when in this position. However, when I slept on my back or side, I had no issues. My boyfriend sleeps almost exclusively on his back, and he felt that this pillow helped him sleep more soundly through the night. I also noticed less snoring, so it was a win-win for both of us. If you are a stomach sleeper but don’t want to miss out on the luxury, the inner pillow or “core” can easily be removed, giving the pillow a slimmer profile that you may find better suited to your sleeping position. The cover itself can also be unzipped and removed for washing.

There is no skimping on quality here, and while the price does reflect that, the great nights of sleep I’ve had on this pillow justify the price. At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with investing in better quality sleep. Not only is it good for you, but those you interact with daily will also likely be grateful as well.

I wasn’t the only one impressed with both the quality and the comfort of the Saatva pillow. Sleepopolis also gave the Saatva Pillow a positive review, saying the “multilayered construction combines to offer a harmony of fluffy comfort and responsive support.”– Kylie Joyner

Pros: Latex core and outer layer of microdenier fiber provide a supportive yet plush feel, removable cover for easy washing, keeps its shape throughout the night, core can be removed to adjust the loft

Cons: Expensive, some stomach sleepers may find the loft too high

The best buckwheat hull pillow

source Zen Chi

No matter how you like your pillow, the Zen Chi Buckwheat Hull Pillow delivers and it keeps you cool while you sleep.

I’ve been sleeping on the Zen Chi Buckwheat Hull Pillow for several years now. In fact, I’ve gone through two of them. I’ve tried a lot of pillows over the years – memory foam, shredded memory foam, latex, polyester, and several specialty fillings – but I have never stuck with any other type of pillow for as long as the buckwheat hulls.

I’m a restless sleeper and love the way I can squish the buckwheat hulls out flat to sleep comfortably on my stomach, and then bunch them up a few minutes later when I flip over to my side. Plus, as a “hot sleeper,” this is the best fill I’ve found to avoid the dreaded sweaty head wake up.

Zen Chi uses 100% organically grown buckwheat to fill its pillows and 100% cotton for the case. There’s a zipper, so you can actually adjust the fill of the pillow. Add more hulls for a firmer, loftier pillow, or remove some if you prefer a softer, flatter feel. And even if you leave the pillow as is, the beauty of a buckwheat hull pillow is its supreme adjustability. Because you can mold the pillow any way you like, you can support your head, neck, and upper body for the most comfortable sleep.

Buckwheat hulls are definitely not soft, but thanks to the pillow’s beanbag feel, they don’t feel uncomfortably hard, either. On the downside, the slight crinkly sound of the shifting hulls may bother some people. This has never been an issue for me, however. I came across a few customer reviews complaining about the pillow’s weight, and it is indeed very heavy. Still, the overall comfort outweighs the minor issues.

Pros: Stays cool, adjusts to any position, firm support

Cons: Heavy, noisy, some people find it too hard

The best bolster pillow

source Cushy Form

The Cushy Form Half-Moon Bolster Pillow can be used in a handful of ways to ease pains throughout your body.

The Half-Moon Bolster Pillow from Cushy Form is recommended for a variety of orthopedic needs. It provides therapeutic support to multiple areas of your body. Usually used by side and back sleepers to reduce lower back pain, the pillow also eases knee, hip, ankle, and joint pains and is ideal for use after surgeries or during pregnancy.

The unique half-cylinder design allows you to position it in various ways to get support where you need it most. It’s especially useful in helping you achieve proper spinal alignment by giving you either knee support for back pain relief, lumbar support while sitting, or leg space while side sleeping. It can also be used as a leg elevator to increase blood flow and reduce varicose veins.

The pillow has a soft, cushy feel that doesn’t easily go flat, thanks to a unique two-layer design – a top memory foam layer wrapped around a supportive foam core. It’s hypoallergenic and easy to care for with its removable and machine-washable organic cotton cover.

The Half-Moon Bolster Pillow is featured in Prevention and Bedding Pal and holds a 5-star review rating on The Art of Pillows.

A handful of customer reviews do mention it’s larger and firmer than expected so it may not be ideal for every body type. Certain reviewers have gripes over the pillow’s smell, but others say it goes away once you air it out.

Pros: Eases multiple body pains, hypo-allergenic, dual-layer foam interior, removable and machine washable cover

Cons: May have an unpleasant odor, comes in only one size that might not accommodate every body type

The best gel pillow

source Beckham Hotel Collection

The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow is as comfortable as it is supportive and helps you sleep easier with its unique cooling properties.

