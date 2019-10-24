25 pizzerias you need to visit in your lifetime, according to Yelp

- source
- Pizzamaniac / Yelp
- A good pizzeria is a welcome addition to any community. However, what makes a pizzeria “good” is different for everyone.
- Using an algorithm based on customer ratings and reviews, Yelp has ranked some of the best pizzerias you need to visit in your lifetime.
- The pizzerias aren’t just in New York, either. The ranking features pizza joints all over the country, from The Gypsy Poet in Houston, Texas, to Curry Pizza in West Valley City, Utah.
- The No. 1 pizza place to visit, according to Yelp, is Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno, Nevada.
25. Terra Mia Pizzeria
- Deepak S. / Yelp
Located in Laguna Hills, California, Terra Mia Pizzeria serves up authentic New York-style pizza made fresh every day using hand-stretched dough.
24. Salud Beer Shop
- Kevin B. / Yelp
Salud Beer Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves pizza, sandwiches, and starters in its taproom. Diners suggest ordering the Thai Chicken Pizza.
23. CRUST
- Melissa B. / Yelp
Located in Miami, Florida, CRUST offers pizza and Italian cuisine. Yelpers love the Margherita and Truffle Pizza.
22. Pizzamaniac
- Pizzamaniac / Yelp
Pizzamaniac in Vista, California, offers a variety of New York-style, thin-crust pizzas. Yelpers recommend the Hawaiian BBQ pizza and the Maniac pizza.
21. Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Located in Wildomar, California, Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria serves – you guessed it – brick-oven pizza and other Italian staples. Customers recommend the “2003: USA Here I Come – Angelo takes on California!” pizza, made with pepperoni and soppressata.
20. Angeli’s Pizzeria
- Alan C. / Yelp
Angeli’s Pizzeria in Baltimore, Maryland, serves up appetizers and New York-style pizza. Customers recommend adding pepperoni to your slice.
19. Centro Collective
- Centro Collective / Yelp
Centro Collective Pizzeria in Lake Forest, California, serves rectangular, Roman-style pizzas, salads, and sides. Customers recommend the Amatriciana pizza and The Throwdown.
18. Bob’s Pizza
- Monica S. / Yelp
Located in Chicago, Illinois, Bob’s Pizza offers not the ubiquitous Chicago-style deep dish the city is famous for, but rather thin-crust, NY-style pies. Diners suggest ordering the sausage and pesto pizzas.
17. Melo’s Pizzeria
- Ashley R. / Yelp
Melo’s Pizzeria in Saint Louis, Missouri, serves Neapolitan-style, brick-oven pizza. Yelpers love the margherita pizza and the restaurant’s famous white pizza.
16. La Gastronomia
- John D. / Yelp
Located in Grass Valley, California, La Gastronomia serves brick-oven pizza and other traditional Italian specialties. Customers recommend the Veneta pizza and The Alps and Hills pizza.
15. Pizzeria Monzú
- Donato C. / Yelp
Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Pizzeria Monzú offers pizza and Italian cuisine. Diners suggest ordering the 5 Cheese Pesto and Biellese Pepperoni pizzas.
14. The Lovin Oven
- Jasmine N. / Yelp
The Lovin Oven in Kailua, Hawaii, specializes in vegan pizza. Yelpers recommend the Hawaiian pizza and the Primo pizza.
13. Kō Hana Distillers
- Brittni A. / Yelp
Kō Hana Distillers in Kunia, Hawaii, offers an extensive rum selection and a variety of different wood-fired pizzas. Yelpers recommend the mushroom, pepper, pepperoni, and pineapple pie.
12. The Gypsy Poet
- Brittany N. / Yelp
The Gypsy Poet in Houston, Texas, serves artisan pizza, salads, and desserts. Diners suggest ordering the Pepperoni Madness and the Fancy Backpacker pizzas.
11. Joe Benny’s
- Audrey W. / Yelp
Located in Baltimore, Maryland, Joe Benny’s offers Sicilian-style foccacia pizza and meatballs. Yelpers love the Angie, the Kimtucky, and the Dianamal focaccia pizzas.
10. Gusto Pinsa Romana
- Melissa M. / Yelp
Gusto Pinsa Romana in San Fransisco, California, serves Pinsa, an “evolution of pizza recreated from an old traditional family recipe incorporating modern techniques,” according to the restaurants website. Yelpers recommend the Salame Pinsa.
9. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana
- Cecilia T. / Yelp
Located in Massapequa, New York, Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana serves Neapolitan-style pizza in two different styles: New York and Italian. Yelpers recommend the margherita and the pesto pies.
8. L’industrie Pizzeria
- Lévi B. / Yelp
L’industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, offers pizzas ranging from Italian classics such as a Margherita pie to more complex flavors like proscuitto with truffle sauce. Yelpers love the New Yorker pizza and the Burrata pizza.
7. Curry Pizza
- Sherri J. / Yelp
Located in West Valley City, Utah, Curry Pizza offers pizza topped with curry sauces and other Indian staples. Diners suggest ordering the Lean Green Curry Pizza and the Curry Pizza with Paneer.
6. Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse
- Christina K. / Yelp
Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse in Asheville, North Carolina, offers New York-style pizza, smoked chicken wings, and calzones. Yelpers recommend the Supreme and Vodka pizzas.
5. Dutch’s Brewhouse
- Charles H. / Yelp
Dutch’s Brewhouse in Long Beach, California, offers a slew of craft brews and a variety of NY-style pizzas. Customers love the Burgggzzzaaa pizza and the Dirty Bird pizza.
4. Dixie Pizza Wagon
- Desiree N. / Yelp
Located in Hurricane, Utah, Dixie Pizza Wagon offers a slew of wood-fired pizzas – all from an oven located in a parking lot. Yelpers love the Italian Cowboy and the Margherita pizzas.
3. 786 Degrees
- Carolynne R. / Yelp
Located in Los Angeles, California, 786 Degrees serves Neapolitan-style pizza infused with international flavors. Customers recommend The Sultan pizza and the Shrimp Tuscany pizza.
2. Ciao! Pizza & Pasta
- Donald S. / Yelp
Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea, Massachusetts, serves salads, wood-fired pizza, and handcrafted pasta. Yelpers love the Funghi and Prosciutto Di Parma pizzas.
1. Smiling With Hope Pizza
- Jen F. / Yelp
Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno, Nevada serves Sicilian and classic New York-style pizzas. Diners suggest ordering the NY Ricotta with Pepperoni and the Ricotta Sicilian pizzas.