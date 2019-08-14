The best pizza ovens you can buy

A high-quality pizza oven achieves high temperatures with minimal preheating, can cook mouth-watering pizzas of several sizes, and requires minimal clean-up.

The Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven is our top pick because it’s easy to assemble and transport, reaches temps of up to 930-degrees Fahrenheit, and cooks delicious pizzas with crispy, flavorful crusts in 60 seconds.

Wouldn’t it be awesome to have a brick pizza oven in your backyard? You could host pizza parties and dish-out custom gourmet pizzas to guests with minimal effort. Unfortunately, not all of us have the funds or space for a true brick pizza oven. Luckily, there are several affordable pizza ovens that reach the same high temperatures without taking up dedicated space in your backyard.

There are essentially two main types of outdoor pizza ovens: gas and wood-fired. Gas ovens typically rely on propane and provide consistent fuel throughout the cooking process. Wood-fried ovens are a bit more temperamental. You need to keep a close watch on the wood – usually pellets – to ensure it’s getting plenty of airflow and doesn’t need to be replenished. Many purists claim wood-fired pizzas taste better. Charcoal can also often be used in wood-fired ovens. And, some ovens, including our top pick, offer both wood and gas options.

We also considered some indoor options, which are useful to have on hand when your dough balls are ready to go but the weather outside isn’t cooperating. However, don’t expect to find many indoor ovens that both reach 800-plus degrees Fahrenheit and don’t cost thousands of dollars.

When cooking pizza at high temperatures, you need to be careful that you aren’t using as much water in your dough. This is because the crust is cooking so quickly that there isn’t much time for the water to evaporate. If you use too much, the toppings will cook much faster than the dough, and you’ll have trouble rotating the pizza during the cooking process.

This leads us to another tip: rotate your pizza. The side of the pizza closer to the heating element will bake faster. So, about halfway through the cooking process, use your pizza peel and maybe some tongs to rotate the pizza 180 degrees. With such high temperatures, practice grilling safety like you would with any outdoor grill.

While researching the best pizza ovens, we looked at countless ratings and reviews of dozens of models from experts and buyers. Our guide features ovens that are durable, easy to use, and cook top-quality pizzas.

The best pizza oven overall

The Roccbox Pizza Oven from Gozney uses gas or wood to reach temperatures up to 930 degrees Fahrenheit in 30 minutes or less, so you can cook pizzas faster.

The Roccbox Pizza Oven is a powerful oven for such a small footprint. With the legs folded up, the oven is only 21 inches by 16.5 inches by 11 inches, so it’s small enough for you to pack and bring with you to parties or camping, though it does weigh almost 45 pounds. Most impressively, the oven gets up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit. Due to the high temps, the oven incinerates any debris so there’s virtually no clean-up.

The oven comes with attachments for wood-burning and gas heating, an extensive user manual with recipes, a high-quality metal pizza peel, and a one-year warranty. The body of the oven is durable stainless steel covered with a safe-touch silicone jacket. A thermometer is built into the oven so you can easily tell how hot it is.

I used the Roccbox to make dozens of pizzas. I was impressed with how I could make delicious creations in about 60 seconds. I hosted a party where I made 12 pizzas in under an hour using this oven. And, the guests were impressed with the results.

Since the flames come from the back, you need to rotate the pizza halfway through, but the metal peel made that task easy. Overall, the Roccbox has improved the quality of my homemade pizzas.

J. Kenji López-Alt, the esteemed food journalist and culinary expert at Serious Eats , recommended the Roccbox because it cooked pizzas well when he tested it using gas, wood, and charcoal. He appreciated how it came almost fully assembled, reached top temperatures in 30 minutes, and the exterior didn’t get dangerously hot. However, he thought it was quite expensive and hard to transport.

Real Homes recommended this model because it “produces perfect pizzas on demand.” The reviewer found it took a few tries to fire it up in a breeze, and getting up to temperature took a while. But, overall, he was happy with the attractive design and value.

The Roccbox has a 4.6-star average customer rating on Williams Sonoma’s website. The most common pros noted by buyers are that the oven is well-designed, the right size, durable, easy to use, and easy to clean. Several commenters chose the Roccbox after looking at more expensive alternatives. In addition to making pizza, buyers were impressed with how this oven handles steak, salmon, pork chops, and roasted vegetables. One reviewer suggested that you pick up a cast iron grill pan that fits this unit since the oven opening is somewhat narrow. – James Brains

Pros: Heats up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit in about 30 minutes, easy to assemble, self-cleaning, sleek design, great for more than just pizza

Cons: Expensive, 12-inch maximum pizza size, heavy

The best budget outdoor pizza oven

If you are looking for an affordable outdoor pizza grill, consider the Pizzacraft PizzaQue Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, which can turn out gourmet pies in about four minutes.