As the name suggests, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow is a hotel-quality pillow that is stylish and comfortable, accommodating a variety of different sleep positions and preferences.

The pillow is filled with a super plush gel fiber that isn’t overtly advertised as cooling gel, but is simply a different type of filling that has some cooling qualities to it.

The pillow is also very clean and promises to prevent dust mites, mold, mildew, and allergens. It’s also chemical-free, making it perfect for those who struggle with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

Although you’ll put a pillowcase on it, the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow does have a classic white-on-white lined pattern on its cover that’s both fade and stain-resistant. Cleaning is as easy as throwing the pillow in the wash.

The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow is featured on Smart Home Keeping as one of the best pillows and on Pillow Picker as a top choice for preventing neck pain.

Pros: Gel fibers help the pillow stay fluffy and maintain shape, hypoallergenic, machine washable, stain and fade resistant

Cons: No purchase options to choose your ideal firmness or softness level

The best body pillow for side sleepers

source Amazon

The Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Full Body Pillow will give your muscles and joints support and relief while you sleep soundly.

The Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Full Body Pillow is filled with a combination of CertiPUR-US-certified foam and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) hypoallergenic “Biogreen” memory foam. The foam is shredded, which provides better breathability and the much-sought-after “cool pillow” feel.

The non-removable cover is 56.4% polyester, 43% viscose of bamboo, and 0.6% Lycra. The pillow is 54-inches long by 20-inches wide, and it weighs around 7 pounds. This product is designed to conform to the contours of your body and comes with a 120-night no-hassle refund guarantee. Snuggle-Pedic also offers a 20-year warranty, so you know it’s made to last.

I recently had the opportunity to try out the Snuggle-Pedic body pillow for a couple of months. I was surprised how odor-free it was, and within 10 hours of opening the vacuum seal, the pillow had expanded to its full size.

As a side-sleeper with a history of back pain, I found this pillow did an excellent job of balancing comfort and support while keeping my back aligned and knees from knocking together. The only negative I found with this option was its seven-pound weight, which is a bit much to move around when you want to switch sides in the night.

Also, the sheer size of the pillow is like having an extra person in the bed. Snuggle-Pedic does offer a mail-in customization service if you want to add or remove fill from your pillow.

Other product reviewers rate this pillow highly. Consumer Search recommends the Snuggle-Pedic body pillow to side sleepers who are looking for a good balance of comfort and support. However, the reviewers caution that this model may be too fluffy or big for some. FeelPainRelief appreciates that this pillow is machine washable, stays cool, and helps ease back pain, but would have liked if it came with an extra cover.

A common thread among many of the buyer reviews I came across is that this product provides a “one pillow solution.” Several people mention previously using up to seven pillows to achieve a comfort level that allowed them to sleep. Many shoppers were also surprised by the sheer size and weight of the pillow. – James Brains

Pros: Excellent airflow, orthopedic support, machine washable, hypoallergenic

Cons: Quite bulky

Which pillow is right for you based on fill type and your sleeping position?

source Coop Home Goods

Sorting out the different pillow fills

Memory foam : Originally created by NASA to cushion astronauts during reentry to Earth’s atmosphere, today, memory foam is one of the most popular types of pillow. It’s very supportive, conforms to your head and neck, is naturally hypoallergenic, and is especially good for those suffering from neck, shoulder, or upper body pain and stiffness. On the downside, it tends to be hot and is heavy.

: Originally created by NASA to cushion astronauts during reentry to Earth’s atmosphere, today, memory foam is one of the most popular types of pillow. It’s very supportive, conforms to your head and neck, is naturally hypoallergenic, and is especially good for those suffering from neck, shoulder, or upper body pain and stiffness. On the downside, it tends to be hot and is heavy. Shredded memory foam : Take memory foam, shred it into small chunks, and you have a supportive, firm, and comfortable pillow filling without the heat and sweat of traditional memory foam. Shredded memory foam molds and conforms to your body, but if you want it even more customized to your liking, it’s easy to push or pull into just the right loft and shape for your sleeping pleasure.

: Take memory foam, shred it into small chunks, and you have a supportive, firm, and comfortable pillow filling without the heat and sweat of traditional memory foam. Shredded memory foam molds and conforms to your body, but if you want it even more customized to your liking, it’s easy to push or pull into just the right loft and shape for your sleeping pleasure. Down : Real down has a luxurious, “sleeping on a cloud” fluffiness that some people love, and others hate. Down is very soft and lightweight, so it easily molds to the perfect loft and shape for your needs. It’s not very supportive, however, and tends to be expensive.

