The best pillowcases you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Boll & Branch/Business Insider

Is there anything more wonderful than laying your head down on a clean, fresh pillowcase at night? Probably not, which is why you need the best pillowcase you can buy.

The L.L. Bean 280-thread-count Pima Cotton Percale Pillowcases are our top pick because they are soft, crisp, and comfortable to sleep on every night.

Does anything beat crawling into your bed after a long day and snuggling up with a down comforter and several perfectly-plumped pillows? Not in my opinion. But what takes the experience to a whole new level is the makeup and quality of your pillowcases. These covers come in many different materials, including silk, flannel, cotton, polyester, and more.

It’s standard for two pillowcases to be included with a set of sheets. But many folks, myself included, often also purchase pillowcases separately. Depending on your needs, you may want a pillowcase made from silk, cotton, flannel, or a mix of materials. We’ve listed the pros and cons of each fabric below:

Cotton: Cotton’s main selling point is that it is very soft, but other positives include that it is cool to sleep on, as well as absorbent. As for downsides, a cotton pillowcase will shrink when washed and wrinkle easily. Many consider Egyptian cotton to be the best – and the softest – in the world, but it is expensive. Flannel is just loosely woven cotton, but it’s warmer and softer.

Cotton’s main selling point is that it is very soft, but other positives include that it is cool to sleep on, as well as absorbent. As for downsides, a cotton pillowcase will shrink when washed and wrinkle easily. Many consider Egyptian cotton to be the best – and the softest – in the world, but it is expensive. Flannel is just loosely woven cotton, but it’s warmer and softer. Polyester: This man-made fiber is popular for all bed linens, but it’s not very absorbent, so it’s often mixed with cotton.

This man-made fiber is popular for all bed linens, but it’s not very absorbent, so it’s often mixed with cotton. Nylon: A common pillowcase material, nylon is an easy-care fabric that is sometimes made to look like satin. The downside? Nylon is not absorbent and can make your face sweat.

A common pillowcase material, nylon is an easy-care fabric that is sometimes made to look like satin. The downside? Nylon is not absorbent and can make your face sweat. Linen: A natural flax product, linen is a high-quality fabric that is quite expensive. Linen has a very unique feel to it and it cannot be mistaken for another material. Like satin, it is recognized for its quality.

A natural flax product, linen is a high-quality fabric that is quite expensive. Linen has a very unique feel to it and it cannot be mistaken for another material. Like satin, it is recognized for its quality. Satin: Smooth and sensuous, satin, a high-sheen fabric, has long been held as the most luxurious pillowcase material. Many believe that sleeping on satin pillowcases can help prevent facial wrinkles and keep your hair from frizzing.

Smooth and sensuous, satin, a high-sheen fabric, has long been held as the most luxurious pillowcase material. Many believe that sleeping on satin pillowcases can help prevent facial wrinkles and keep your hair from frizzing. Silk: A natural protein fiber, silk offers many of the same beauty benefits of satin. Silk pillowcases are very delicate and most often need to be hand-washed. Quality silk fabric is sold by the weight, and the unit of measurement is called a momme. Good silk sheets and pillowcases have a momme weight of 19-25 mm.

A word about thread count: Cotton sheets and pillowcases are distinguished by their thread count, which is the total number of threads per square inch in a fabric. In general, the higher the thread count, the higher the quality. Or so we were taught to believe. However, sheet experts dispute the importance of thread count.

“There’s a maximum number of threads that can fit into a square inch of fabric,” Scott Tannen, CEO of Boll & Branch, a luxury linen provider, explained to Business Insider. “Depending on the type of cotton used, that number is generally not more than 400. So there is an awful lot of interesting math involved in the sheets you see in a department store that can be up to a 1200 thread count.”

In our picks, we’ve included a few 100% cotton options, a silk pillowcase, and a cozy flannel one. All our choices are highly rated by buyers and expert reviewers.

Here are the best pillowcases you can buy in 2019:

Updated on 04/17/2019 by Tessa Ruben: Updated prices, added new products, and added related buying guides.