The Pizzacraft PizzaQue Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven makes patio pizza-making an affordable option for any family. The oven is only 18-inches round and 12-inches high, but it fits pizzas up to 14 inches in diameter and can reach temperatures over 700 degrees Fahrenheit, using a standard propane tank. The oven weighs less than 26 pounds, which makes it easy to transport. Pizzacraft offers a 30-day return policy and a one-year limited warranty.

NEPA Pizza Review recommended the PizzaQue because it was amazed by the quality of pizzas it produced. The reviewer used it to help out at an outdoor charity event and made 65 pizzas in five hours. He noted that 8-inch pizzas took about four minutes and 12-inch pizzas were closer to six minutes. Event attendees remarked on the high quality of the pizzas – crisp on the bottom with gooey cheese on top. The main negative he touched on was that the temperature drops with strong wind gusts, by as much as 50 degrees.

Cooking Pots ‘n’ Pans, Kitchenette Jen, BBQ Smarts, Indoor Grill Source, and Stones and Pizza also recommended this model.

Around 90% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed the Pizzacraft PizzaQue Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven gave it 4 or 5 stars. One user was impressed that it only took 15 minutes to preheat the oven. He used a long strip of aluminum foil to cover the opening when preheating and cooking to block off heat loss, though he still needed to rotate the pizza every couple of minutes. Others compared the pizzas they were able to make to artisan pies you might get at a restaurant. – James Brains

Pros: Affordable, preheats to 700 degrees Fahrenheit quickly, built-in thermometer, lightweight, fits 14-inch pizzas

Cons: Poorly insulated

The best wood-fired pizza oven

Featuring a wood-pellet heat source, portable design, and efficient heating and cooking, the Ooni 3 Pizza Oven is ideal for wood-fired pizza lovers.

The Ooni 3 Pizza Oven is made of 430-grade stainless steel for long-term durability. The body features ceramic insulation to maintain heat efficiency. This model is heated by wood pellets, though a gas burner attachment is optional. The oven has a striking appearance with a large chimney for optimal airflow. It fits pizzas up to 13 inches in diameter.

Busted Wallet recommended the Ooni 3 because of its excellent performance and value. The reviewer was impressed with the design and liked that the oven is easy to transport and set up. He also appreciated how hot the oven gets. His only complaints were that there was discoloration of the steel after the first use and cooking at extreme temperatures took some time to master.

The Ooni 3 is one of three pizza ovens recommended by Serious Eats. J. Kenji López-Alt found the oven got up to temperature in as little as 15 minutes. A 20-pound bag of wood pellets was enough to make 50 pizzas. He didn’t like that you had to keep an eye on the pellets to make sure the airflow was just right and that they weren’t jammed in the metal tube.

About 82% of the buyers who reviewed the Ooni 3 Pizza Oven on Amazon gave it a positive rating. A buyer who also owns a previous version noted that the Ooni 3 has better insulation for more efficient cooking, an improved hopper for better airflow, and the flames are directed to the roof of the oven rather than directly onto the pizza. Other reviewers found the oven produces delicious pizzas with crispy crusts. However, one buyer warned you must rotate the pizza every 20 to 30 seconds and keep a close eye on the pellets to ensure they are burning properly – echoing what López-Alt said.

Due to a recent name change, you might find the Ooni 3 marketed as the Uuni 3. The company changed its name to Ooni in 2018 so buyers would have a better chance at pronouncing it correctly. – James Brains

Pros: Excellent value, heats quickly to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, portable, produces delicious pizzas

Cons: Have to babysit it to ensure the pellets are burning properly, somewhat of a learning curve for new users

The best low-cost indoor oven

The Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven is a great, affordable indoor pizza-maker for those days when the weather is less than ideal.

I wrote about the Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven in my guide to the best pizza-making tools you can buy. I awarded it the “best novelty pizza maker.” Though not shaped like a classic oven, the Pizzazz features a 12-inch nonstick baking pan that rotates between two heating elements: one on top and one on the bottom. As it rotates, the pizza – or other foodstuffs – cook evenly.

