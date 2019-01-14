We tried omelets from 3 chains and and the winner was affordable and tasty

caption One of the omelets we tasted was from IHOP. source Abigail Abesamis

We tasted omelets from IHOP, Denny’s, and The Cheesecake Factory to determine which one tasted best.

For comparison’s sake, each omelet had the same ingredients inside: spinach, mushrooms, and bacon.

Each omelet had its high points, from the hash browns served on the side at IHOP to crisp bacon inside The Cheesecake Factory’s version

Whether eaten first thing in the morning, paired with a Bloody Mary over a lazy brunch, or devoured in the wee hours of the night, eggs are a delightful comfort food. And while it’s fairly straightforward to whip them up yourself (and spice things up using these chef-recommended tips), sometimes you want that comfort and deliciousness with hash browns and pancakes (and without the cleanup).

So where do you go for your omelet fix? The omelets we tried were from three chains:

For consistency and a fair comparison, we ordered omelets with the same three ingredients inside: spinach, mushrooms, and bacon.

IHOP’s omelet had a surprising ingredient.

caption The omelet is not gluten-free. source Abigail Abesamis

I was surprised to learn that the omelets at IHOP are “made with a splash of buttermilk & wheat pancake batter,” as was indicated on the menu, which is bad news from the lactose- and gluten- sensitive/intolerant folks out there.

The massive omelet was large enough to feed two (and it did – my sister tagged along on this omelet adventure) and pretty standard when it came to taste. Toppings were layered between thin layers of fluffy egg, and the chopped up ingredients (including crumbled bacon bits) were evenly dispersed. Overall, it was a tasty omelet that left a fair amount of grease on the plate.

Let’s not forget about the sides, though. Sides were not technically part of this taste test, but it’s worth noting that omelets at IHOP are served with a choice of buttermilk pancakes, hash browns, or buttered toast (or flavored pancakes or fresh fruit at an extra cost). We ordered the hash browns which were satisfyingly salty with a good crunchy top and by far the best side of the day.

This omelet cost $13.26 (before tax); $10.29 plus $0.99 for each topping.

Presentation-wise, The Cheesecake Factory was the clear winner.

caption The bacon was so tasty. source Abigail Abesamis

The Cheesecake Factory’s create an omelet option is on the all-day menu and served with home fries plus your choice of white or wheat toast, an English muffin, or a bagel. This omelet was simply folded over with a good amount of fillings inside.

I found the actual eggs to be a bit bland and lacking in salt compared to IHOP’s, but when it came to the bacon The Cheesecake Factory pulled ahead. The bacon flavor was full-on at The Cheesecake Factory, which uses pieces of freshly cooked bacon instead of bacon bits. On my first bite, I immediately got the smoky taste, crunchy bite, and fatty texture of a perfectly cooked slice of bacon and it brought the omelet to the next level.

Home fries with just the right balance of crunch and give plus the toasted whole wheat bread rounded out a solid plate of food.

The Cheesecake Factory’s custom omelet option cost $13.95 (before tax) and it comes with your choice of four toppings.

Denny’s omelet tasted delicious but didn’t look the best.

caption The omelet stole the show. source Abigail Abesamis

Just when we thought we couldn’t eat any more eggs, we headed to Denny’s, where my tasting partner and I diverged in our opinions.

We found the plate of food served to us less than inspiring, with a fairly wet omelet, hash browns that we found slightly too greasy, and under-toasted white bread which appeared to have been sprayed with butter. Unlike the previous places we visited, we weren’t asked to choose what accompanied our omelet; the sides were chosen for us.

Despite not loving the presentation, this omelet tasted absolutely delicious and I couldn’t stop eating it.

The Denny’s build your own omelet cost $11.99 (before tax) and comes with four items, with additional items costing $0.89 each.

All in all, Denny’s was the clear winner.

caption The omelet was delicious. source Abigail Abesamis

Although the presentation was my least favorite, Denny’s had the best tasting omelet of the day.

Was it perfect? No. Would it inspire food envy if posted on the ‘gram? Probably not. It’s hard for me to pinpoint the allure of the Denny’s omelet and why it received top marks from me, but after eating more eggs than I have ever consumed in one day and swearing off of them before even stepping into the final restaurant, I couldn’t help but take bite after bite of this omelet.

My sister holds firm that The Cheesecake Factory was the best of the day, and I can certainly see why, but I’m sticking to my guns on this one.

In summary, eat what makes you happy. In my perfect world, I’d love to order the Denny’s omelet filled with The Cheesecake Factory’s bacon with IHOP’s hash browns on the side. But, all in all, when it comes to choosing where to get your next omelet, it all depends on personal preference.