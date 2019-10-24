25 pizzerias you need to visit in your lifetime, according to Yelp

caption An assortment of slices from Pizzamaniac. source Pizzamaniac / Yelp

25. Terra Mia Pizzeria

caption Jalapeño, mushroom, and pepperoni pizza from Terra Mia Pizzeria. source Deepak S. / Yelp

Located in Laguna Hills, California, Terra Mia Pizzeria serves up authentic New York-style pizza made fresh every day using hand-stretched dough.

24. Salud Beer Shop

caption Thai Chicken Pizza from Salud Beer Shop. source Kevin B. / Yelp

Salud Beer Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves pizza, sandwiches, and starters in its taproom. Diners suggest ordering the Thai Chicken Pizza.

23. CRUST

caption Mushroom and Arugula Pizza from CRUST. source Melissa B. / Yelp

Located in Miami, Florida, CRUST offers pizza and Italian cuisine. Yelpers love the Margherita and Truffle Pizza.

22. Pizzamaniac

caption An assortment of slices from Pizzamaniac. source Pizzamaniac / Yelp

Pizzamaniac in Vista, California, offers a variety of New York-style, thin-crust pizzas. Yelpers recommend the Hawaiian BBQ pizza and the Maniac pizza.

21. Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

caption Brick oven pizza from Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria. source Angelos Brick Oven Pizzeria / Yelp

Located in Wildomar, California, Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria serves – you guessed it – brick-oven pizza and other Italian staples. Customers recommend the “2003: USA Here I Come – Angelo takes on California!” pizza, made with pepperoni and soppressata.

20. Angeli’s Pizzeria

caption Large combo pizza from Angeli’s Pizzeria. source Alan C. / Yelp

Angeli’s Pizzeria in Baltimore, Maryland, serves up appetizers and New York-style pizza. Customers recommend adding pepperoni to your slice.

19. Centro Collective

caption Slices of pizza from Centro Collective. source Centro Collective / Yelp

Centro Collective Pizzeria in Lake Forest, California, serves rectangular, Roman-style pizzas, salads, and sides. Customers recommend the Amatriciana pizza and The Throwdown.

18. Bob’s Pizza

caption A half pepperoni pie from Bob’s Pizza. source Monica S. / Yelp

Located in Chicago, Illinois, Bob’s Pizza offers not the ubiquitous Chicago-style deep dish the city is famous for, but rather thin-crust, NY-style pies. Diners suggest ordering the sausage and pesto pizzas.

17. Melo’s Pizzeria

caption Pepperoni and mushroom pizza from Melo’s Pizzeria. source Ashley R. / Yelp

Melo’s Pizzeria in Saint Louis, Missouri, serves Neapolitan-style, brick-oven pizza. Yelpers love the margherita pizza and the restaurant’s famous white pizza.

16. La Gastronomia

caption Sausage and onion pizza from La Gastronomia. source John D. / Yelp

Located in Grass Valley, California, La Gastronomia serves brick-oven pizza and other traditional Italian specialties. Customers recommend the Veneta pizza and The Alps and Hills pizza.

15. Pizzeria Monzú

caption Pizza from Pizzeria Monzú. source Donato C. / Yelp

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Pizzeria Monzú offers pizza and Italian cuisine. Diners suggest ordering the 5 Cheese Pesto and Biellese Pepperoni pizzas.

14. The Lovin Oven

caption A margherita and supreme pie from The Lovin Oven. source Jasmine N. / Yelp

The Lovin Oven in Kailua, Hawaii, specializes in vegan pizza. Yelpers recommend the Hawaiian pizza and the Primo pizza.

13. Kō Hana Distillers

caption A mushroom, pepper, pepperoni, and pineapple pie from Kō Hana Distillers. source Brittni A. / Yelp

Kō Hana Distillers in Kunia, Hawaii, offers an extensive rum selection and a variety of different wood-fired pizzas. Yelpers recommend the mushroom, pepper, pepperoni, and pineapple pie.

12. The Gypsy Poet

caption Fancy Backpacker pizza from The Gypsy Poet. source Brittany N. / Yelp

The Gypsy Poet in Houston, Texas, serves artisan pizza, salads, and desserts. Diners suggest ordering the Pepperoni Madness and the Fancy Backpacker pizzas.

11. Joe Benny’s

caption Pizza from Joe Benny’s. source Audrey W. / Yelp

Located in Baltimore, Maryland, Joe Benny’s offers Sicilian-style foccacia pizza and meatballs. Yelpers love the Angie, the Kimtucky, and the Dianamal focaccia pizzas.

10. Gusto Pinsa Romana

caption Parmigian pizza at Gusto Pinsa Romana. source Melissa M. / Yelp

Gusto Pinsa Romana in San Fransisco, California, serves Pinsa, an “evolution of pizza recreated from an old traditional family recipe incorporating modern techniques,” according to the restaurants website. Yelpers recommend the Salame Pinsa.

9. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana

caption Margherita pizza from Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana. source Cecilia T. / Yelp

Located in Massapequa, New York, Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana serves Neapolitan-style pizza in two different styles: New York and Italian. Yelpers recommend the margherita and the pesto pies.

8. L’industrie Pizzeria

caption A pizza being made at L’industrie Pizzeria. source Lévi B. / Yelp

L’industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, offers pizzas ranging from Italian classics such as a Margherita pie to more complex flavors like proscuitto with truffle sauce. Yelpers love the New Yorker pizza and the Burrata pizza.

7. Curry Pizza

caption A pie from Curry Pizza. source Sherri J. / Yelp

Located in West Valley City, Utah, Curry Pizza offers pizza topped with curry sauces and other Indian staples. Diners suggest ordering the Lean Green Curry Pizza and the Curry Pizza with Paneer.

6. Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse

caption Supreme Pizza from Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse. source Christina K. / Yelp

Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse in Asheville, North Carolina, offers New York-style pizza, smoked chicken wings, and calzones. Yelpers recommend the Supreme and Vodka pizzas.

5. Dutch’s Brewhouse

caption A pie with sun-dried tomatoes from Dutch’s Brewhouse. source Charles H. / Yelp

Dutch’s Brewhouse in Long Beach, California, offers a slew of craft brews and a variety of NY-style pizzas. Customers love the Burgggzzzaaa pizza and the Dirty Bird pizza.

4. Dixie Pizza Wagon

caption Half Italian Cowboy and half Margherita pizza from Dixie Pizza Wagon. source Desiree N. / Yelp

Located in Hurricane, Utah, Dixie Pizza Wagon offers a slew of wood-fired pizzas – all from an oven located in a parking lot. Yelpers love the Italian Cowboy and the Margherita pizzas.

3. 786 Degrees

caption Napolitana pizza from 786 Degrees. source Carolynne R. / Yelp

Located in Los Angeles, California, 786 Degrees serves Neapolitan-style pizza infused with international flavors. Customers recommend The Sultan pizza and the Shrimp Tuscany pizza.

2. Ciao! Pizza & Pasta

caption Roasted Chicken Pizza from Ciao! Pizza & Pasta. source Donald S. / Yelp

Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea, Massachusetts, serves salads, wood-fired pizza, and handcrafted pasta. Yelpers love the Funghi and Prosciutto Di Parma pizzas.

1. Smiling With Hope Pizza

caption NY Ricotta with Pepperoni from Smiling With Hope Pizza. source Jen F. / Yelp

Smiling With Hope Pizza in Reno, Nevada serves Sicilian and classic New York-style pizzas. Diners suggest ordering the NY Ricotta with Pepperoni and the Ricotta Sicilian pizzas.