My friend introduced me to this device when he received it as a joke gift. The joke turned serious as we put the Pizzazz through the paces. It has served as an integral part of several parties thanks to its ability to bake delicious homemade pizzas with minimal effort.

Best Advisor, Kitchenette Jen, Countertop Pizza Oven, and The Best Toaster Oven Reviews all recommended the Pizzazz Plus. The Spruce Eats liked the Pizzazz because, in its tests, it cooked pizzas twice as fast as a standard oven. The reviewer also found that it bakes pizzas evenly without burning them. She liked that you could walk away from it to do other things and the timer automatically turns the unit off.

With nearly 3,000 5-star reviews, Amazon buyers love this gadget. One of the most common positive comments is how the Pizzazz cuts down baking times of frozen, dessert, and homemade pizzas without heating-up the whole house. Buyers also appreciated that they can adjust the top and bottom heating elements separately to meet their needs. – James Brains

Pros: Affordable, portable, usable indoors, custom heat settings, built-in timer, quick-cooking

Cons: Specialized appliance that you may not want to devote counter space to

The best high-temp indoor oven

The Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo brings the high-heat performance of a pizza oven into a compact kitchen appliance – and it makes awesome pizza.

How do you bring the fiery furnace of a pizza oven indoors? You could visit a pizzeria or get the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo for your kitchen. This countertop appliance can reach temperatures of up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit, and is designed to emulate a brick oven; it’s sealed to protect against heat loss, including the double-pane window.

Using Breville’s Element IQ technology that’s employed in other Breville ovens, the Pizzaiolo cooks pizzas evenly, whether it’s frozen or fresh. It also has settings for pizza styles, like thin-and-crispy, New York, or wood-fired. I enjoy cooking pizza in my Breville Smart Oven but I can never achieve that satisfyingly crispy, chewy, and charred Neapolitan texture that this high-heat Pizzaiolo oven can.

In our review, we found the oven only required a few minutes to preheat, which makes getting a pizza from dough to mouth even faster. Despite the small opening, the Pizzaiolo can cook other foods too, thanks to the auto-eject door that facilitates easy removal of food from the oven. In our tests, pizzas baked evenly with just one spin (although this isn’t really necessary).

Other expert reviewers also gave the Pizzaiolo high marks. Serious Eats’ Sasha Marx was “blown away” by it. Wirecutter called it a “powerful pizza oven” that makes “excellent pies with very little learning curve.” Wired and AmazingRibs also recommend it.

But, if there’s one common negative – us included – is that it’s an expensive appliance that’s really for a single purpose. Even after its price cut from $1,200 to $800, it’s still a premium product. If you love Neapolitan-style pizza, there’s no other compact appliance that can achieve what the Pizzaiolo can. But, if you don’t care about this particular style of pizza, you may be better served by Breville’s Crispy Crust Pizza Maker, which can be had for around $100 and does a good job – it just won’t deliver like the Pizzaiolo. – Les Shu

Pros: Makes terrific pizza, easy to use, emulates wood-fired oven, fast preheating

Cons: Takes up space, expensive, small cooking cavity

The best grill-top pizza oven

If you are looking for a low-cost way to turn your grill into a fast-cooking pizza machine, consider picking up BakerStone Pizza Oven Box.

Cooking pizza on the grill is by no means a new concept – several pizza stones facilitate this. However, the BakerStone Pizza Oven Box takes things to a new level. You place the 23-inch-by 16.5-inch oven box on any grill with three or more burners. Turn the burners to high, and after 20 minutes or more of preheating, the temp can get up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can gauge using the built-in thermometer. Thanks to the all-around heating, the toppings cook just as fast as the dough, though you’ll still want to rotate the pizza every minute or so for an even bake.

Consumer Reports recommended the BakerStone Pizza Oven Box because it turns out pizzas in as little as two minutes and works with most grills. CR’s pizza master said the crispy crust and nicely-cooked toppings were similar in quality to those produced by restaurant wood-fired ovens. The Spruce Eats recommended this model because it traps the grill’s heat to cook your pizzas evenly. However, they were turned off by the long 30-minute preheat time. AmazingRibs, Food For Net, and Countertop Pizza Oven also recommend the box.

Of the buyers who reviewed the BakerStone Pizza Oven Box on Amazon, approximately 72% give it 5 stars. One user found assembly to be quick and easy and liked the roomy interior. He cautioned that you should use cornmeal on your peel for transferring the pizza or you’ll end up with a mess.