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best pillowcases overall

source L.L. Bean

Why you’ll love them: L.L. Bean’s wonderfully smooth 280-thread-count Pima Cotton Percale Pillowcases are durable, comfortable, and soft.

L.L. Bean makes our favorite sheets, so it stands to reason that the matching pillowcases would also be our top pillowcase pick. If you already bought the sheets, but want a few extra pillowcases around, these are the best.

Woven from 100% Pima cotton for the smoothest, softest feel, L.L. Bean’s Percale Pillowcases are perfect all year round. As with all percale bedding, these pillowcases have just a bit of a “crisp” finish, which feels nice and cool against your skin.

You can toss them in the washer and dryer without any fear of shrinkage and wrinkling. They are available in seven colors and a few prints. L.L. Bean offers a lifetime guarantee on its sheets and pillowcases, too, so if you don’t like them or you run into a problem, you can return them.

Buyers on L.L. Bean’s website largely leave favorable reviews, though some said they were scratchy or overpriced. You may have to wash them a few times to achieve maximum softness.

“I am very happy with these LL Bean standard-sized percale pima cotton pillowcases,” one buyer writes, “They do not shrink. The percale material is very smooth. I intend to buy the sheets now that I know that the pillow cases are excellent.”

Experts agree that these pillowcases are top-notch. The Wirecutter praises the sheet set that corresponds to these pillowcases, and ConsumerSearch likes them, too.

Pros: Smooth, crisp feel, durability, two in a pack, lifetime guarantee

Cons: No bright colors, few prints, expensive

The best silk pillowcases

source Fishers FInery

Why you’ll love it: The Fishers Finery 25mm Luxury 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase can do wonders for your beauty sleep.

Silk pillowcases take beauty sleep to the next level by helping to reduce hair frizz and tangles overnight. You can fall asleep with nicely coiffed hair and wake up with it intact. I’ve done it, and it’s short of amazing.

The Fishers Finery Mulberry silk pillowcases seem to have acquired something of a cult following. This product has over 1,000 rave reviews on Amazon. This review from Good Housekeeping claims this is the pillowcase that will finally convert you from cotton to silk.

The downside to silk pillowcases is that they can be tricky to wash. The recommended way is to wash them by hand, but few of us have that kind of time. The best alternative is to put the silk pillowcases inside-out into the washing machine (to protect the smoother surfaces) on a delicate setting (low spin, cold water).

Be warned: Do not dry them in a machine dryer.

Pros: Helps combat wrinkles and breakouts, luxurious feeling

Cons: Difficult to wash, pricey

The best flannel pillowcase

source Pinzon

Why you’ll love them: Oh so soft and warm, the Pinzon 190-Gram Cotton Flannel Pillowcases are thick, luxurious, and do well in the washing machine.

In 2009, Amazon launched Pinzon, a private label that sells towels, sheet sets, furniture, and kitchen gadgets, among other products. These 190-gram cotton velvet flannel pillowcases have been a best-seller since then.

Made in Portugal, the cases have a double-napped finish on both sides. Napping is a process that is used to obtain a deep, hairy surface. Double napping means that both surfaces have been napped in opposite directions, which produces greater warmth and greater firmness than the single napping process.

Flannel is a brushed-cotton fabric that is measured not by thread count, but by the number of ounces it takes to make up a square yard. These sheets weigh in at 190 grams, which makes them both durable and soft.

The pillowcases, which are sold in a set of two, come in the standard size of 20 x 31 inches, or King-sized, which are 20 x 41 inches. The sets are available in more than ten colors and patterns, including aubergine, chamois, and floral amethyst.

Across the web, professional reviewers give high marks to the Pinzon flannel sheets and pillowcases. The Spruce named the Pinzon sheets the best flannel sheets to buy in 2017. Thoroughly Reviewed and the Wirecutter also ranked the Pinzon flannel sheets and pillowcases highly.

