The best places in Canada and Los Angeles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live, according to experts

caption People are speculating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might move to Canada or California. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” on Wednesday.

The couple will be working to become “financially independent” from the rest of the royal family, and they intend on splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

According to the Sussex Royal website, Harry and Markle plan to continue living at their current UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, at the discretion of the queen.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.”

But Harry reportedly defied the Queen when making his announcement, so the duke and duchess may not remain welcome at Frogmore.

The duke and duchess have not made any formal announcement about where they plan to live, but people are speculating on where the couple may move to in North America

Rumors have circulated that the couple is interested in moving to Los Angeles, California. A source close to the couple told Page Six, “Meghan really wants to live in California, it’s where she is from and where her mother lives.”

Others think Canada is a likely location for the pair to settle down with their son Archie, both because they spent the holidays in the country and because The Duchess of Sussex reportedly returned to Canada shortly after the couple announced their plans to step back from royal life.

In addition, Canada is part of the Commonwealth, making it easy for the couple to transition to a residence there.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted that the couple are “always welcome” in the country in December 2019.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

As Canada and Los Angeles appear to be the most likely places for the couple to move, Insider spoke to real estate experts in both areas about the best neighborhoods and territories for the duke and duchess to take up residence.

HGTV’s “Love It or List It” host David Visentin thinks Vancouver would be a good fit for Harry and Markle if they move to Canada

caption Vancouver could be a good fit for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Aolin Chen/Getty Images

According to Visentin, the famous and wealthy often live in Toronto and West Vancouver.

“I think Vancouver has more to offer for the royals,” Visentin told Insider.

“Harry grew up skiing, and that’s where some of the best skiing is found,” he pointed out. “It also rains a lot there so he will feel right at home.”

“And it’s a hop, skip, and a jump from California, which is great for Meghan for going back home when she feels like it,” Visentin added.

He also thinks it’s a better choice than Seaton Village, where Markle lived when she was filming “Suits,” because the village has “too much snow.”

“There are some very posh neighborhoods that provide the type of living they would enjoy, and plenty of waterfront opportunities that also have a view of the city and mountains,” Visentin said of Vancouver.

Real estate experts from Los Angeles think Markle and Harry would feel at home in Beverly Hills, California

caption Beverly Hills can accommodate the rich and famous. source nata_rass/Getty Images

Jeeb O’Reilly and Yawar Charlie, experts from the luxury real estate agency Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, advised Insider on where the duke and duchess should live in the Los Angeles area.

“I think Los Angeles is the perfect choice for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan,” Charlie told Insider.

“Here in Los Angeles, we cater to high-net-worth individuals and have an industry built around celebrities. Those celebrities require a certain level of housing, protection, and privacy.”

“I’d recommend that they live in Beverly Hills or Bel Air,” he went on to say. “Bel Air, in particular, has a level of security and homes behind gates where ultra-high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and members of various royal families from around the world have their compounds.”

O’Reilly thinks the gated community Beverly Park would be ideal for Harry and Markle. It’s minutes from BHPO, Beverly Hills Post Office, where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas lived until August 2019, according to Architectural Digest. Chopra and Markle are close friends.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are friends. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“It’s actually the crown jewel of BHPO,” O’Reilly said of Beverly Park.

O’Reilly and Charlie both agree that the duke and duchess should not live in Windsor Hills, where Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, currently resides.

“I would never recommend that they choose to live in such an exposed, accessible neighborhood,” Charlie said.

Privacy was at the heart of both experts’ recommendations.

“Above all else, I feel that they need a space to truly call home and relax in without the fear of paparazzi looming around the corner,” O’Reilly said.

Only time will tell where the duke and duchess will decide to live as they enter this new phase of their life together.