Several buyers mentioned that it takes about four minutes to cook a pizza and works best with at least four grill burners. The 30-minute preheating time also appears to be standard. – James Brains

Pros: Works with your existing grill, produces delicious and crispy crusts, heats evenly, easy to assemble, fits 14-inch pizzas

Cons: Hard to clean, requires a three-burner or larger grill

The best oven for charcoal grill

Turn your Weber Kettle charcoal grill into an instant pizza oven with the KettlePizza Oven Kit.

The KettlePizza Oven Kit is similar to the BakerStone Pizza Oven Box in concept, except that it’s made to fit Weber Kettle charcoal grills (18.5 and 22.5-inch models; expansion plate available for 26.5-inch models). And when it comes to outdoor cooking, there’s just nothing like the taste that comes from charcoal grilling.

Making pizzas on a charcoal grill isn’t new, but the KettlePizza turns a Weber Kettle into a hot pizza oven that reaches temperatures of up to 750 degrees Fahrenheit, which is then capable of creating that crust and mouth-feel you’d get from a good pizzeria. The basic kit comes with an expandable insert that fits on top of the base of a Kettle grill, which you cover with the lid; an aluminum pan is included. The Deluxe kit includes a wooden peel and pizza stone, while the Deluxe USA kit upgrades the peel to a metal version. Busted Wallet said that no matter which kit you choose, it’s a “tremendous value” compared to most wood-fired pizza ovens.

America’s Test Kitchen prefers the Pro kit, which is designed for 22.5-inch grills only but includes everything you’d need. ATK found that the Pro kit can reach up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and performance was more consistent than the entry-level option. “If you’re serious about pizza, it’s much easier and cheaper to install than a professional oven, and it gets you pretty darn close,” it said.

AmazingRibs isn’t a fan, however. It considers it a specialty gadget that takes up storage space, but can’t “outperform a plain old kettle with a stone if you set it up properly.” But, the KettlePizza has positive ratings from shoppers on Amazon. – Les Shu

Pros: Affordable, easy to create a high-heat oven, doesn’t take up extra space

Cons: Compatible only with select Weber Kettle charcoal grills, may have consistency issues, temperature may be hard to regulate

What else we considered

We considered many models of pizza ovens when researching this guide, and there are a few that we almost included. Here are five that just missed the cut:

Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven ($327.03): There’s a lot to love about the Camp Chef pizza oven, including the 13-inch-deep by 20-inch-wide cordierite ceramic pizza stone. This allows you to cook two 10-inch pizzas at the same time. And, it operates using propane gas. The oven also preheats in about 15 minutes. It’s a solid option, but it has a higher price than the similar Pizzacraft PizzaQue.

Betty Crocker BC-2958CR Pizza Maker ($33.88): This pizza maker is incredibly easy to use and inexpensive. You just plug it in, and when it’s up to temp, you load your pizza and close the lid. It fits pizzas up to 12 inches in diameter. This is a good option for dorms or if you don’t have access to a kitchen. However, we felt the device is gimmicky and limited in what it can do. Plus, you’re not going to be able to make restaurant-quality homemade pizzas with it.

Oster Convection Oven with Dedicated Pizza Drawer ($99.99): We had to consider this convection toaster oven since it has a special pizza drawer and costs under $100. It’s a great option for cooking just about anything you’d make in a regular oven when you don’t want to heat your whole house. The reason it didn’t make it into our guide is that buyers complain of quality control issues and the oven heating unevenly.

Ooni Pro Multi-Fueled Outdoor Pizza Oven ($599): Ooni is one of the top names in affordable outdoor pizza ovens. The Pro is a great option because you can heat it using wood or gas, it preheats in 20 minutes, and it cooks 16-inch pizzas in about a minute. However, its weight and odd shape make it hard to transport. Also, since it’s relatively new, there are few expert and buyer reviews. Yet, as we update this guide, we may add the Pro among our top options.

ilFornino Professional Series Wood Fired Pizza Oven ($2,355): If you have $1,900 plus $460 for shipping to drop on a pizza oven, then the ilFornino Professional is the way to go. Made of high-gauge, 430-grade stainless steel, this behemoth can cook three large pizzas at the same time in under 70 seconds. It comes with a stand on wheels, a professional peel, and brush. We chose not to include it in our guide because it’s outside of most budgets. – James Brains