: Real down has a luxurious, “sleeping on a cloud” fluffiness that some people love, and others hate. Down is very soft and lightweight, so it easily molds to the perfect loft and shape for your needs. It’s not very supportive, however, and tends to be expensive. Polyester : Polyester is the typical fill in budget pillows. It’s soft, lightweight, and machine-washable, but not exceptionally supportive or firm. Still, it’s a good middle ground between the softness of down and the firmness of memory foam.

: Polyester is the typical fill in budget pillows. It’s soft, lightweight, and machine-washable, but not exceptionally supportive or firm. Still, it’s a good middle ground between the softness of down and the firmness of memory foam. Buckwheat hulls : Buckwheat hull pillows are not nearly as popular in the United States as they are in Asia, but they definitely have their fan club. A buckwheat hull pillow feels a lot like a beanbag; the hulls move freely inside the pillow, allowing you to adjust the shape, loft, and firmness to your liking. This is one of the best pillow fills for those who “sleep hot,” as well. However, these pillows are heavy, and the hulls can make a rustling sound as you move.

: Buckwheat hull pillows are not nearly as popular in the United States as they are in Asia, but they definitely have their fan club. A buckwheat hull pillow feels a lot like a beanbag; the hulls move freely inside the pillow, allowing you to adjust the shape, loft, and firmness to your liking. This is one of the best pillow fills for those who “sleep hot,” as well. However, these pillows are heavy, and the hulls can make a rustling sound as you move. Latex: There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love latex pillows, and those who hate them. For those who love them, the firm support with a slightly bouncy feel provides superior sleep comfort. For those who hate them, the usual complaint is that the pillow is just too firm. Latex pillows are heavy and usually expensive, but also very durable, naturally antimicrobial, and not too hot.

What’s your favorite sleeping position?

While just about everyone shifts position periodically during the night, generally, you’ll favor one sleep position over the rest. And when it comes to choosing the right pillow, your favorite sleep position plays a big role.

Side sleepers : This is the most common sleep position and the most neutral one for your spine and neck. The right pillow for a side sleeper is lofty enough to fill the gap between neck and mattress and provides medium-firm to firm support. Any fill is suitable, as long as it’s the right loft for your body type.

: This is the most common sleep position and the most neutral one for your spine and neck. The right pillow for a side sleeper is lofty enough to fill the gap between neck and mattress and provides medium-firm to firm support. Any fill is suitable, as long as it’s the right loft for your body type. Stomach sleepers : This undeniably comfy sleep position is hard on your spine, forcing your neck to turn sharply to the side. If this is your favorite way to sleep, make it easier on your back with a pillow that is soft or has little loft. Buckwheat hulls or down pillows are the best choices for those who spend most of the night on their stomach.

: This undeniably comfy sleep position is hard on your spine, forcing your neck to turn sharply to the side. If this is your favorite way to sleep, make it easier on your back with a pillow that is soft or has little loft. Buckwheat hulls or down pillows are the best choices for those who spend most of the night on their stomach. Back sleepers: If you like to sleep on your back, your perfect pillow has just enough loft to hold your head in alignment with your spine without craning your head forward or allowing it to drop back. A medium-firm density is best for this sleep position. Shredded memory foam, buckwheat hulls, or polyester are good fills for back sleepers.

Check out our other great buying guides for bedding

source Crane & Canopy

Your cozy down-filled duvet needs a stylish cover to keep it clean and add some spice to your bedroom’s décor. We’ve rounded up the duvet covers likeliest to suit your style, your budget, and your needs. Here are the best duvet covers you can buy.

A great mattress can be the difference between a good night’s sleep that results in a productive day or a horrible night that makes you feel like you didn’t sleep at all. Here are our top picks for the best mattress you can buy.

Finding the perfect mattress is tough for side sleepers. We’ve done the research and some testing to find the best mattresses for side sleepers. Regardless of which one you choose from our favorites, though, we’re confident that you’ll get a good night’s sleep. And if you find that these mattresses don’t work for you, rest assured that they come with a sleep trial so you can take these beds for a test run before making a long-term commitment. Here are the best mattresses for side sleepers.

Few would deny that at the end of a long, hard day, sliding into a comfortable bed outfitted with soft, smooth sheets that pamper your skin is one of life’s greatest pleasures. After all, you spend nearly a third of your life between those sheets, so why wouldn’t you want the best?

So we’ve made it easy for you: We checked out all the top consumer buying websites, listened to opinions from bed sheet buyers, and tried sheets ourselves to compile our list of the best bed sheet sets you can buy.