There are more than 980 customer reviews on Amazon, with an impressive average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Verified purchasers rave about the durability, warmth, softness, and great value of these pillowcases.

“Just put these on the bed and crawled into heaven. The fabric is thick and soft, the aubergine color is deep and rich. They are well made,” wrote HollyBLe on October 7, 2016.

“Purchased these flannel pillowcases for the cold winter months in New Jersey … the pillow cases are soft, comfortable and look very nice on our bed. They are well constructed and will last a long time,” wrote Al, a verified buyer, on January 29, 2017.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, long-lasting, and ethically-produced set of flannel pillowcases, look no futher than the Boll & Branch Flannel Pillowcase Set. The company is part of a group of ethically-produced disruptor brands in the bedding space, and their products have received rave reviews since it became a viral marketing success in 2016.

The brand is particularly known for ensuring the cotton growers they source from, earn a living wage and work exclusively with fair-trade-certified factories. Boll & Branch’s flannel pillowcases come in a variety of colors and patterns and are made from fair-trade, long-staple cotton for more durable and luxurious fabric. However, higher quality also means a higher price. Pros: Soft, durable, warm, double-napped finish, affordable, do well in the washing machine

Cons: Some users complain that the pillowcases pill badly and attract hair and lint

The best linen pillowcases

source West Elm

Why you’ll love it: The West Elm Belgian Flax pillowcase is made from high-quality linen at an affordable price.

Linen has cooling properties. It also has a laid-back, cottage-chic aesthetic with the on-purpose wrinkled look.

Unfortunately, linen tends to be a bit more expensive than other bedding fabrics. That’s why I love West Elm’s Belgian Flax pillowcase, which is affordable yet barely differs from pricier options. West Elm’s Belgian Flax bedding is widely well reviewed: The Strategist says the line is “across-the-board-great” and calls it a “dip-your-toe-in linen” for the uninitiated.

The cases come in a natural color palette that matches well with other bedding, although, you may decide to spring for the whole Belgian Flax bedding set. West Elm has great sales and offers 15% your entire first order, so you can indulge your love of linen without breaking the bank.

Pros: Cooling, cottage charm

Cons: Only come in three colors, a better deal if bought on sale.

The best premium cotton pillowcases

source Parachute

Why you’ll love it: Parachute’s Percale Pillowcase is the “Friends” of pillowcases; no one will complain if you put it on.

The Parachute Percale Cotton Pillowcase can satisfy many of your nighttime needs. The fabric is incredibly soft, crisp, and cool. This review from the sleep experts at Tuck rates Parachute’s Percale as “very good” to “excellent” on five criteria: durability, temperature regulation, comfort and feel, cleaning, and fit. I personally enjoy that these pillowcases actually get softer with each wash and they don’t pill after washing.

Parachute products are of high quality, sustainable, and reasonably priced. The Percale Pillowcase is made out of 100% Egyptian cotton, and percale is recommended for people prone to acne. Additionally, Parachute allocates a portion of sales to providing malaria-prevention bed nets to people in need and donates returned items to Habitat for Humanity.

These pillowcases come in an array of muted colors that can match most sheets and blankets. I am partial to the light gray, which goes well with pretty much everything.

Pros: Soft, durable, socially conscious

Cons: Not the cheapest

The best budget pillowcases

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count pillowcases offer softness at an unbeatable price.

Amazon sells an expansive array of goods under its AmazonBasics brand – from patio heaters to dog diapers – at affordable prices, and it includes a very solid pillowcase with a 400-thread count.

These pillowcases are soft and remarkably resistant to wrinkles. This is also an extremely budget-friendly option, at just $10.99 for a set of two. Normally, 400-thread-count bedding can be pricey. Numerous Amazon reviewers agree that for the price, the AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count pillowcases are hard to beat.

These are a good option if you are looking for new pillowcases on the cheap, but they’re not necessarily a long-term investment. Some reviewers mention that the seams ripped after a few washes.

Pros: Can’t beat the price, comes in lots of colors

Cons: Quality isn’t long-lasting

Check out our other great bedding guides